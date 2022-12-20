Sports Betting
Tuesday’s bowl betting preview: Fading mid-majors meet in Boca Raton Bowl

Analysis by
Staff writer
December 20, 2022 at 5:00 a.m. EST
Quarterback Dequan Finn helped lead Toledo over Ohio in the MAC championship game. (Carlos Osorio/AP)

Bowl season rolls on with two more games Tuesday. Here’s a look at the matchups.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

In Boise

San José State (-4) vs. Eastern Michigan

Over/under total: 52.5

3:30 p.m. Eastern, ESPN

San José State’s season was marred by the death of freshman running back Camdan McWright, who was struck and killed by a school bus while riding a scooter Oct. 21. After canceling the game that immediately followed McWright’s death, the Spartans (7-4) won three of five games to close the regular season, though they failed to cover the spread in each of their past six (five as a favorite). Eastern Michigan (8-4) is looking for its first nine-win season since 1987 and features Mid-American Conference defensive player of the year Jose Ramirez, who was second in the nation with 12 sacks. Spartans quarterbacks were sacked on 8.51 percent of their dropbacks, which ranked 99th nationally.

Key personnel losses: Neither team has lost any major contributors to the transfer portal or to opt-outs.

Pick: Eastern Michigan +4

Boca Raton Bowl

In Boca Raton, Fla.

Toledo (-3.5) vs. Liberty

Over/under total: 53

7:30 p.m. Eastern, ESPN

Liberty Coach Hugh Freeze finally departed for Auburn after weeks of rumors — once ranked 19th in the country after beating Arkansas, the Flames (8-4) lost three straight to end the season amid the speculation — so co-defensive coordinator Josh Aldridge will lead the team in the bowl game. Toledo (8-5) also struggled late, losing its final two regular season games before beating Ohio in the MAC championship. Both of these teams are stronger on defense than offense, with Liberty ranking eighth in defensive success rate and Toledo ranking 18th.

Key personnel losses: Toledo’s roster has not been hugely affected by the transfer portal or opt-outs. Several Liberty players have entered the portal, including starting linebacker Ahmad Walker, who was third on the team in tackles and had four sacks. The other departing players were all reserves.

Pick: Under 53

