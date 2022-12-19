2022 Fall All-Met: Boys’ cross-country first team, second team, honorable mention

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022 All-Met team for boys’ cross-country:
First Team
Ethan Aidam, Sr., Oakland Mills
He captured individual gold at the Maryland Class 2A West region championship and 2A state championship meets.
Frederick Alfonso-Frank, Sr., Blair
The Blair standout capped a stellar final season with silver medals at the Maryland Class 4A North region championship and 4A state championship meets.
Pierre Attiogbe, Sr., St. Albans
Consistently excellent all season, Attiogbe outclassed local opponents en route to victories at two invitationals and two championship meets while leading the St. Albans to its first D.C. State Athletic Association title.
Noah Fisher, Sr., Richard Montgomery
After a season-defining victory at the ever-competitive Montgomery County championships, he earned podium spots at both the Maryland 4A West region meet and Class 4A state meet.
Isaac Garcia, Sr., South County
He won the Third Battle Invitational and Occoquan Regionals and was the top Northern Virginia runner in his second-place performance at the Class 6 state championship meet.
Henry Hopper, Jr., Wilde Lake
Never finishing worse than fifth locally despite a competitive meet schedule, Hopper saved his best performance for last and pulled off an upset victory for the Maryland Class 3A state title.
Sebastian Martinez, Sr., Centennial
In a year in which Howard County was full of talent, its championship meet gold went to a first-time cross-country runner in Martinez, who also won the Maryland Class 3A East region title.
Coach of the Year
Prasad Gerard, Poolesville
Despite coaching the smallest school in Montgomery County, Gerard helped Poolesville outpace the area’s larger, traditional powers and win its first county title in program history. His team cemented itself as a statewide power, repeating at the Class 2A West region and 2A state champions with seniors Caleb Dastrup and Aaron Longbrake powering a deep roster.
Second Team
Henry Anderson, Sr., West Springfield
Christian Brower, Sr., Long Reach
Antonio Camacho-Bucks, Sr., Centennial
Kai Gibson, Sr., South Lakes
Hayden Hauser, Sr., Colgan
Nayan Kasperowski, Jr., South County
Chris Nunn, Sr., Severna Park
Honorable Mention
Colin Abrams, So., Magruder
Junior Allen, Jr., Oakton
Amir Aougab, Sr., Dominion
Samik Bhinge, Sr., W.T. Woodson
Daniel Cassata, Sr., W.T. Woodson
Sofiane Compaorg, Sr., Springbrook
Caleb Dastrup, Sr., Poolesville
Hayden Goodman, So., Woodbridge
Liam Hagerty, Sr., Severna Park
Asim Hakim-Florian, Sr., Landon
Mason Hoover, Sr., Chopticon
Sebi Hume, So., St. Albans
Taylor Jarvis, Jr., Severna Park
Zaiden Lane, Jr., Arundel
Jack Levine, Sr., Yorktown
Jaiden Lockhart, Sr., Woodbridge
Patrick Lowry, Sr., Patriot
Ethan Mulcahy, Sr., Atholton
Gage Osborne, Sr., Northwest
Matt Podratsky, So., Gonzaga
Lucas Rohde, Jr., Gonzaga
Manzi Siibo, Sr., Battlefield
William Strong, So., St. Albans
Caleb Tenney, So., Pallotti
Kidus Zeleke, Jr., Reservoir