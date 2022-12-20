2022 Fall All-Met: Football offense first team, second team, honorable mention

All-Met Players of the Year | Football (defense) | Boys’ soccer | Girls’ soccer | Golf | Field hockey | Boys’ cross-country | Girls’ cross-country | Volleyball
Player of the Year
Tony Rojas, RB, Sr., Fairfax
He had plenty chances to leave Fairfax for an established football power. Instead, he stuck with the program, helping build the Lions from perennial also-rans into one of Virginia’s most feared teams. The future Penn State linebacker was the best player every time he took the field this fall, accounting for 2,239 rushing yards and 35 rushing touchdowns (to go along with 13 sacks and five forced fumbles on defense), all while leading his Lions to a 13-1 record, a state semifinal appearance and arguably the best season in school history.
First team
Kyle Altuner, OL, Jr., Good Counsel
A two-time all-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference selection, the 6-foot-4, 290-pounder was an integral part of the Falcons’ high-powered running game this fall.
Zachary Anderson, OL, Sr., Quince Orchard
The U-Mass. commit was a cornerstone for the unstoppable Cougars offense, helping lead Quince Orchard to a second consecutive undefeated season and Maryland 4A title.
Jason Collins Jr., Util., Sr., Theodore Roosevelt
The ultra-athletic Rough Rider played all over the field for the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association champs. He was most dangerous as a return man, scoring 11 touchdowns on punt and kickoff returns.
Colton Hinton, WR, Sr., Stone Bridge
The Furman commit did a little bit of everything for the 12-win Bulldogs, tallying 15 touchdown receptions, nine rushing scores and 1,579 all-purpose yards.
Buom Jock, WR/DB, Sr., Episcopal
A two-way star for the Interstate Athletic Conference champions, Jock went for 814 yards and nine touchdowns as a receiver and nabbed four interceptions as a defensive back.
Evan Link, OL, Sr., Gonzaga
A three-year starter for the Eagles, Link yielded zero sacks in his senior season. Committed to Michigan.
Maxwell Moss, WR, Sr., Archbishop Spalding
Moss formed a game-changing connection with his All-Met quarterback, catching 72 balls for 1,416 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Jeff Overton Jr., RB, So., Freedom (Woodbridge)
The engine of the highest-scoring offense in Virginia state history, Overton exceeded 40 touchdowns and 2,500 rushing yards for the Class 6 state champions.
Isaiah Ragland, RB, Sr., Centreville
A two-time first team selection, Ragland continued in his role as the prolific Wildcats’ workhorse this season. He finished with 235 carries for 2,024 yards and 34 touchdowns.
Jordan Seaton, OL, Jr., St. John’s
A two-time first team selection, the skilled junior helped the Cadets navigate a tough WCAC schedule and win a second consecutive title.
Fletcher Westphal, OL, Jr., Tuscarora
The towering 6-8 lineman was a force up front for the Huskies during a strong 9-2 season.
Malik Washington, QB, So., Archbishop Spalding
The sophomore was spectacular under center for the Cavaliers, throwing for 2,979 yards and 29 touchdowns as Spalding marched to a conference title.
Coach of the Year
Darryl Overton, Freedom (Woodbridge)
It’s hard to imagine football was an afterthought in Woodbridge before Overton arrived. In his eighth year at the helm, Overton led the Eagles to one of the most dominant seasons in state history, ending with the team’s first Class 6 title. The 15-0 Eagles shattered the state scoring record (by 133 points) and won every one of their games by at least three touchdowns (and, on average, by almost eight touchdowns) with one of the younger varsity teams in the area.
Second team
Antonio Berry, RB, Jr., Northwest
Kristopher Boyd, OL, Sr., Archbishop Carroll
Mike Brown, WR, Jr., Dunbar
Owen Cass, OL, Sr., Madison
Michael Crounse, OL, Sr., DeMatha
Dilin Jones, RB, Jr., Good Counsel
Giyahni Kontosis, WR, So., Rock Creek Christian
Tyler Nix, OL, Sr., Brentsville District
Christian Rawlings, RB, Sr., Wise
Tahj Smith, QB, Sr., Rock Creek Christian
Cole Surber, OL, Sr., Patriot
Zeke Wimbush, Util, Sr., Stone Bridge
Honorable mention
Ezekiel Avit, WR, Sr., Churchill
Emmanuel Baskerville, QB, Sr., West Springfield
Gabe Bigbee, WR, Sr., Patriot
Alex Birchmeier, OL, Sr., Broad Run
Savan Briggs, QB, Sr., Quince Orchard
Sean Brooks, RB, Sr., Coolidge
Patrick Bryan, QB, Sr., Champe
Adrian Crespin, OL, Sr., Freedom (Woodbridge)
Anthony Donkoh, OL, Sr., Lightridge
Chris Downs, WR, Sr., Arundel
Tristan Evans, QB, Jr., Freedom (Woodbridge)
Aaron Fields, WR, Sr., West Springfield
Brandon Fuentes, OL, Sr., Damascus
Marcel Gaskins, RB, Sr., Potomac School
Carter Gosheff, WR, Sr., Calvert
Griffin Hart, OL, Sr., Paul VI
Cody Hobson, RB, Jr., Gonzaga
Iverson Howard, RB, So., Quince Orchard
Tyrone Hudson, RB, Sr., North Point
Gideon Ituka, RB, Jr., Gaithersburg
Riley Jackson, WR, Jr., Theodore Roosevelt
Aidan Johnson, OL, Sr., Good Counsel
Sean Johnson, QB, Sr., C.H. Flowers
Dillon Jones, OL, Sr., Archbishop Spalding
Macky Langsam, RB, Sr., Rockville
Todd Lattimore Jr., QB, Sr., Northern
Daniel Lipovski, QB, Sr., Lake Braddock
Brendan Mansinne, QB, Sr., Langley
Elliot Meine, RB, Sr., Lake Braddock
Tovani Mizell, RB, Jr., DeMatha
Kevin Montague, RB, Jr., Theodore Roosevelt
Elijah Moore, WR, Jr., Good Counsel
Jamal Mungo Jr., RB, Sr., Archbishop Carroll
Anthony Nicholson, WR, Sr., Coolidge
Matthew Ogunniyi, TE, Jr. C.H. Flowers
Carson Petitbon, QB, Sr., St. Mary's (Annapolis)
JuJu Preston, WR, So., Freedom (Woodbridge)
Da’Jaun Riggs, RB, Jr., St. John’s
Hakim Simms, RB, Sr., Archbishop Spalding
Brandon Smith, OL, Sr., DeMatha
Greg Spiller Jr., WR, Jr., Champe
Evan Taylor, RB, Sr., Poolesville
Brenton Toles, QB, Jr., St. Mary's Ryken
Frankie Weaver, QB, Jr., Good Counsel
Alex Willis, OL, Sr., Long Reach
Khalil Wilkins, QB, Jr., Theodore Roosevelt
Cody Williams, WR, Jr., DeMatha
Sean Williams, WR, Sr., St. John's
Liam Willson, RB, Sr., Herndon
Brendon Wyatt, RB, Sr., DeMatha