Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TAMPA — They’re no one’s feel-good, out-of-nowhere, rags-to-riches story anymore. For quarterback Joe Burrow and his Cincinnati Bengals, this season has been about figuring out what to do for an encore — and attempting to confirm a new age of on-field prosperity indeed has taken hold for a longtime laughingstock. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight They are doing quite well. The Bengals are back in the mix of leading contenders in the AFC the season after their rapid ascent from woebegone to Super Bowl participant. Staying at — or near — the top presents a set of challenges different from those associated with getting there in the first place, and the Bengals are showing signs of being a built-to-last upper-tier team.

“We fight,” said wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase as music blared in a cramped but celebratory locker room at Raymond James Stadium following the Bengals’ 34-23 triumph over the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. “This is a good team. We’ve got a great defense — great everything, honestly. We do a good job of fighting and not giving up.”

Ready for the next challenge.



Locker Room Celly | @KetteringHealth pic.twitter.com/Yo4ETNHxL9 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 19, 2022

The victory moved the Bengals (10-4) into sole possession of first place in the AFC North, a game ahead of the Baltimore Ravens (9-5). They are the AFC’s No. 3 seed, trailing the Buffalo Bills (11-3) and Kansas City Chiefs (11-3). And they are playing as well as anyone, with wins in six straight and eight of nine. The Bengals erased a 17-0 deficit Sunday by scoring 34 straight points as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers came unglued during a mistake-filled second half.

Advertisement

“It was an exciting game but an ugly one that we were able to pull out,” Burrow said. “That just goes to show you that teams like we have, they just find ways to win games.”

Before last season, the Bengals hadn’t made a playoff appearance since the 2015 season, hadn’t recorded a postseason victory since January 1991 and hadn’t reached the Super Bowl in 33 years. They went 4-11-1 two years ago for their fifth straight losing season.

Their quarterback just turned 26 and is only in his third season. Burrow played his 44th NFL game Sunday, including the postseason. Yet this is a team that seems to be rapidly developing its championship mettle. Burrow has undeniable swagger and unwavering self-belief. That was clear in Sunday’s stay-the-course performance, by Burrow and the team around him.

“I think when we were down 17-0, we had no rhythm on either side of the ball,” Coach Zac Taylor said. “And our guys really just at halftime took a deep breath and said that we can take over this game. And the first half wasn’t what we’re about. ... It was probably one of those games that we needed, to be quite honest with you — kind of smacked in the mouth a little bit in the first half and then responded the right way.”

Advertisement

It was Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl winner, who came undone in the second half, throwing two interceptions and losing two fumbles. Cincinnati defensive players noted afterward that Brady had said during his weekly podcast that the Bengals had a “fairly tough” defense, although Burrow said he had been unaware of the remark and didn’t think Brady meant anything disparaging by it. Burrow threw second-half touchdown passes to four different receivers, including one to Chase.

Eli Apple and BJ Hill with a couple messages for Tom Brady. Hill obviously heard the “fairly tough” comment this week. pic.twitter.com/6CGe9FbZ6L — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 19, 2022

“We’re never out of it,” Burrow said. “We’ve been in these situations before, and we always come back and make it a game. Today we were able to come back and really put them away there in the second half.”

During last season’s Super Bowl run, Burrow made the point that while the Bengals were surprising others, they were not necessarily surprising themselves because they knew they were a worthy team. On Sunday, he said the team’s confidence level and its resolve amid seemingly dire on-field circumstances are not heightened these days. Such traits became ingrained long before Sunday, he suggested.

“No,” Burrow said, “it’s really been the same. We felt really good about our coaches, our players and our scheme, really, both years. And so when we get in these situations, we never panic. We know somebody’s going to make a play to put us right back in it.”

Advertisement

Said Taylor: “We’re going to play good teams from here on out. We always want to possess the lead and be able to play from the front. But there’s going to be times where things just don’t go your way. And for this team to feel that again — because we haven’t had to feel that in a while — that there’s still plenty of time left on the clock, no need to panic, just take a deep breath and step up, I saw that from everybody.”

This season has had its issues. The Bengals lost their first two games. They were 2-3 after an Oct. 9 defeat at Baltimore. Chase missed four games with a hip injury. The defense was shorthanded Sunday, with pass rusher Trey Hendrickson and cornerback Mike Hilton sidelined by injuries. Another productive pass rusher, Sam Hubbard, left with a calf injury.

“We’re going to count on every guy on the roster at this point,” Taylor said. “And they keep stepping up over and over. No one wants to be the weak link in the defense. I haven’t found a weak link yet, which is a good thing.”

Advertisement

These Bengals don’t feel like a one-hit wonder, not as long as they have Burrow throwing to Chase. Burrow is the NFL’s sixth-rated passer. And while his name is not mentioned regularly in the MVP conversation, perhaps it should be. He is eligible for a contract extension in the offseason and should command one of the next quarterback megadeals. There is every reason to believe he has joined the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Bills’ Josh Allen as the AFC quarterbacks who will keep their teams in Super Bowl contention for the next decade or so.

“It’s really felt like the last four weeks have all been tough wins, playing some really good teams and some really good defenses,” Burrow said. “And we’ve risen to the challenge just about every week, continue to play well in big spots, guys making plays in big spots. So that’s exciting.”

The Bengals face the New England Patriots and the Bills in the next two weeks. They host the Ravens in a Week 18 showdown that could determine the division title. Surprising no more, the Bengals are demonstrating their staying power and have the loftiest of expectations.

“We’re [headed] in the right direction,” Chase said. “We’re not done yet. Like Zac said, we don’t have a [championship] shirt and a hat at the end of this game. So we still have room to go and to improve.”

GiftOutline Gift Article