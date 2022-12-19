Ron Rivera says no QB change (for now) but ‘all hands on deck’ for 49ers

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the players dressed and grappled with their 20-12 loss to the New York Giants in prime time Sunday, Coach Ron Rivera pulled quarterback Taylor Heinicke aside and led him from the Washington Commanders’ locker room to his nearby office at FedEx Field. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Heinicke shut the door behind him and didn’t emerge for roughly 15 minutes, after which he somberly shed his pads and prepared to address a room of reporters.

“My conversation with Taylor last night, it was: ‘Hey, look, we had some really good moments during this game. We did some really good things, but we’ve got to build on it now. We’ve got to finish. We truthfully got to finish in the red zone,’ ” Rivera recalled Monday afternoon. “... As long as I’m open with him and he understands where I’m coming from, I think we both get the messaging.”

Rivera’s messaging has been consistent, if repetitive: The Commanders had opportunities and did not take advantage, a refrain he returned to many times after Sunday night’s disappointing loss in a pivotal NFC East matchup.

They had “several opportunities” to make plays on both sides of the ball. They had an opportunity to win it, “a couple opportunities” to turn the Giants back on defense, opportunities for Heinicke to use his legs to pick up first downs and opportunities to run the ball more — which could’ve opened up more opportunities to use play-action, he said.

“We missed some opportunities,” Rivera added. “… If you execute, play disciplined in a couple situations in the red zone and do what you’re supposed to, we put the ball in the end zone instead of having to kick field goals or, unfortunately, turning it over.”

For now, at least, Rivera isn’t planning to make a change at quarterback, meaning Carson Wentz will remain the backup.

“No, no,” he said. “I think that the biggest thing more than anything else is sticking with Taylor and what we’re trying to establish. It is something ... to be quite frank, I do have to think about at some point. But if we can continue to get back on track and play the way we’ve played and do the things that we’ve done, then we’ll stick with where we are. Until then, I will do that.”

But the Commanders’ blown chances against New York — especially in the red zone, where they turned only one of three drives into a touchdown — have left them in a precarious position. Their best shot at a postseason berth included a win Sunday, and now their chances have dropped to roughly 40 percent, per most playoff models. Worse, the Commanders (7-6-1) face a short week before traveling to the West Coast to face the punishing defense of the San Francisco 49ers (10-4) on Saturday afternoon.

Washington stands seventh in the NFC to claim the final wild-card spot but has only a half-game lead on the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) and Detroit Lions (7-7). The latter defeated the Commanders in September and holds the tiebreaker.

The Commanders close with two home games — Jan. 1 vs. the Cleveland Browns and Jan. 8 vs. the Dallas Cowboys — but Saturday’s matchup is critical. A loss would further erode Washington’s shot at the postseason, a shortfall that would sting given the team’s turnaround from a 1-4 start.

With Heinicke locked in as the signal-caller, Rivera’s focus is on restoring his group’s identity as a run-first team and cleaning up its mistakes in the red zone, where drives have stalled or led to turnovers.

“One of our priorities going into this game is that we’ve got to make sure we’re shored up in terms of running the ball and then understanding in terms of our protections versus some of the things that they try to do,” he said. “[If] we can run the football and we can run the football downhill, and off of that we can be a play-action team, a bootleg team, a physical-up-front team, it gives our offensive line an opportunity to fire out and not have to catch as much. ... It’s part of what we can do, and it’s been successful for us.”

Since Heinicke took over as the starter in Week 7 for a win over the Green Bay Packers, Washington has relied heavily on its running game, making the offense less explosive but more consistent. In Sunday’s loss, Washington racked up 159 rushing yards, led by 89 from rookie Brian Robinson Jr. But Robinson was given only 12 carries, including just two in the fourth quarter and not a single one in the red zone.

As Rivera noted, sticking with the running game can be difficult when you’re trailing by 11 points, as Washington was at halftime, and trying to play catch-up.

“Unfortunately, the circumstances did dictate some other things,” Rivera said. “But, yeah, I would’ve loved to continue to see if we could have fed [Robinson] — especially if we could have taken advantage of scoring in the red zone, because then the game would’ve been closer.”

Rivera is hoping to get additional help Saturday. Defensive end Chase Young, who has missed 22 games while recovering from a serious knee injury, could be near a return. Even on a limited snap count, he would bolster a defensive line that struggled to get pressure Sunday. The Commanders also would welcome the return of cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, who has missed the past three games with an ankle injury.

On offense, tight end Armani Rogers is eligible to be designated to return to practice after a stint on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain. If cleared, he could be activated for Saturday, giving Heinicke another big-bodied target.

“We need all hands on deck,” Rivera said. “This is what you live for. This is the crunchtime of it, and you got to want to be there and got to want to be part of it and do whatever you can to get on the field. Hopefully, some of these guys are healthy enough and ready to go, because we’re not going to expose anybody that’s not ready. But if a guy can come and make it and be out there to help us, we’d sure love to have them on the field.”

