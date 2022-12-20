2022 Fall All-Met: Football defense first team, second team, honorable mentions

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Player of the Year

Jason Moore, DL, Sr., DeMatha

A game-wrecker on the defensive line, Moore is often avoided by running backs and quarterbacks. Facing some of the best offensive lineman in the area, the Ohio State commit still looked as if he was in a league of his own, finishing with 12 sacks, 17 tackles for loss and an interception. At 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds, he was the terrifying face of a Stags defense that allowed just five points per game.

First team

TJ Bush, DL, Sr., Freedom (Woodbridge)

Bush logged more than 20 sacks and 20 tackles for loss anchoring a Freedom unit that allowed fewer than 10 points per game.

Advertisement

Tawfiq Byard, DB, Sr., DeMatha

A major part of the area’s best defense, the senior nabbed seven interceptions for the Stags.

Chris Coleman, K/P, Jr., Broadneck

Coleman was a certified weapon for the Bruins this year, finishing with a near-perfect record on extra points and hitting field goals up to 40-plus yards.

Kshawn Cox, DB, Sr., Wise

The Villanova commit was not only a shutdown defender in the secondary, he scored touchdowns in four ways this fall: rushing, interception return, punt return and kickoff return.

Dillon Dunathan, LB, Sr., Damascus

Dunathan was a rock for the Hornets on both sides of the ball, finishing with 61 tackles and six sacks as a linebacker and 1,961 yards rushing as a running back.

Miles Greer, DB, Sr., South County

Greer racked up 112 tackles and scored 12 total touchdowns this fall: seven on special teams, four on offense and one on an interception return.

Advertisement

Nyckoles Harbor II, DL, Sr., Archbishop Carroll

One of the most sought-after recruits in the country, Harbor utilized his track star athleticism. Starring at tight end and defensive end, he finished with three sacks, two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Metro Division champs.

Kendall Johnson, LB, Sr., Quince Orchard

The Duke commit made play after play at both linebacker and tight end for the Cougars, including a game-sealing fumble recovery for a touchdown in the Maryland 4A title game.

Dante Lovett, DB, Sr., DeMatha

Assigned to some of the best receivers in the area, the Virginia Tech commit grabbed four interceptions.

David Ojiegbe, DL, Sr., St. John’s

A two-time first team selection, the Clemson commit earned double-digit sacks and tackles for loss as the Cadets marched to a second consecutive WCAC title.

Advertisement

Dylan Stewart, DL, Jr., Friendship Collegiate

Athletic edge helped lead the Knights to a D.C. State Athletic Association title with a dozen sacks and a defensive TD.

Desmond Umeozulu, DL, Sr., C.H. Flowers

A major part of the Jaguars’ breakout year, the South Carolina commit finished with 14 sacks and 20 tackles for loss.

Second team

Ryan Capriotti, K/P, Sr., Good Counsel

Kevin Chadwick Jr., DB, Sr., Madison

Aaron Chiles, LB, Jr., Good Counsel

Amare Campbell, LB, Sr., Unity Reed

Rohan Davy, DB, Sr., St. John's

Ty Gordon, LB, Sr., Battlefield

Jaylen Harvey, DL, Jr., Quince Orchard

Daniel Holmes, DL, Jr., Gonzaga

Elijah Hughes, DL, Sr., Washington-Liberty

Braydon Lee, DB, Jr., C.H. Flowers

Obinna Onwuka, DL, Jr., C.H. Flowers

Rushaun Tongue, DB, Sr., Chesapeake

Honorable mention

Eric Anderson, DL, Sr., Madison

Advertisement

Antonio Avery, DL, Sr., Good Counsel

Jack Balderson, DL, Sr., Fairfax

Giovontae Boone, LB, Sr., Archbishop Spalding

Kenyatta Carmichael Jr., DB, Sr., Dunbar

Jean-Christophe Cloutier, DB, Sr., Episcopal

Kameron Courtney, DB, Jr., Freedom (Woodbridge)

Kendric Council, LB, Jr., C.H. Flowers

Faheem Delane, DB, So., Good Counsel

Jalon Edwards, LB, Sr., Patuxent

Jayhlyn Edwards, DL, Jr., Theodore Roosevelt

Keyshawn Flowers, LB, Jr., Archbishop Spalding

Chris Forbes, DL, Jr., Bullis

Sascha Garcia, DB, Sr., Potomac (Md.)

Collin Gill, DB, Sr., St. John’s

Nick Golini, DB, Sr., St. Mary’s (Annapolis)

Dylan Gooden, LB, Sr., Good Counsel

Luke Hackett, LB, Sr., DeMatha

Anthony Hawkins, DB, Sr., Broadneck

Tariq Hayer, DB, So., St. John’s

Dominic Hess, DB, Sr., Damascus

Markeith Hogan, LB, Sr., Gonzaga

Judah Jenkins, DB, Jr., Good Counsel

Advertisement

Emmett Laws, DL, Jr., DeMatha

Adrian Littleton, DL, Sr., St. John’s

Asa Locks, DB, Sr., Patuxent

Quincy Long, LB, Sr., Georgetown Prep

Anthony Manana, DL, Sr., Sherwood

Darien Mayo, DL, Jr., Good Counsel

Mykel Morman, DB, Sr., Wise

Rico Murray, LB, Sr., Wise

Samson Ogunade, DL, Sr., Bishop O’Connell

Joe Poinelli, LB, Jr., South County

Paul Poknis, LB, Sr., Archbishop Spalding

Kameron Reynolds, DB, Sr., Blair

Xavier Rivers, LB, Jr., Northwest

Brendan Robinson, DB, Sr., Paul VI

Vincent Rosin, K/P, Sr., St. Mary’s Ryken

Tyjaun Simmons, DB, Sr., Seneca Valley

Nasir Smith, LB, Jr., Archbishop Carroll

Jackson Snyder, LB, Sr., Loudoun County

Jamari Somerville, DB, Sr., Lackey

Avery Struve, DB, Sr., Arundel

Zion Suggs, DB, Sr., Bell

Tad Tan, K/P, Sr., Episcopal

Shae Terry, DB, Jr., Quince Orchard

Erron Touch, LB, Sr., Calvert

Myles Turpin, DB, Jr., Stone Bridge

Gent Veizi, DL, Sr., Centreville

Montay Weedon, LB, Jr., St. John’s

Camren Williams, DB, Jr., Archbishop Carroll

Gabriel Williams, LB, Jr., Pallotti

Kyree Wimberly, LB, Sr., North Point

Caleb Woodson, LB, Sr., Battlefield

GiftOutline Gift Article