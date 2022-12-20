2022 Fall All-Met: Golf first team, second team, honorable mention

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Player of the Year

Benjamin Siriboury, Jr., River Hill

Siriboury repeated as the Maryland 3A/4A boys’ state champion with a state record-setting 10-under-par 132 across the two days of competition at the University of Maryland. His career-best round of 64 on the first day of the tournament led the Hawks to a 14-stroke lead that couldn’t be beaten.

First team

Nick Alexander, Sr., Loudoun County

The Christopher Newport commit shot a 68 to clinch the Dulles District championship.

Olivia Cong, Jr., Poolesville

The junior battled through a wrist injury to repeat as the Maryland 1A/2A girls’ state champion and help the Falcons to their second consecutive state title.

Advertisement

Josh Duangmanee, Sr., Fairfax

The University of Virginia commit was the consistent low medalist for the Lions, averaging a score of 3-under for the entirety of his senior campaign.

Alina Ho, Jr., Langley

A two-time all-state performer, Ho was the Virginia Class 6 individual champion with a 3-under 67 and led the Saxons to their seventh consecutive state title.

Cameron Kapiskosky, Sr., Huntingtown

The Mid-Atlantic Junior Open and Virginia Open champion will join the reigning Division III national champion Methodist University team next year and participate in the school’s PGA Golf Management program.

Bryan Kim, Sr., Sherwood

The Duke commit repeated as his district’s champion and had a second-place finish in the Maryland 3A/4A state tournament.

Chase Nevins, Sr., Langley

The four-year Virginia Class 6 state champion and leader of the Saxons varsity squad set a district tournament record with scores of 66 and 67. Nevins will continue his golf career at Vanderbilt.

Advertisement

Keaton Orava, Sr., Maret

Orava finished in a three-way tie for first place at the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference championship and helped the Frogs dethrone two-time defending champ Potomac.

Rylan Shim, Sr., Westfield

Shim clinched the Virginia northern region individual championship with a two-day 3-under 143 and will continue his golf career at the University of Florida.

Helen Yeung, Jr., River Hill

The junior produced a career-best low of 6-under 136 in the Maryland 3A/4A state tournament to repeat as the girls’ individual champion.

Coach of the Year

Michelle Hunsicker-Blair, Poolesville

When she wasn’t on the course coaching the two-time state championship team, Hunsicker-Blair was organizing the Montgomery County Ladies tournaments every Wednesday throughout the season. Her efforts to promote and advance girls’ golf in Maryland helped produce a record number of 40 girls competing in districts, half of whom qualified for the state tournament.

Second team

Benjamin Baker, So., Briar Woods

Advertisement

Benjamin Chamberlain, Jr., Seneca Valley

Zoe Cusack, Fr., Churchill

Vasilios Doulaveris, Jr., St. Andrews

Cameron Freund, Sr., Whitman

Pierce Hokenson, Sr., Langley

Julia Hua, So., Northwest

Neil Kulkarni, So., Independence

Andrew Ludwin, Sr., Sidwell Friends

Vaughn McMeans, Jr., Riverside

Honorable mention

Eugene Choi, Sr., Magruder

Aidan Dillahay, Sr., South River

Caleb Faulkner, Jr., Richard Montgomery

Shelby Herbert, Jr., La Plata

Ian Jameson, Jr., Leonardtown

Riley Kim, Sr., Lightridge

Megan Kirkpatrick, Jr., Glenelg

Isabelle LeBlanc, Fr., Whitman

Keya Naik, So., Independence

Owen Newberry, So., Crofton

Benjamin Newfield, Sr., Yorktown

Blake Nichols, Sr., Huntingtown

Grace Oristian, Sr., Quince Orchard

Jennifer Osborne, Jr., Stone Bridge

Katie Vu, Jr., Robinson

GiftOutline Gift Article