Yorktown boys grow into a contender; Clarksburg girls find a new star

Yorktown senior Liam Vitters tucked the ball under his armpit Thursday and did something that would have seemed inconceivable 12 months ago: He flashed a big smile, looked toward the scoreboard and confirmed his Patriots had won, 42-41, against rival Washington-Liberty. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Looking through the margin of Yorktown’s wins — by one, two, four and six points, plus an outlier at 24 — it’s too early to anoint the Patriots (5-1) as lucky or legitimate Liberty District contenders. Internally, they view the narrow wins as a sustainable and central aspect of their identity. After last season’s 5-16 record, there’s a level of embarrassment the seniors are unwilling to endure again.

“Just seeing how it was last year, that was so demoralizing,” Vitters said. “Everything that could have gone wrong, did. … Now it’s in our hands.”

That’s also why, at the buzzer of the win over Washington-Liberty, the ball was literally in Vitters’s hands. Slow-paced play gave the Patriots the lead, albeit a slim one, for nearly the entire game, but a miscue put the ball in the Generals’ possession under the basket with a half-second remaining.

That only gave the Patriots confidence: They had spent hours studying their rivals’ inbounds sets and then more practicing the denial of those plays. With bodies swarming behind him, Vitters stood attached to the baseline, well aware of where the ball was supposed to go and where it would arrive: directly in his palms.

“This team has some of the best listeners I’ve ever played with; we know all the plays, and we run them right,” senior co-captain Jackson Bardach said. “We came out of the huddle, and the five of us looked at each other and were like, ‘Yeah, we can do this.’ ”

Now, he said, the culture is different. Most of the seniors have played together for almost a decade, making it easy to hold one another accountable without hard feelings. Just days before, the captains got into a screaming match — one they said was a bellwether of even more progress.

“We were chirping at each other, but neither of us meant anything we were saying,” Vitters said. “We just want to win so badly and care so much about it. And yeah, that shows up in late-game situations.”

— Spencer Nusbaum

Clarksburg finds a new star

The Clarksburg girls stepped into their first practice of the season with an unenviable task — filling two star-sized holes on the roster. The Coyotes dropped just one game last season, a 13-point loss in the Maryland 4A final. Then the offseason brought change.

Mia Smith and Riley Nelson, respectively first- and second-team All-Mets last winter, are gone. Smith graduated and now plays for Bowie State; Nelson, a University of Maryland commit, transferred to Bullis for her senior season.

Coach Sissy Natoli knew this year would be different, but she welcomes the challenge.

“I’m excited as anything to … see how this team develops a new personality with different leaders stepping it up,” Natoli said.

She passed the challenge to her players in that opening practice, trying to see who from last season’s strong supporting cast would become a go-to player. She found her captains in London Tracey, Kaitlyn John and Trinity Turner.

But five games into the year, Clarksburg’s offensive focal point has been Trinity Turner’s sister, London. The sophomore scored 26 points and nabbed 12 rebounds in the Coyotes’ win Wednesday over Frederick.

She improved on that performance two days later when Clarksburg took on Seneca Valley in a rivalry matchup Natoli described as “a chance to have a statement game.” Natoli’s squad started slow and trailed by four at the end of the first quarter.

But London Turner scored 30 points and had 17 rebounds to lead the Coyotes to a 60-45 comeback win. The team was 4-0 heading into its game against Northwest on Monday.

“London has worked on her game hard during the offseason,” Natoli said. “It’s really paid off. She’s one of our leading scorers right now and is really doing a terrific job.”

Friday’s win is more impressive considering Clarksburg’s limited roster. Because of injuries and illnesses, the Coyotes had only nine players available against Seneca Valley.

“We’ve had to dig a little deep and use some players that wouldn’t normally get as much playing time, but they’re rising to the occasion,” Natoli said.

— Varun Shankar

Players of the week

Jniya Weaver, Mount Zion Prep: The sophomore guard earned tournament MVP honors as the first-year girls’ program won the Bullis Holiday Classic.

Antwan Gross, McKinley Tech: The senior guard averaged 18.8 points and eight rebounds in four wins as the Trainers (10-1) continued their hot start.

Ella Negron, Patriot: The junior forward reaffirmed her status as a big-game player by scoring a team-high 18 points in an upset win over Osbourn Park.

Ben Bradford, Gaithersburg: The senior guard followed up 30 points against Blair on Tuesday with 28 in the Trojans’ 67-48 win over Quince Orchard on Friday and punctuated the performance with a dunk.

Games to watch

Meridian girls at Herndon, Tuesday, 5:45 p.m.

Walter Johnson boys at Winston Churchill, Wednesday, 7:15 p.m.

Eleanor Roosevelt boys at South River, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Pallotti girls vs. Mount Zion Prep, Friday, 8 p.m., at the St. James

Bullis showing early signs of success

Now in his 19th year as the coach of Bullis, Bruce Kelley knows how to read a team. Different phases of the season can present different signs about whether a team is destined for success. In the early weeks of a campaign, Kelley is most focused on a team’s private moments.

“Early season, it’s really about how they practice,” he said. “That can be after a big victory or a defeat. Do they come to practice with a joy and an attitude of getting better? That would be what I look for in December.”

So far this season, whatever the Bulldogs have been doing in practice has paid off in games. They are 8-0 after winning three games this past weekend to claim the title at their annual tournament, the Bullis Holiday Classic. The Bulldogs beat Carroll County’s Springdale Prep, 71-52, in Sunday’s championship game. All three wins came by double digits.

“Our best basketball is just moving the ball and creating for others,” junior guard Tyler Boston said. “We want open threes; we want easy looks in transition. It’s all about sharing the ball well.”

The early success makes Bullis one of the favorites in the Interstate Athletic Conference, one of the area’s toughest leagues. With St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes — winner of the past three IAC titles — off to a slow start amid a coaching transition, the door might be open for a new contender to take the crown.

“We expect to be a team that’s tough to beat,” Boston said of IAC play. “And we know we might have a target on our back, but we’re ready for that.”

— Michael Errigo

Flowers adjusts after injuries

After falling to Clarksburg in the Maryland 4A semifinals last season, C.H. Flowers was looking forward to an offseason of training after the pandemic complicated the previous few.

With most of their rotation set to return, aside from leading scorer Beulah Odiong, the Jaguars were optimistic 2022-23 could be a big year.

But instead of an offseason of skill development and team camaraderie, Flowers was hampered by injuries. Guard Jai’den Anderson and center Nyome Nnebe, both projected starters, each tore an ACL.

“I know how hard they have worked and developed over the years, so for them to suffer injuries like that their senior year really hurts,” Coach Roderick Hairston said. “From a team perspective, it goes without saying that it obviously changes who we are.”

Hairston is hopeful Anderson, the team’s third-leading scorer last season, will be able to return in time for a potential playoff push in February. In the meantime, Flowers (2-0) will lean heavily on senior guard Kristian Harris as her teammates get acclimated to larger roles.

“We don’t have any one player that can come in and provide what [Anderson and Nnebe] contributed,” Hairston said. “If we did, they probably would’ve been starting already. It’s on all of us to adjust and pick up the slack.”

Thus far, senior Yasmine Tyndell has made the biggest adjustments for Flowers. Hairston moved the 5-foot-8 guard to the post as Nnebe’s replacement, and the early returns have been positive. Tyndell averaged 14 points and 11 rebounds in wins over Eleanor Roosevelt and Oxon Hill.

“Injuries and adversity are part of the game,” Hairston said. “We wholeheartedly believe that all of our goals can and will be attained still.”

— Tramel Raggs

