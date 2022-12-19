There’s only one game on the bowl schedule Monday. Here’s a look at the matchup, including any players and coaches who have departed via the transfer portal or are opting out. All times are Eastern, and spreads and totals were taken from the consensus odds at VegasInsider.com .

Under first-year coach Jim Mora Jr., Connecticut appeared bound to its usual spot in college football’s pecking order — the absolute basement — after a 1-4 start but rallied to win five of its final seven games to earn its first bowl berth in seven years.

Marshall has been all over the place, upsetting Notre Dame early in the season, losing four of its next six and then closing the season with four straight wins. The Herd boasts the nation’s No. 1 defense in terms of success rate and expected points allowed per play and allows only 2.8 yards per carry, which ranks second in the nation. This could pose issues for a U-Conn. team that runs the ball 64.4 percent of the time (No. 5 nationally) but ranks only 67th in rushing success rate.