A look at the good (Hail!) and bad (Fail!) from the Washington Commanders’ 20-12 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. Hail: Jahan Dotson Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight For the second time in three weeks, Dotson made a highlight-reel catch against the Giants. With the Commanders backed up at their own 9-yard line early in the fourth quarter, Taylor Heinicke looked deep. He found Dotson, who managed to leap and snatch the ball out of the air for a 61-yard gain despite being well covered by safety Jason Pinnock. Dotson, who also had a 19-yard touchdown catch, finished with four receptions for a career-high 105 yards. His six receiving touchdowns trail Terry McLaurin (7) and Charlie Brown (8) for the most by a rookie in franchise history.

Fail: Punting from the opponent’s 34-yard line

The Commanders crossed midfield three of the first four times they touched the ball, but managed only three points on those possessions. Washington advanced as far as the New York 31-yard line on its opening drive, a methodical 10-play march that featured a heavy dose of rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. and lasted more than six minutes. After Heinicke was sacked at the Giants’ 34 on third down to set up fourth and 12, Ron Rivera made the curious decision to punt. Having Joey Slye attempt a 52-yard field goal or going for it were better options, both in the moment and in hindsight.

“No, because of the wind, because of watching Joey kick [pregame],” Rivera said when asked if he considered sending out the field goal unit. “We were a little concerned about that ball coming up short.”

In the second quarter, as part of its 18-play, 97-yard touchdown drive, the Giants converted on fourth and nine from the Washington 35-yard line. Giants kicker Graham Gano booted a pair of 50-yard field goals, and Slye made a 51-yarder — albeit at the other end of the field — later in the game.

Hail: Prime-time pomp

The buildup for the biggest regular season game at FedEx Field in several years — a division clash in prime time, no less — was cool. Woody and Wayne Sellers performed their “Commanders Song” on the concourse before kickoff. Martin Sheen narrated a “West Wing” inspired tease on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” broadcast. The Commanders debuted their all-burgundy look and the crowd was rocking. In a ceremony shown on the video board between the first and second quarters, a group of local teenagers representing the Chabad Teen Network lit a football-themed menorah at the stadium to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah. All that was missing was a Washington win.

Tonight, in the shadow of our nation's capital, NFC East rivals collide in a battle with massive playoff implications.



Martin Sheen sets the stage for a Sunday Night Football matchup between #TogetherBlue and #HTTC. pic.twitter.com/qzMBT5pFGS — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 18, 2022

Fail: The no-call on Taylor Heinicke’s final throw

The Commanders shouldn’t have put themselves in position to let officiating decide the game, and even if they had scored a touchdown in the final minute, they needed a two-point conversion to tie. That said, Curtis Samuel was absolutely mauled by Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes on the fourth-down incompletion by Heinicke that sealed Washington’s fate. “Sunday Night Football” rules analyst Terry McAulay said it was “clearly a foul.”

Washington was on the wrong end of a controversial illegal formation call on McLaurin two plays earlier that negated a touchdown and had a two-point conversion wiped off the board in the third quarter by an offensive pass interference penalty that was questionable at best.

“You can’t blame the refs,” Heinicke said. “There are some calls there that are questionable. But again, there’s other plays out there to be made and we didn’t make them. Ultimately, it’s on us.”

NFL refs are so flag happy for 59 minutes and completely pucker up late in big situations pic.twitter.com/enQf2aX0dV — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 19, 2022

Hail: Tony Dungy

“After you gave me all those stats of how Washington is going to dominate, I’m taking the Giants,” Dungy said after watching seven of his “Sunday Night Football” colleagues pick the Commanders to win during the pregame show. “The Giants should’ve won the first game.”

Thanks to Dungy, SNF’s experts avoided being completely wrong for a second consecutive week. In Week 14, they all incorrectly picked the Miami Dolphins to beat the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Dungy is riding with the @Giants on SNF!#TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/8R4uu04KFz — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 19, 2022

Fail: Bye-week advantage

Washington had a week off after its tie with the Giants at MetLife Stadium two weeks ago, while New York got walloped by the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles. The Commanders, who hadn’t trailed at halftime since Week 9, came out flat in the rematch and dug themselves an 11-point deficit after two quarters. It was the Giants’ first double-digit halftime lead in 30 games, which was the second-longest streak in the league.

Hail: Tress Way

Way led all punters in Pro Bowl fan voting, and for good reason. While he probably shouldn’t be asked to punt inside his opponent’s 35-yard line ever again, he had punts downed at the 1- and 3-yard line against the Giants.

Fail: Turnovers

The Commanders lost the turnover battle, 2-0, and have now committed at least one turnover in 12 of their 14 games. Rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux gave the Giants a 7-3 lead in the second quarter with a strip sack and fumble recovery for a touchdown. Heinicke lost a second fumble in the red zone in the fourth quarter. Washington’s defense had its streak of forcing at least one turnover snapped at eight games. The Commanders appeared to have a takeaway in the third quarter, when cornerback Danny Johnson ripped the ball out of quarterback Daniel Jones’s grasp as he hit the turf on a scramble, but the play was reviewed, and officials determined Jones was down by contact.

