2022 Fall All-Met: Girls’ cross-country first team, second team, honorable mention

All-Met Players of the Year | Football (offense) | Football (defense) | Boys’ soccer | Girls’ soccer | Golf | Field hockey | Boys’ cross-country | Volleyball
Player of the Year
Leah Stephens, Sr., Good Counsel
Stephens had an immaculate fall in local competitions, earning four of her five wins by a 20-plus-second margin. It didn’t matter if the starting line featured runners from nearby schools, such as in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and Maryland private school state championships, or if they were nationally ranked competition, such as at the Adidas XC Challenge and MileStat.com XC Invitational. Her 16-minute 54-second performance at the latter meet was Maryland’s fastest 5k time since MileStat began tracking in 2000. She was one of three local girls who qualified for the Champs Sports Cross Country National Finals, finishing seventh and qualifying for the all-American second team.
First team
Elena Blodnikar, Jr., Leonardtown
After winning the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference and Maryland 4A East region title, Blodnikar set a personal record of 18:58.7 in her gold medal run at the Class 4A state meet.
Gillian Bushée, Sr., Herndon
Virginia’s fastest distance runner went undefeated in local races, collecting first-place hardware at multiple large invitationals and winning the Class 6 state meet by a near-30-second margin.
Grace Finnegan, Jr., Richard Montgomery
She placed no lower than sixth all season and when she won, she won big, outpacing all other runners at the Maryland XC Invitational and Bull Run Invitational.
Avery Graham, So., Sherwood
She built on an impressive freshman year with an even stronger sophomore season as she cruised to a Maryland 4A North region championship in November.
Varri Higgins, Jr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
The Montgomery County and Maryland 4A West champion finished on the podium in every local race that she ran.
Aidan MacGrath, Jr., West Springfield
She was the fastest runner on Virginia’s top team, with a career-defining individual win in 17:40 at the Occoquan Region championship.
Thaïs Rolly, Sr., McLean
Rolly joined Bushée and Stephens as the class of the area this season and earned second-place finishes at the Northern Region cross-country championship and Virginia Class 6 state meet.
Coach of the Year
Kellie Redmond, Wootton
Wootton’s girls’ team went undefeated in local races until the state championship meet where, with a top runner dropping out, it still finished on the podium. The Patriots impressive three-month stretch included wins over D.C., Maryland and Virginia powers, including two victories of 60-plus points over eventual Class 4A champion Severna Park.
Second team
Keira Arenholz, Fr., W.T. Woodson
Daisy Dastrup, Jr., Poolesville
Kenza Elakari, Sr., West Springfield
Katie Greenwald, So., Whitman
Elizabeth Gregory, Jr., Forest Park
Lila Waters, Sr., Langley
Molly Weithman, Jr., Bishop O’Connell
Honorable mention
Alexa Avila, Sr., Blair
Scarlet Fetterolf, Sr., Loudoun Valley
Cami Glebocki, Sr., Severna Park
Maya Gottesman, Sr., Wootton
Meredith Gotzman, Sr., St. John’s
Colleen Kelly, Jr., Battlefield
Vivian Kelly, So., Georgetown Visitation
Tori Ketzler, Jr., Wootton
Sitota Mesfin, Sr., Oakton
Evelyn Rogers, Jr., Elizabeth Seton
Madeleine Simmons, So., Walter Johnson
Haley Spoden, Sr., Marshall
Christina Elliott, Sr., Fairfax
Hannah Floyd, So., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Taylor Gibson, Jr., Lightridge
Haley Heironimus, Jr., Falls Church
Kiley Mann, Jr., Howard
Lydia Mikhin, So., Madison
Ella Moore, Jr., Holton-Arms
Frankie Moore, Jr., Oakland Mills
Ela Muniz, Fr., Reservoir
Kate Tuttle, Jr., Potomac School
Hannah Weber, Sr., Battlefield
Michaela Workman, Sr., Tuscarora
Cecilia Wright, Fr., National Cathedral