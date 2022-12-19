Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

His teammates love him. His head coach bears with him. But Taylor Heinicke is not the long-term solution. Rather, he is magic. He is the sweet and sugary guilty pleasure at the end of a long day. He is “pixie dust,” the word that jolly Cris Collinsworth often used Sunday night to describe Heinicke during the Commanders’ return to prime time relevance. You could almost hear the smile on his face as Collinsworth talked about everyone’s favorite underdog. Because Heinicke is so much fun — motoring 14 yards for a first down, then promptly celebrating that first down even though his team trailed by eight points in the fourth quarter.

But like enchanting illusions and empty calorie desserts, the substance that makes up Heinicke as a starting quarterback can only last for so long.

There comes a time when you realize that magic acts are just sleights of hand. No, the lovely assistant hasn’t been sawed in half — there’s another woman hiding in the second box. And no, Heinicke’s longest completion of the night wasn’t jaw-dropping quarterbacking at its finest — rookie receiver Jahan Dotson just made an incredible adjustment to haul in that 61-yard bomb in the fourth quarter.

And while who would say no to a dollop of whipped cream on top of three scoops of cookie dough ice cream, that choice always comes with an inevitable crash. The sugar high of Heinicke, mischievously grinning as the most marketable face of Washington’s rebirth, suddenly went poof when the Commanders lost what was a second consecutive winnable game against the New York Giants.

The first meeting in Week 13 ended in a tie. Then on Sunday, despite having rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. on the verge of a 100-yard rushing game and showing the depth of the team’s offensive weapons with steady Terry McLaurin and the emergent Dotson, the Commanders still managed to look pedestrian: possessing the ball for more than 11 minutes in the opening quarter but only scoring three points, not converting a third down until the fourth quarter (that Heinicke run) and stalling twice in the red zone late in the 20-12 loss.

While the Giants held serve and scored 20 in both meetings, Washington managed to move backward on Sunday. That’s not all on the quarterback — just like the Commanders’ 6-1-1 stretch entering Sunday’s game wasn’t all because Heinicke had sprinkled “pixie dust” over the interior defense or Robinson’s feet, two major contributing factors to the team’s success. Yet the urgency, and unfairness, of this league demands a decision from head coach Ron Rivera.

He can be patient with the magic — and pray that the woman in the second box doesn’t accidentally get amputated, that Heinicke doesn’t lose two fumbles as he did on Sunday. Or Rivera can tighten the short leash he already has on Heinicke, knowing that his chosen quarterback waits in the wings.

The Commanders recently reactivated Carson Wentz after he spent the last two months on the injured reserve. Wentz, the quarterback Rivera went out and traded for in the offseason, started the first six weeks before fracturing his finger during a Thursday Night win over the Chicago Bears. Despite Rivera offering a brusque response when asked if he had considered making a quarterback switch at halftime — “No.” — Wentz was seen taking warm-up reps near the sideline every chance he could get.

However, unseating the people’s pylon-diving champ for Wentz could be an unpopular move. Since becoming the first sacrifice in Jim Irsay’s third-grade science experiment known as the Indianapolis Colts (you, too, could be an NFL head coach if you’re not afraid like Jeff Saturday to be on the wrong side of the biggest comeback in league history), Wentz hasn’t exactly reclaimed his narrative as a viable starting quarterback here in Washington.

He’s carried some of his worst habits — standing as though he’s posing for a picture in the pocket, resulting in 23 sacks in only six weeks, which led the league at the time. And although Wentz threw for 10 touchdowns (Heinicke has the same amount but needed eight games to get there), the number that truly mattered for him should have been two, as in the 2-4 record Washington had with Wentz as the starter.

Rivera understands that, but Wentz remains his guy. Rivera, very emotionally, wanted it known that it was his decision to bring in Wentz. Not Daniel Snyder’s. Following that Thursday Night win in October, a game that came on the heels of a damaging ESPN report about Snyder, Rivera stood behind the dais but on the edge.

“Everybody keeps wanting to say I didn’t want anything to do with Carson. Well, bull----. I’m the f---ing guy that pulled out the sheets of paper that looked at the analytics that watched the tape in the fricking — when we were at Indianapolis. Okay? And that’s what pisses me off because the young man doesn’t deserve to have that all the time,” Rivera said, before ending the news conference and storming away.

Rivera has protected Wentz, while tolerating Heinicke. The coach’s assessments for his unexpected QB1 has been tepid; hardly gushing and always honest. Once Rivera officially tagged Heinicke as the starter moving forward, he found a way to not only give him the green light (“I’m going to commit to him fully”) but in the next breath, contradict that confidence when asked if Heinicke was the long-term quarterback (“Remember, everything’s one game at a time.”)

On Sunday, even as Rivera tried to find nice things to say about Heinicke’s overall performance, his comments turned to criticism.

“I thought he did some really good things. I did,” Rivera said. “We had him take a couple of shots deep. He threw a couple of really good balls that were just a little over thrown and he also threw a couple that were caught. He moved us but …”

And that’s the key word here. But there are glaring problems that Rivera just can’t ignore.

“When we get into the red zone, we got to put it in the end zone,” Rivera said, emphatically. “We absolutely got to score touchdowns instead of kicking field goals.”

Inside the Commanders’ silent locker room after the loss, once Rivera completed his final on-camera interview he made his way back to the solace of his office. First, he made a stop at the corner stall belonging to his QB1. Still wearing his all burgundy under garments, Heinicke followed his coach. They closed the door behind them for a private meeting. When he emerged, Heinicke returned to his stall, sat down with his head bowed for several moments, running his hands through his hair.

Heinicke was frustrated, and when it was his turn to speak to the media Sunday night, his word choice was not “pixie dust,” but rather “pissed off.” Rivera, too, expressed that sentiment. Any burgundy and gold fan who watched the last two games probably feels the same. Because the Commanders are running low on chances.

Just three more games remain in their season that began with a 1-4 sputter, but has since been saved by a chase for a playoff spot. Since such great stakes hang in the balance, with so little time remaining, Rivera has to wonder if the magic has run out.

