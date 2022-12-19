Dmitry Orlov’s game-winner completes the Capitals’ comeback in overtime

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The spotlight kept shining on Alex Ovechkin on Monday night at Capital One Arena as he continued his pursuit of history. But the Washington Capitals captain’s chase of Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time goals list took a momentary back seat to a thrilling, 4-3 overtime win over the Detroit Red Wings.

With the crowd chanting for Ovechkin’s 801st goal, which would match “Mr. Hockey,” defenseman Dmitry Orlov instead delivered the overtime winner with a one-timer past Red Wings goalie Ville Husso with 21.3 seconds left — good for his second goal of the season and Washington’s seventh win in its past eight games.

Ovechkin was held off the scoreboard for the third straight game. Before this goalless stretch, the Russian star had seven goals in his previous four games — including a hat trick Tuesday in Chicago to reach 800. Ovechkin hit the post twice Monday, and Husso (38 saves) made a right pad denial with less than three minutes left in regulation.

Washington (17-13-4) next plays Thursday at Ottawa before hosting Winnipeg on Friday. Detroit’s losing streak reached six (0-4-2) as the Red Wings fell to 13-11-7. The Capitals’ Charlie Lindgren made 16 saves in the win.

Lucas Raymond put Detroit ahead 3-2 at 4:49 of the third period on an odd-man rush, but Capitals defenseman Erik Gustafsson tied it at 4 at 5:59 off a cross-ice feed from Lars Eller. It was Gustafsson’s fourth goal in two games after he notched a hat trick Saturday in a 5-2 win over Toronto.

Nic Dowd’s gutsy effort in the second period turned the game around. With Washington in a 2-0 hole, Dowd scored twice in 11 seconds to bring the Capitals back to life. His first goal came with 4:25 left when he buried a shot off the rush after dangling around a Red Wings defender; Ovechkin had the primary assist. Dowd’s second goal was a deflection of a point shot from Nick Jensen to tie it at 2 with 4:14 left. Dowd fell a second short of matching the quickest two goals by one player in Capitals history; Stephen Leach scored twice in 10 seconds against Pittsburgh on Nov. 23, 1990.

Detroit had taken a 1-0 lead at 7:30 of the first period on a goal by David Perron. The veteran gathered a loose puck at the side of the net and roofed it over Lindgren’s right shoulder.

Oskar Sundqvist gave Detroit a two-goal lead at 15:36 with his power-play goal in front. Sundqvist was left wide open, and Lindgren had no chance. Eller was in the penalty box for hooking at the time.

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ win:

‘Howe boys are in town’

Howe’s sons Mark and Marty, former NHL players just like their father, were in attendance Monday. Mark was in Detroit in November to see Ovechkin tie Howe’s record for goals with a single NHL franchise (786), a mark the Russian star topped shortly thereafter.

Mark said he could tell Ovechkin was nervous, but the Howe family was “100 percent” behind him.

“The Howe boys are in town — a lot of pressure on him,” Mark said. “But it is fun to watch and it is part of hockey history. It is nice to be a part of.”

Kuznetsov briefly departs

Evgeny Kuznetsov was in pain after he took an open-ice hit with eight minutes left in the third. He tried to remain on the bench but had to go to the dressing room for the rest of regulation. He took two shifts in overtime and appeared to be fine — and almost beat Husso for the winning goal.

Dowd returns, Oshie out

Dowd returned to the lineup after he missed Saturday’s game with a lower-body injury. That was the first game he had missed this season.

Forward T.J. Oshie was out with an upper-body injury. He is listed as day-to-day. Oshie appeared to suffer a noncontact injury against the Maple Leafs on Saturday and has not skated with the team since.

Kuemper back

Goalie Darcy Kuemper dressed for the first time since suffering an upper-body injury Dec. 3 at Calgary. Kuemper returned from injured reserve after doing individual work with goaltending coach Scott Murray.

Kuemper backed up Lindgren on Monday night. Washington returned goalies Zach Fucale and Hunter Shepard to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League.

