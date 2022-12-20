Argentina fans come out by the millions to celebrate World Cup win

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It seemed half of Argentina showed up Tuesday to celebrate the men’s national soccer team’s victory at the World Cup. As Lionel Messi and his teammates made their way through an estimated crowd of 4 million, the scene was so chaotic players had to switch their mode of transportation from a traditional party bus to a helicopter.

“The World Champions are flying over the entire route in helicopters because it became impossible to continue on land due to the explosion of popular joy,” tweeted Gabriela Cerruti, spokesperson for the president of Argentina. “Let’s continue to celebrate in peace and show them our love and admiration!”

Yes, even gleeful gridlock can cause headaches.

The bus, set to follow a route that reached the central Obelisco monument in Buenos Aires, couldn’t make it that far. The crowd, celebrating the country’s first World Cup trophy in 36 years, packed downtown with flags and food and posters, eager to see the team.

On Monday, Argentina’s government named Tuesday a national holiday, setting the stage for a climax of the countrywide party that has been raging since ‘La Albiceleste’ beat France in a penalty shootout on Sunday.

“My heart is about to explode out of my chest,” Carina Molina, 37, told The Post on Sunday amid that celebration. “I’m just totally overwhelmed.”

With Messi clutching the World Cup trophy, the players greeted the crowd from the open top of a bus. But social media videos showed potential security concerns as fans started jumping from overpasses onto the bus.

The team arrived home from Qatar early Tuesday morning, greeted by a large group of fans. That kicked off a day of joyous celebration — with plenty of logistical challenges.

