2022 Fall All-Met: Boys’ soccer first team, second team, honorable mention

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Player of the Year

Daniel Bollman, F, Jr., Gonzaga

A dangerous striker, Bollman was the not-so-secret goal-scoring weapon of a Gonzaga team that will be remembered on Eye Street for a long time. The skilled and shifty junior scored 18 goals as the Eagles went undefeated for the first time in two decades, winning both the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and D.C. State Athletic Association titles.

First team

Ethan Beauman-Ansah, D, Sr., Bowie

Beauman-Ansah provided a stable presence on the back line, contributing to five straight clean sheets as Bowie marched to a Maryland 4A title.

Advertisement

Conrad Brady, MF, Sr., Landon

A two-year captain for the back-to-back Interstate Athletic Conference champions, Brady finished this year with five goals and 11 assists.

Rory Brookhart, MF, Sr., Churchill

A do-everything midfielder, Brookhart racked up 11 goals and 13 assists for a strong Churchill side.

Brad Dulin, MF, Sr., Severna Park

Dulin was an integral piece for a team that made it to the Maryland 4A championship.

Stefan Gately, D, Sr., Gonzaga

A standout on the Eagles’ fearsome back line, Gately had an undeniable hand in the Eagles’ undefeated year.

Darren Greenwood, MF, Sr., Bishop McNamara

The speedy Greenwood served as one of the main catalysts for McNamara’s recent rise, helping lead the Mustangs to back-to-back WCAC championship game appearances.

Francisco Hidalgo, MF, Sr., Blair

After missing his sophomore and junior seasons, Hidalgo was the heartbeat of the state semifinalist Blazers. Four of his 10 goals came in postseason play.

Advertisement

Nick Laffey, F, Sr., St. John’s

The Virginia Tech commit garnered plenty of respect in one of the area’s toughest leagues, netting 13 goals for the Cadets.

Scott Landry, F, Sr., Potomac School

Landry was a sensation up front for the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference champion, as he totaled 24 goals and 11 assists.

Jonathan Mao, D, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Mao was the anchor of a Barons defense that posted seven clean sheets.

Thomas McKinnon, GK, Sr., Gonzaga

Through Gonzaga’s undefeated 26-game season, the senior keeper gave up just nine goals in his first year as a starter.

Coach of the Year

Frantz Deetjen, Bowie

In his eighth season as the head coach at Bowie, Deetjen elevated the Bulldogs from regular contenders to state champions. Despite early injury issues, Bowie dropped just two games in the regular season. By the playoffs, the Bulldogs were a runaway train, winning their five postseason games by a combined score of 12-0.

Second team

Max Cerulla, F, Sr., South River

Advertisement

Kareem Davis, F, Sr., Bowie

Niall Fergus, F, Sr., St. Albans

Ryan Gott, D, Sr., DeMatha

Siji Jolayemi, F, Sr., Glenelg

Kodee Karcher, MF, Sr., Centennial

Luke Kullback, MF, Sr., Whitman

Colin Prendergast, MF, Sr., Gonzaga

Ronaldo Sosa, GK, Sr., Bowie

Niaza Tamini, D, Sr., Blair

Carter Thompson, D, Sr., Good Counsel

Honorable mention

Edgard Abouchedid, F, Sr., The Heights

Bijan Akhtarzandi-Das, D, Sr., Washington International

Owen Allegro, GK, Sr., Bishop McNamara

Bryan Diaz-Blanco, GK, Sr., DuVal

Adam Fowble, F, Sr., Centennial

Will Gervase, D, Sr., South River

Jose Guzman, MF, Sr., Old Mill

Dominic Good, F, Jr., Lackey

Lukas Hailu-Costa, MF, Sr., Bishop McNamara

Ben Jose, F, Sr., Bullis

Art Keys, F, Sr., Landon

Braden Kindred, F, Sr., Sherwood

Jordi Lopez, F, Sr., Good Counsel

Leo Marques De Costa, MF, Sr., Gonzaga

Advertisement

Jameson Metz, GK, Sr., Magruder

Mike Mevo, MF, Sr., Quince Orchard

Cole Miller, MF, Sr., Archbishop Spalding

Moises Moncada, D, Sr., Damascus

Jack Murphy, MF, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Kadin Nuri, F, Sr., D.C. International

Emilio Pineda, MF, Jr., Washington International

Evan Rabush, F, Sr., Leonardtown

Tomas Rebelatto, F, Sr., Quince Orchard

Franklin Reyes, F, Sr., Blair

Eric Salvador, MF, Sr., Bladensburg

Leo Siegel, D, Sr., St. Albans

Evan Souder, D, Sr., Severna Park

Cooper Strohman, GK, Sr., Mount Hebron

Matt Tettemer, GK, Sr., Broadneck

Isaac Vasquez, D, Sr., Lackey

GiftOutline Gift Article