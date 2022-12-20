2022 Fall All-Met: Football defense first team, second team, honorable mentions

All-Met Players of the Year | Football (offense) | Boys’ soccer | Girls’ soccer | Golf | Field hockey | Boys’ cross-country | Girls’ cross-country | Volleyball
Player of the Year
Jason Moore, DL, Sr., DeMatha
A game-wrecker on the defensive line, Moore is often avoided by running backs and quarterbacks. Facing some of the best offensive lineman in the area, the Ohio State commit still looked as if he was in a league of his own, finishing with 12 sacks, 17 tackles for loss and an interception. At 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds, he was the terrifying face of a Stags defense that allowed just five points per game.
First team
TJ Bush, DL, Sr., Freedom (Woodbridge)
Bush logged more than 20 sacks and 20 tackles for loss anchoring a Freedom unit that allowed fewer than 10 points per game.
Tawfiq Byard, DB, Sr., DeMatha
A major part of the area’s best defense, the senior nabbed seven interceptions for the Stags.
Chris Coleman, K/P, Jr., Broadneck
Coleman was a certified weapon for the Bruins this year, finishing with a near-perfect record on extra points and hitting field goals up to 40-plus yards.
Kshawn Cox, DB, Sr., Wise
The Villanova commit was not only a shutdown defender in the secondary, he scored touchdowns in four ways this fall: rushing, interception return, punt return and kickoff return.
Dillon Dunathan, LB, Sr., Damascus
Dunathan was a rock for the Hornets on both sides of the ball, finishing with 61 tackles and six sacks as a linebacker and 1,961 yards rushing as a running back.
Miles Greer, DB, Sr., South County
Greer racked up 112 tackles and scored 12 total touchdowns this fall: seven on special teams, four on offense and one on an interception return.
Nyckoles Harbor II, DL, Sr., Archbishop Carroll
One of the most sought-after recruits in the country, Harbor utilized his track star athleticism. Starring at tight end and defensive end, he finished with three sacks, two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Metro Division champs.
Kendall Johnson, LB, Sr., Quince Orchard
The Duke commit made play after play at both linebacker and tight end for the Cougars, including a game-sealing fumble recovery for a touchdown in the Maryland 4A title game.
Dante Lovett, DB, Sr., DeMatha
Assigned to some of the best receivers in the area, the Virginia Tech commit grabbed four interceptions.
David Ojiegbe, DL, Sr., St. John’s
A two-time first team selection, the Clemson commit earned double-digit sacks and tackles for loss as the Cadets marched to a second consecutive WCAC title.
Dylan Stewart, DL, Jr., Friendship Collegiate
Athletic edge helped lead the Knights to a D.C. State Athletic Association title with a dozen sacks and a defensive TD.
Desmond Umeozulu, DL, Sr., C.H. Flowers
A major part of the Jaguars’ breakout year, the South Carolina commit finished with 14 sacks and 20 tackles for loss.
Second team
Ryan Capriotti, K/P, Sr., Good Counsel
Kevin Chadwick Jr., DB, Sr., Madison
Aaron Chiles, LB, Jr., Good Counsel
Amare Campbell, LB, Sr., Unity Reed
Rohan Davy, DB, Sr., St. John's
Ty Gordon, LB, Sr., Battlefield
Jaylen Harvey, DL, Jr., Quince Orchard
Daniel Holmes, DL, Jr., Gonzaga
Elijah Hughes, DL, Sr., Washington-Liberty
Braydon Lee, DB, Jr., C.H. Flowers
Obinna Onwuka, DL, Jr., C.H. Flowers
Rushaun Tongue, DB, Sr., Chesapeake
Honorable mention
Eric Anderson, DL, Sr., Madison
Antonio Avery, DL, Sr., Good Counsel
Jack Balderson, DL, Sr., Fairfax
Giovontae Boone, LB, Sr., Archbishop Spalding
Kenyatta Carmichael Jr., DB, Sr., Dunbar
Jean-Christophe Cloutier, DB, Sr., Episcopal
Kameron Courtney, DB, Jr., Freedom (Woodbridge)
Kendric Council, LB, Jr., C.H. Flowers
Faheem Delane, DB, So., Good Counsel
Jalon Edwards, LB, Sr., Patuxent
Jayhlyn Edwards, DL, Jr., Theodore Roosevelt
Keyshawn Flowers, LB, Jr., Archbishop Spalding
Chris Forbes, DL, Jr., Bullis
Sascha Garcia, DB, Sr., Potomac (Md.)
Collin Gill, DB, Sr., St. John’s
Nick Golini, DB, Sr., St. Mary’s (Annapolis)
Dylan Gooden, LB, Sr., Good Counsel
Luke Hackett, LB, Sr., DeMatha
Anthony Hawkins, DB, Sr., Broadneck
Tariq Hayer, DB, So., St. John’s
Dominic Hess, DB, Sr., Damascus
Markeith Hogan, LB, Sr., Gonzaga
Judah Jenkins, DB, Jr., Good Counsel
Emmett Laws, DL, Jr., DeMatha
Adrian Littleton, DL, Sr., St. John’s
Asa Locks, DB, Sr., Patuxent
Quincy Long, LB, Sr., Georgetown Prep
Anthony Manana, DL, Sr., Sherwood
Darien Mayo, DL, Jr., Good Counsel
Mykel Morman, DB, Sr., Wise
Rico Murray, LB, Sr., Wise
Samson Ogunade, DL, Sr., Bishop O’Connell
Joe Poinelli, LB, Jr., South County
Paul Poknis, LB, Sr., Archbishop Spalding
Kameron Reynolds, DB, Sr., Blair
Xavier Rivers, LB, Jr., Northwest
Brendan Robinson, DB, Sr., Paul VI
Vincent Rosin, K/P, Sr., St. Mary’s Ryken
Tyjaun Simmons, DB, Sr., Seneca Valley
Nasir Smith, LB, Jr., Archbishop Carroll
Jackson Snyder, LB, Sr., Loudoun County
Jamari Somerville, DB, Sr., Lackey
Avery Struve, DB, Sr., Arundel
Zion Suggs, DB, Sr., Bell
Tad Tan, K/P, Sr., Episcopal
Shae Terry, DB, Jr., Quince Orchard
Erron Touch, LB, Sr., Calvert
Myles Turpin, DB, Jr., Stone Bridge
Gent Veizi, DL, Sr., Centreville
Montay Weedon, LB, Jr., St. John’s
Camren Williams, DB, Jr., Archbishop Carroll
Gabriel Williams, LB, Jr., Pallotti
Kyree Wimberly, LB, Sr., North Point
Caleb Woodson, LB, Sr., Battlefield