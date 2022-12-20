2022 Fall All-Met: Field Hockey first team, second team, honorable mention

All-Met Players of the Year | Football (offense) | Football (defense) | Boys’ soccer | Girls’ soccer | Golf | Boys’ cross-country | Girls’ cross-country | Volleyball
Player of the Year
Leah Morrison, F, Sr., St. John’s
The two-time Washington Catholic Athletic Conference player of the year led St. John’s to its second straight title. Morrison scored 36 goals, shattering her own WCAC record for most in a single season, and added 12 assists. The Syracuse commit has both a backhand and forehand shot, which, combined with her elusive speed, made her one of the most dangerous attackers in the area. Her stellar four-year career with the Cadets ends with her as the record-holder for most goals in both school and conference history.
First team
Halley Beaudoin, MF, Sr., Fairfax
Fairfax’s all-time points leader, a Bryant commit, capped her career by scoring 24 goals and adding 30 assists to lead the Lions to their first Virginia Class 6 championship.
Kylie Corcoran, MF, Jr., Crofton
Corcoran dominated against Anne Arundel County’s best defenses, leading the Maryland 3A champions with 21 goals and 16 assists.
Emma Datch, D, Jr., Churchill
Datch captained a Bulldogs defense that surrendered just 17 shots on goal all season — 12 of which came in the 4A semifinal and final.
Maya Everett, MF, Sr., Broadneck
The Maryland commit put together a stellar senior season, leading the undefeated 4A champions with 19 goals.
Sammie Goin, F, So., Independence
A two-time Potomac District player of the year, Goin, a U.S. national indoor and outdoor team member, led the Tigers with 20 goals and 35 assists.
Arden Hunteman, F, Sr., Broadneck
Hunteman, who started in every game of her four-year career, led the Bruins in points with 19 goals and 10 assists.
Jilly Lawn, D, So., Spalding
A captain as a sophomore, Lawn led a Cavaliers defense that allowed just 11 goals all year; she made six defensive saves.
Kylie McKinley, GK, Sr., Potomac School
Making at least 20 saves in nine games, the Dartmouth commit racked up 336 saves in her senior year.
Emily Stafford, MF, Sr., Yorktown
The Penn commit and 2021 All-Met Player of the Year led the Patriots with 15 goals and 16 assists as they returned to the Virginia Class 6 title game.
Maddie Vasilios, MF, Sr., River Hill
The Maryland commit and Howard County player of the year scored 51 goals and added 18 assists to lead the Hawks to the 3A championship game.
Coach of the Year
Amber Beaudoin, Fairfax
Beaudoin entered her 22nd year at the helm with a team that lost just once the previous year — in the state semifinals, for the seventh time. The Lions returned eight seniors and amassed a dominant 24-1-1 record this fall en route to their first trip to the Class 6 championship game. Their 1-0 win against Yorktown sealed the coach’s first state title since taking over the program in 2001.
Second team
Amelie Beckett, GK, Jr., South Lakes
Katie Clarke, MF, So., Loudoun Valley
Ava Drexler-Amey, D, Sr., Severna Park
Faith Everett, F, So., Broadneck
Grace Jennings, MF, Sr., Churchill
Puja Nanjappa, D, Sr., River Hill
Hallie Slidell, MF, Jr., Stone Ridge
Tess Satterfield, MF, Sr., Madison
Kelly Via, F, Jr., Fairfax
Alexis Williams, F, Jr., Yorktown
Mary Williams, F, Jr., Georgetown Visitation
Honorable mention
Avery Alleva, GK, Fr., Paul VI
Lauren Archer, D, Sr., St. John’s
Kaia Beaudoin, D, So., Fairfax
Mane Cerda Salazar, F/D, Fr., Churchill
Delia Chen, MF, Sr., Blair
Emma Coombs, MF, Jr., Leonardtown
Bree Riggs, D, So., Crofton
Zoe Dolfis, MF, Sr., Robinson
Naomi Esterowitz, MF, Jr., Wootton
AJ Eyre, MF, Jr., Glenelg
Erin Fagan, MF, Sr., Good Counsel
Ellen Ford, F, Sr., Whitman
Natalie Forman, MF, Sr., Chesapeake
Ines Foscarini, F, Jr., Whitman
Natalie Freeman, MF, Sr., Marriotts Ridge
Skylar Gilman, F, So., Spalding
Emi Hakutani, MF, Sr., Holton-Arms
Katelyn Kearns, F, So., Broadneck
Lauren Keast, MF, Sr., Bishop Ireton
Ally Keith, MF, Sr., Spalding
Ashley Kennedy, MF, Sr., Washington-Liberty
Charlotte Kramer, GK, Sr., Severna Park
Noelle Krautkramer, MF, Sr., Oakton
Jordan Lapidus, F, Sr., Churchill
Emily Najarian, F, Jr., Crofton
Charley Noah, F, Jr., Good Counsel
Ryleigh Osborne, GK, So., Crofton
Jaelen Perez, MF, So., Briar Woods
Cayley Sullivan, MF, Sr., Marshall