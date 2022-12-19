The NBA games to watch on Christmas Day and the ones you can skip

Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks, 2:30 p.m.

The Lakers and Mavericks have both left a lot to be desired, but pitting LeBron James against Luka Doncic is a simple formula that’s guaranteed to deliver fireworks. The 37-year-old James is set to make his 17th appearance on Christmas, which would move him past Kobe Bryant for the NBA’s record. Fresh off the first Western Conference finals trip of his career, Doncic will seek revenge for a blowout loss to the Lakers on Christmas two years ago.

Los Angeles salvaged its season after a 2-10 start, only to lose Davis to a foot injury that will complicate a playoff push. James’s game has shown signs of slippage, and a major deal, perhaps involving Russell Westbrook, hasn’t materialized. First-year coach Darvin Ham has therefore turned to smaller lineups for an extra scoring punch, but the Lakers have struggled to defend and rebound well enough to string together wins against quality opponents.

Brunson’s offseason departure left Doncic without a dependable secondary playmaker, turning the Mavericks into obvious buyers before the upcoming trade deadline. In the meantime, Doncic has picked up the slack by posting a career-high usage rate, but Dallas’s offense has been held back by subpar shooting from several members of his supporting cast. Don’t write off the Mavericks just yet, as they were 15-17 after Christmas last year before taking off down the stretch.