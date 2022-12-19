Girls’ basketball Top 20: Plenty of movement as three teams enter rankings

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In December, rankings can be as fickle as the identities of the teams that appear in them. Six of the teams from last week’s rankings proceeded to lose, while more than half of the teams that occupy this iteration have at least one defeat. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight With plenty of movement outside of the top three spots, upcoming holiday tournaments should narrow down a lengthy list of teams with reputable claims for inclusion.

For four of the area’s top six schools, the pressure will increase at the Nike ournament of Champions in Arizona. For public schools, parity appears just as present as ever; only a handful of teams in Northern Virginia and Southern Maryland remain unbeaten, with Osbourn Park taking the biggest fall after a loss to unranked Patriot.

Howard and Glen Burnie ascended to the top two public spots.

1. Sidwell Friends (4-0) Last ranked: 1

This week should be one of the toughest for the Quakers, as they take on fellow nationally-ranked teams at the Tournament of Champions.

2. Georgetown Visitation (4-0) LR: 2

The undefeated Cubs took care of business against Madison, 57-30.

3. St. John’s (6-1) LR: 3

The Arizona-bound Cadets beat Baltimore’s St. Frances Academy, 61-42.

4. Shabach Christian (6-3) LR: 5

The Eagles ride a three-game winning streak into the Tournament of Champions.

5. Paul VI (4-3) LR: 6

After opening Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play with a 74-39 smackdown of Bishop O’Connell, the Panthers will travel to Myrtle Beach for the United Bank Holiday Invitational.

6. Bishop McNamara (2-3) LR: 4

The Mustangs fell under .500 with a loss to New Jersey powerhouse St. John-Vianney.

7. Howard (6-0) LR: 8

Led by senior Samiyah Nasir, the Lions won all three of their games by double-digits, including a statement win over Holy Cross, 61-47.

8. Glen Burnie (4-0) LR: 10

The Gophers remain unbeaten with wins against Hereford, 62-50, and Northeast, 80-16.

9. Maret (4-2) LR: 11

The Frogs were off this week and will play at Elizabeth Seton on Friday.

10. Virginia Academy (7-1) LR: 12

A quality win over St. Mary’s Ryken bumps the Patriots up two spots.

11. Bishop Ireton (6-2) LR: 9

The Cardinals went 1-2 last week and became the third local team to fall to Archbishop Wood (Pa.).

12. Robinson (5-1) LR: 14

The Rams are the top Virginia public school in the rankings after winning their first two Patriot District games by margins of 22 and 31.

13. C.H. Flowers (2-0) LR: 13

With a 53-40 victory over Oxon Hill at the PG County 4A vs. 3/2/1A Challenge, the Jaguars are well-positioned heading into 2023.

14. Pallotti (8-1) LR: 16

The consistent Panthers earned their first conference win of the season with a 63-26 victory over Roland Park Country and rise with movement in the back half of the rankings.

15. Churchill (3-0) LR: 18

Last year’s region finalist looked dominant in its opening week of action, outscoring opponents by an average of 56.7 points across three blowouts.

16. Edison (5-0) LR: 19

The only Class 6 team in Northern Virginia without a loss is off until a holiday tournament at the end of December.

17. Clarksburg (4-0) LR: Not ranked

The Coyotes’ roster looks quite different from the one that reached the Maryland 4A state title game last year — but the wins continue to mount.

18. Osbourn Park (8-1) LR: 7

The Yellowjackets suffered their first loss of the year to unranked Patriot, 46-41.

19. Mt. Zion Prep (11-4) LR: NR

The first-year program packed its schedule with difficult games, including a meeting with No. 14 Pallotti on Friday.

20. Tuscarora (6-0) LR: NR

The Huskies are emerging in a crowded pack of Loudoun County contenders.

Dropped out: No. 15 Parkdale, No. 17 Bishop O’Connell, No. 20 Madison

On the bubble: Archbishop Carroll, Lackey, St. Mary’s (Annapolis), Woodgrove

