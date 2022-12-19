Wizards fall just short against Lakers for their 10th straight defeat

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — The Washington Wizards played like they knew they had a golden opportunity Sunday night. Center Anthony Davis, the man who threw down 55 points the last time the Lakers faced Washington, had been ruled out for an extended period of time with a foot injury. Bradley Beal had returned to the court for the first time since straining his hamstring Dec. 4. Kyle Kuzma was back in his old building ready to put on a show and maybe — maybe — the Wizards could keep LeBron James at bay.

Sunday’s game ended with drama appropriate of a Hollywood script, but it was the Lakers who emerged the heroes. They beat the Wizards, 119-117, for their 10th straight loss, marking 41 days since Washington has won on the road.

A back-and-forth thriller in the fourth quarter came down to one scrambled possession.

Advertisement

James had the ball just inside the halfcourt line when Deni Avdija and Kuzma trapped him in a double team, forcing a turnover out of James that he ended up sending off Kuzma’s leg. A scramble for the ball ended up with James recovering and getting the ball to former Wizard Thomas Bryant for a smooth, go-ahead dunk with less than eight seconds to play. Kuzma missed a desperation three-pointer on the other end.

“I felt like they were not at our level,” a visibly agitated Kristaps Porzingis said, trying to find his words and gesturing after the game. “We just lost the game. Obviously LeBron did his thing and played well, but – some mental mistakes from us. I don’t know what to say. It’s tough, it’s tough, it’s tough. But yeah. We’re going to get out of it.

"If [Kuzma’s three-pointer] went in, it would have been a completely different movie. Nobody wants to be in this position, but we’re going to have to find a way out, to dig our way out of this.”

Advertisement

Washington’s 10th straight loss stung that much more because it was one of the team’s more energetic efforts of the month.

A 13-0 run late in the third quarter gave the Wizards (11-20) hope after a sluggish-looking period before halftime. Pushing in transition and scoring early in possessions during the run helped them enter the fourth quarter up 88-87, where they worked to make tough shots and relied on good offense to make up for defensive lapses.

But the Lakers (13-16) returned too many good Washington possessions with an easy bucket, such as Austin Reaves’s running floater past Kuzma to put the Lakers up 115-111, and they capitalized on every defensive misstep. After a nice jumper from Beal to tie the game with 32.8 seconds to play, Daniel Gafford said he miscalled a coverage and James drove down a wide-open lane in the middle of the paint for a ferocious dunk that got a typically starry Los Angeles crowd on its feet.

Advertisement

Still, the game was even until the end, when James recovered his near-turnover and too many Wizards players were already running up court, readying for an offensive possession without realizing in the melee they hadn’t secured the ball.

“We got some stops. Able to get out in transition, which I think kept them on their heels a bit, which allowed us to score early in possessions … a lot of good things," Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. "The effort was there. Second night of a back-to-back, able to accomplish quite a bit, get Brad back in the fold, he had terrific night. See those three, Brad, KP, Kuz, play at a high level. There were a lot of positives. But, you know, there’s no consolation prizes.”

Beal in his return led the team with 29 points and went 11 for 13 from the free throw line, appearing to move as well as ever and throwing his body around on offense. Kuzma had 22 points and 16 rebounds and Porzingis, who had success playing alongside fellow center Daniel Gafford late, had 21 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Advertisement

But James helped make up for Davis’s absence to lead all five starters in double figures with 33 points — 13 of which came in the fourth quarter — seven rebounds and nine assists. Lonnie Walker IV added 21 points.

“It was ok. Still getting my wind back, striding out is still the biggest thing for me, mentally getting over the hurdle of it,” Beal said of how he felt after missing six games. “But for the most part I felt fine.”

Washington’s task now is to apply the same level of urgency they showed in the second half against Los Angeles to their games in Utah and Sacramento, one final back-to-back to ensure their road trip doesn’t end without a win.

"It’s very tough, a very challenging situation,” Kuzma said. “I don’t think many of us have lost 10 in a row. It’s very, very tough. Very, very tough for sure. Nobody likes to lose, let alone 10 times.”

GiftOutline Gift Article