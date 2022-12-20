2022 Fall All-Met: Football offense first team, second team, honorable mention

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Player of the Year

Tony Rojas, RB, Sr., Fairfax

He had plenty chances to leave Fairfax for an established football power. Instead, he stuck with the program, helping build the Lions from perennial also-rans into one of Virginia’s most feared teams. The future Penn State linebacker was the best player every time he took the field this fall, accounting for 2,239 rushing yards and 35 rushing touchdowns (to go along with 13 sacks and five forced fumbles on defense), all while leading his Lions to a 13-1 record, a state semifinal appearance and arguably the best season in school history.

First team

Kyle Altuner, OL, Jr., Good Counsel

Advertisement

A two-time all-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference selection, the 6-foot-4, 290-pounder was an integral part of the Falcons’ high-powered running game this fall.

Zachary Anderson, OL, Sr., Quince Orchard

The U-Mass. commit was a cornerstone for the unstoppable Cougars offense, helping lead Quince Orchard to a second consecutive undefeated season and Maryland 4A title.

Jason Collins Jr., Util., Sr., Theodore Roosevelt

The ultra-athletic Rough Rider played all over the field for the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association champs. He was most dangerous as a return man, scoring 11 touchdowns on punt and kickoff returns.

Colton Hinton, WR, Sr., Stone Bridge

The Furman commit did a little bit of everything for the 12-win Bulldogs, tallying 15 touchdown receptions, nine rushing scores and 1,579 all-purpose yards.

Advertisement

Buom Jock, WR/DB, Sr., Episcopal

A two-way star for the Interstate Athletic Conference champions, Jock went for 814 yards and nine touchdowns as a receiver and nabbed four interceptions as a defensive back.

Evan Link, OL, Sr., Gonzaga

A three-year starter for the Eagles, Link yielded zero sacks in his senior season. Committed to Michigan.

Maxwell Moss, WR, Sr., Archbishop Spalding

Moss formed a game-changing connection with his All-Met quarterback, catching 72 balls for 1,416 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Jeff Overton Jr., RB, So., Freedom (Woodbridge)

The engine of the highest-scoring offense in Virginia state history, Overton exceeded 40 touchdowns and 2,500 rushing yards for the Class 6 state champions.

Isaiah Ragland, RB, Sr., Centreville

A two-time first team selection, Ragland continued in his role as the prolific Wildcats’ workhorse this season. He finished with 235 carries for 2,024 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Advertisement

Jordan Seaton, OL, Jr., St. John’s

A two-time first team selection, the skilled junior helped the Cadets navigate a tough WCAC schedule and win a second consecutive title.

Fletcher Westphal, OL, Jr., Tuscarora

The towering 6-8 lineman was a force up front for the Huskies during a strong 9-2 season.

Malik Washington, QB, So., Archbishop Spalding

The sophomore was spectacular under center for the Cavaliers, throwing for 2,979 yards and 29 touchdowns as Spalding marched to a conference title.

Coach of the Year

Darryl Overton, Freedom (Woodbridge)

It’s hard to imagine football was an afterthought in Woodbridge before Overton arrived. In his eighth year at the helm, Overton led the Eagles to one of the most dominant seasons in state history, ending with the team’s first Class 6 title. The 15-0 Eagles shattered the state scoring record (by 133 points) and won every one of their games by at least three touchdowns (and, on average, by almost eight touchdowns) with one of the younger varsity teams in the area.

Second team

Antonio Berry, RB, Jr., Northwest

Advertisement

Kristopher Boyd, OL, Sr., Archbishop Carroll

Mike Brown, WR, Jr., Dunbar

Owen Cass, OL, Sr., Madison

Michael Crounse, OL, Sr., DeMatha

Dilin Jones, RB, Jr., Good Counsel

Giyahni Kontosis, WR, So., Rock Creek Christian

Tyler Nix, OL, Sr., Brentsville District

Christian Rawlings, RB, Sr., Wise

Tahj Smith, QB, Sr., Rock Creek Christian

Cole Surber, OL, Sr., Patriot

Zeke Wimbush, Util, Sr., Stone Bridge

Honorable mention

Ezekiel Avit, WR, Sr., Churchill

Emmanuel Baskerville, QB, Sr., West Springfield

Gabe Bigbee, WR, Sr., Patriot

Alex Birchmeier, OL, Sr., Broad Run

Savan Briggs, QB, Sr., Quince Orchard

Sean Brooks, RB, Sr., Coolidge

Patrick Bryan, QB, Sr., Champe

Adrian Crespin, OL, Sr., Freedom (Woodbridge)

Anthony Donkoh, OL, Sr., Lightridge

Chris Downs, WR, Sr., Arundel

Tristan Evans, QB, Jr., Freedom (Woodbridge)

Advertisement

Aaron Fields, WR, Sr., West Springfield

Brandon Fuentes, OL, Sr., Damascus

Marcel Gaskins, RB, Sr., Potomac School

Carter Gosheff, WR, Sr., Calvert

Griffin Hart, OL, Sr., Paul VI

Cody Hobson, RB, Jr., Gonzaga

Iverson Howard, RB, So., Quince Orchard

Tyrone Hudson, RB, Sr., North Point

Gideon Ituka, RB, Jr., Gaithersburg

Riley Jackson, WR, Jr., Theodore Roosevelt

Aidan Johnson, OL, Sr., Good Counsel

Sean Johnson, QB, Sr., C.H. Flowers

Dillon Jones, OL, Sr., Archbishop Spalding

Macky Langsam, RB, Sr., Rockville

Todd Lattimore Jr., QB, Sr., Northern

Daniel Lipovski, QB, Sr., Lake Braddock

Brendan Mansinne, QB, Sr., Langley

Elliot Meine, RB, Sr., Lake Braddock

Tovani Mizell, RB, Jr., DeMatha

Kevin Montague, RB, Jr., Theodore Roosevelt

Elijah Moore, WR, Jr., Good Counsel

Jamal Mungo Jr., RB, Sr., Archbishop Carroll

Anthony Nicholson, WR, Sr., Coolidge

Advertisement

Matthew Ogunniyi, TE, Jr. C.H. Flowers

Carson Petitbon, QB, Sr., St. Mary's (Annapolis)

JuJu Preston, WR, So., Freedom (Woodbridge)

Da’Jaun Riggs, RB, Jr., St. John’s

Hakim Simms, RB, Sr., Archbishop Spalding

Brandon Smith, OL, Sr., DeMatha

Greg Spiller Jr., WR, Jr., Champe

Evan Taylor, RB, Sr., Poolesville

Brenton Toles, QB, Jr., St. Mary's Ryken

Frankie Weaver, QB, Jr., Good Counsel

Alex Willis, OL, Sr., Long Reach

Khalil Wilkins, QB, Jr., Theodore Roosevelt

Cody Williams, WR, Jr., DeMatha

Sean Williams, WR, Sr., St. John's

Liam Willson, RB, Sr., Herndon

Brendon Wyatt, RB, Sr., DeMatha

GiftOutline Gift Article