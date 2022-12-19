2022 Fall All-Met: Boys’ cross-country first team, second team, honorable mention

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022 All-Met team for boys’ cross-country: Player of the Year Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Charlie Ortmans, Sr., Potomac School Ortmans put himself on the map with convincing September wins at the Monroe Parker and Oatlands invitationals and improved as the season progressed, winning all but one of his local races by at least five seconds. With those wins came superlatives, including a 14-minute 40-second mark at the MileStat.com Invitational for the fastest 5k time from a Virginia runner in seven years. His triumph carried into the postseason, with victories at the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association championship meets.

First Team

Ethan Aidam, Sr., Oakland Mills

He captured individual gold at the Maryland Class 2A West region championship and 2A state championship meets.

Frederick Alfonso-Frank, Sr., Blair

The Blair standout capped a stellar final season with silver medals at the Maryland Class 4A North region championship and 4A state championship meets.

Pierre Attiogbe, Sr., St. Albans

Consistently excellent all season, Attiogbe outclassed local opponents en route to victories at two invitationals and two championship meets while leading the St. Albans to its first D.C. State Athletic Association title.

Noah Fisher, Sr., Richard Montgomery

After a season-defining victory at the ever-competitive Montgomery County championships, he earned podium spots at both the Maryland 4A West region meet and Class 4A state meet.

Isaac Garcia, Sr., South County

He won the Third Battle Invitational and Occoquan Regionals and was the top Northern Virginia runner in his second-place performance at the Class 6 state championship meet.

Henry Hopper, Jr., Wilde Lake

Never finishing worse than fifth locally despite a competitive meet schedule, Hopper saved his best performance for last and pulled off an upset victory for the Maryland Class 3A state title.

Sebastian Martinez, Sr., Centennial

In a year in which Howard County was full of talent, its championship meet gold went to a first-time cross-country runner in Martinez, who also won the Maryland Class 3A East region title.

Coach of the Year

Prasad Gerard, Poolesville

Despite coaching the smallest school in Montgomery County, Gerard helped Poolesville outpace the area’s larger, traditional powers and win its first county title in program history. His team cemented itself as a statewide power, repeating at the Class 2A West region and 2A state champions with seniors Caleb Dastrup and Aaron Longbrake powering a deep roster.

Second Team

Henry Anderson, Sr., West Springfield

Christian Brower, Sr., Long Reach

Antonio Camacho-Bucks, Sr., Centennial

Kai Gibson, Sr., South Lakes

Hayden Hauser, Sr., Colgan

Nayan Kasperowski, Jr., South County

Chris Nunn, Sr., Severna Park

Honorable Mention

Colin Abrams, So., Magruder

Junior Allen, Jr., Oakton

Amir Aougab, Sr., Dominion

Samik Bhinge, Sr., W.T. Woodson

Daniel Cassata, Sr., W.T. Woodson

Sofiane Compaorg, Sr., Springbrook

Caleb Dastrup, Sr., Poolesville

Hayden Goodman, So., Woodbridge

Liam Hagerty, Sr., Severna Park

Asim Hakim-Florian, Sr., Landon

Mason Hoover, Sr., Chopticon

Sebi Hume, So., St. Albans

Taylor Jarvis, Jr., Severna Park

Zaiden Lane, Jr., Arundel

Jack Levine, Sr., Yorktown

Jaiden Lockhart, Sr., Woodbridge

Patrick Lowry, Sr., Patriot

Ethan Mulcahy, Sr., Atholton

Gage Osborne, Sr., Northwest

Matt Podratsky, So., Gonzaga

Lucas Rohde, Jr., Gonzaga

Manzi Siibo, Sr., Battlefield

William Strong, So., St. Albans

Caleb Tenney, So., Pallotti

Kidus Zeleke, Jr., Reservoir

