2022 Fall All-Met: Girls’ soccer first team, second team, honorable mention

Player of the Year

Emely Rubio, MF, Sr., St. John’s

Rubio led the Cadets through an undefeated season that included Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and D.C. State Athletic Association championships. The WCAC player of the year tallied 15 goals and 17 assists against one of the D.C. area’s toughest schedules. Rubio set up the game-winning goal in the WCAC final with a long cross, and she scored in the DCSAA title game. After tying its season opener, the Northwest Washington private school finished with 19 consecutive victories.

First team

Drew Bernard, D, Sr., Good Counsel

The Maryland signee was one of the area’s toughest defenders to score on, helping the Falcons reach the WCAC championship game.

Peyton Bernard, F, Sr., Good Counsel

Drew’s twin, the Maryland signee scored 20 goals to power the Falcons to their fourth consecutive WCAC finals appearance.

Gemma Davitian, F, Jr., Whitman

The Maryland commit guided the Vikings to back-to-back Maryland 4A championships with 10 goals and six assists.

Annie Faraone, MF, Jr., Quince Orchard

Behind 15 goals, six assists and stiff defense, Faraone led the Cougars to their first Maryland 4A finals appearance since 2008.

Aranda Hurge, MF, Sr., Walter Johnson

The Arizona signee paced one of Montgomery County’s top teams with 10 goals and four assists in 14 games.

Evelyn Javers, MF, So., Whitman

While the Montgomery County powerhouse endured multiple injuries, Javers was its constant threat. She had eight goals and eight assists for the Maryland 4A champion.

Kaeden Koons-Perdikis, D, Sr., Georgetown Visitation

The Duke signee anchored the backline for the Independent School League regular season co-champion.

Stephanie Lathrop, MF, Jr., Glenelg

The Purdue commit had 20 goals, including seven game-winners, and eight assists as the Gladiators qualified for back-to-back Maryland 2A finals.

Giavana Liberto, F, Sr., Marriotts Ridge

The Vanderbilt signee recorded 27 goals and 13 assists for the Howard County champion.

Sadie Wilkinson, F, Sr., Broadneck

The Anne Arundel County team entered the Maryland 4A semifinals undefeated for the second consecutive season behind Wilkinson’s nine goals and 11 assists.

Hannah Wilt, GK, Sr., Calvert

Wilt allowed 0.60 goals per game as the Cavaliers finished the regular season undefeated and emerged as one of the area’s top teams.

Coach of the Year

Peg Keiller, Quince Orchard

After coaching with Stage 4 colon cancer last season, Keiller beat the illness in June. This fall, she piloted the Cougars to their first Maryland 4A finals appearance since 2008 after they beat previously undefeated Broadneck in the semifinals. Since she began coaching the Montgomery County program in 1999, Keiller has led Quince Orchard to its two state championships in five finals appearances.

Second team

Samantha Aronson, MF, Sr., Stone Ridge

Meghan Bernetti, D, Sr., Archbishop Spalding

Alyssa Heard, D, Jr., St. John’s

Mckinley Heaven, F, So., Richard Montgomery

Megan Hinton, F, Sr., Huntingtown

Meghan Piazza, MF, Sr., Crofton

Chesney Robinson, D, Jr., Good Counsel

Caroline “CJ” Roy, GK, Sr., Maret

Aubrey Sutton, D, Sr., Calvert

Hanna Verreault, MF, Sr., Severna Park

Sophia Viscovich, MF, Sr., Bishop O’Connell

Honorable mention

Sara Allwine, F, Jr., Calvert

Alison Barrow, MF, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Kyleigh Bland, GK, Jr., Broadneck

Sydney Bolinger, MF, Sr., North County

Phoebe Carver, GK, Sr., Bishop O’Connell

Ella Combs, MF, Sr., Leonardtown

Carlin Costell, D, Jr., Glenelg

Maya Davis, D, Sr., Potomac School

Kailyn Effah, MF, So., St. John’s

Reagan Exley, F, Jr., Potomac School

Emily Garrard, F, Jr., Episcopal

Lizzie Gelman, D, Sr., Quince Orchard

Ansley Glasgow, GK, Sr., Howard

Sydney Holmes, F, Sr., Severna Park

Paige Kush, MF, Jr., Good Counsel

Mila Maltby, MF, Jr., Sidwell Friends

Alyssa Mclane, MF, Jr., Calvert

Asia Mickens-Perez, F, Sr., Bishop McNamara

Kate Olcott, D, Sr., Churchill

Karen Potts, GK, Sr., Wootton

Taisiya Reid, F, Sr., Patuxent

Mimi Richards, F, Sr., Einstein

Alauna Rutland, F, Sr., Paul VI

Ella Shannon, MF, Sr., Chesapeake

Samantha Stevens, F, Jr., St. John’s

Sophie Thibeault, F, Sr., Archbishop Spalding

Jaedyn Tyree, F, Sr., Jackson-Reed

Jessie Watkins, MF, Jr., Bowie

Skylar Williams, MF, Sr., Southern

Ainsley Wilson, D, Jr., Mount Hebron

