2022 Fall All-Met: Golf first team, second team, honorable mention

All-Met Players of the Year | Football (offense) | Football (defense) | Boys’ soccer | Girls’ soccer | Field hockey | Boys’ cross-country | Girls’ cross-country | Volleyball
Player of the Year
Benjamin Siriboury, Jr., River Hill
Siriboury repeated as the Maryland 3A/4A boys’ state champion with a state record-setting 10-under-par 132 across the two days of competition at the University of Maryland. His career-best round of 64 on the first day of the tournament led the Hawks to a 14-stroke lead that couldn’t be beaten.
First team
Nick Alexander, Sr., Loudoun County
The Christopher Newport commit shot a 68 to clinch the Dulles District championship.
Olivia Cong, Jr., Poolesville
The junior battled through a wrist injury to repeat as the Maryland 1A/2A girls’ state champion and help the Falcons to their second consecutive state title.
Josh Duangmanee, Sr., Fairfax
The University of Virginia commit was the consistent low medalist for the Lions, averaging a score of 3-under for the entirety of his senior campaign.
Alina Ho, Jr., Langley
A two-time all-state performer, Ho was the Virginia Class 6 individual champion with a 3-under 67 and led the Saxons to their seventh consecutive state title.
Cameron Kapiskosky, Sr., Huntingtown
The Mid-Atlantic Junior Open and Virginia Open champion will join the reigning Division III national champion Methodist University team next year and participate in the school’s PGA Golf Management program.
Bryan Kim, Sr., Sherwood
The Duke commit repeated as his district’s champion and had a second-place finish in the Maryland 3A/4A state tournament.
Chase Nevins, Sr., Langley
The four-year Virginia Class 6 state champion and leader of the Saxons varsity squad set a district tournament record with scores of 66 and 67. Nevins will continue his golf career at Vanderbilt.
Keaton Orava, Sr., Maret
Orava finished in a three-way tie for first place at the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference championship and helped the Frogs dethrone two-time defending champ Potomac.
Rylan Shim, Sr., Westfield
Shim clinched the Virginia northern region individual championship with a two-day 3-under 143 and will continue his golf career at the University of Florida.
Helen Yeung, Jr., River Hill
The junior produced a career-best low of 6-under 136 in the Maryland 3A/4A state tournament to repeat as the girls’ individual champion.
Coach of the Year
Michelle Hunsicker-Blair, Poolesville
When she wasn’t on the course coaching the two-time state championship team, Hunsicker-Blair was organizing the Montgomery County Ladies tournaments every Wednesday throughout the season. Her efforts to promote and advance girls’ golf in Maryland helped produce a record number of 40 girls competing in districts, half of whom qualified for the state tournament.
Second team
Benjamin Baker, So., Briar Woods
Benjamin Chamberlain, Jr., Seneca Valley
Zoe Cusack, Fr., Churchill
Vasilios Doulaveris, Jr., St. Andrews
Cameron Freund, Sr., Whitman
Pierce Hokenson, Sr., Langley
Julia Hua, So., Northwest
Neil Kulkarni, So., Independence
Andrew Ludwin, Sr., Sidwell Friends
Vaughn McMeans, Jr., Riverside
Honorable mention
Eugene Choi, Sr., Magruder
Aidan Dillahay, Sr., South River
Caleb Faulkner, Jr., Richard Montgomery
Shelby Herbert, Jr., La Plata
Ian Jameson, Jr., Leonardtown
Riley Kim, Sr., Lightridge
Megan Kirkpatrick, Jr., Glenelg
Isabelle LeBlanc, Fr., Whitman
Keya Naik, So., Independence
Owen Newberry, So., Crofton
Benjamin Newfield, Sr., Yorktown
Blake Nichols, Sr., Huntingtown
Grace Oristian, Sr., Quince Orchard
Jennifer Osborne, Jr., Stone Bridge
Katie Vu, Jr., Robinson