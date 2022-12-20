2022 Fall All-Met: Field Hockey first team, second team, honorable mention

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Player of the Year

Leah Morrison, F, Sr., St. John’s

The two-time Washington Catholic Athletic Conference player of the year led St. John’s to its second straight title. Morrison scored 36 goals, shattering her own WCAC record for most in a single season, and added 12 assists. The Syracuse commit has both a backhand and forehand shot, which, combined with her elusive speed, made her one of the most dangerous attackers in the area. Her stellar four-year career with the Cadets ends with her as the record-holder for most goals in both school and conference history.

First team

Halley Beaudoin, MF, Sr., Fairfax

Advertisement

Fairfax’s all-time points leader, a Bryant commit, capped her career by scoring 24 goals and adding 30 assists to lead the Lions to their first Virginia Class 6 championship.

Kylie Corcoran, MF, Jr., Crofton

Corcoran dominated against Anne Arundel County’s best defenses, leading the Maryland 3A champions with 21 goals and 16 assists.

Emma Datch, D, Jr., Churchill

Datch captained a Bulldogs defense that surrendered just 17 shots on goal all season — 12 of which came in the 4A semifinal and final.

Maya Everett, MF, Sr., Broadneck

The Maryland commit put together a stellar senior season, leading the undefeated 4A champions with 19 goals.

Sammie Goin, F, So., Independence

A two-time Potomac District player of the year, Goin, a U.S. national indoor and outdoor team member, led the Tigers with 20 goals and 35 assists.

Advertisement

Arden Hunteman, F, Sr., Broadneck

Hunteman, who started in every game of her four-year career, led the Bruins in points with 19 goals and 10 assists.

Jilly Lawn, D, So., Spalding

A captain as a sophomore, Lawn led a Cavaliers defense that allowed just 11 goals all year; she made six defensive saves.

Kylie McKinley, GK, Sr., Potomac School

Making at least 20 saves in nine games, the Dartmouth commit racked up 336 saves in her senior year.

Emily Stafford, MF, Sr., Yorktown

The Penn commit and 2021 All-Met Player of the Year led the Patriots with 15 goals and 16 assists as they returned to the Virginia Class 6 title game.

Maddie Vasilios, MF, Sr., River Hill

The Maryland commit and Howard County player of the year scored 51 goals and added 18 assists to lead the Hawks to the 3A championship game.

Coach of the Year

Amber Beaudoin, Fairfax

Advertisement

Beaudoin entered her 22nd year at the helm with a team that lost just once the previous year — in the state semifinals, for the seventh time. The Lions returned eight seniors and amassed a dominant 24-1-1 record this fall en route to their first trip to the Class 6 championship game. Their 1-0 win against Yorktown sealed the coach’s first state title since taking over the program in 2001.

Second team

Amelie Beckett, GK, Jr., South Lakes

Katie Clarke, MF, So., Loudoun Valley

Ava Drexler-Amey, D, Sr., Severna Park

Faith Everett, F, So., Broadneck

Grace Jennings, MF, Sr., Churchill

Puja Nanjappa, D, Sr., River Hill

Hallie Slidell, MF, Jr., Stone Ridge

Tess Satterfield, MF, Sr., Madison

Kelly Via, F, Jr., Fairfax

Alexis Williams, F, Jr., Yorktown

Mary Williams, F, Jr., Georgetown Visitation

Honorable mention

Avery Alleva, GK, Fr., Paul VI

Advertisement

Lauren Archer, D, Sr., St. John’s

Kaia Beaudoin, D, So., Fairfax

Mane Cerda Salazar, F/D, Fr., Churchill

Delia Chen, MF, Sr., Blair

Emma Coombs, MF, Jr., Leonardtown

Bree Riggs, D, So., Crofton

Zoe Dolfis, MF, Sr., Robinson

Naomi Esterowitz, MF, Jr., Wootton

AJ Eyre, MF, Jr., Glenelg

Erin Fagan, MF, Sr., Good Counsel

Ellen Ford, F, Sr., Whitman

Natalie Forman, MF, Sr., Chesapeake

Ines Foscarini, F, Jr., Whitman

Natalie Freeman, MF, Sr., Marriotts Ridge

Skylar Gilman, F, So., Spalding

Emi Hakutani, MF, Sr., Holton-Arms

Katelyn Kearns, F, So., Broadneck

Lauren Keast, MF, Sr., Bishop Ireton

Ally Keith, MF, Sr., Spalding

Ashley Kennedy, MF, Sr., Washington-Liberty

Charlotte Kramer, GK, Sr., Severna Park

Noelle Krautkramer, MF, Sr., Oakton

Jordan Lapidus, F, Sr., Churchill

Emily Najarian, F, Jr., Crofton

Charley Noah, F, Jr., Good Counsel

Ryleigh Osborne, GK, So., Crofton

Jaelen Perez, MF, So., Briar Woods

Cayley Sullivan, MF, Sr., Marshall

GiftOutline Gift Article