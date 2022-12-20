San José State’s season was marred by the death of freshman running back Camdan McWright, who was struck and killed by a school bus while riding a scooter Oct. 21. After canceling the game that immediately followed McWright’s death, the Spartans (7-4) won three of five games to close the regular season, though they failed to cover the spread in each of their past six (five as a favorite). Eastern Michigan (8-4) is looking for its first nine-win season since 1987 and features Mid-American Conference defensive player of the year Jose Ramirez, who was second in the nation with 12 sacks. Spartans quarterbacks were sacked on 8.51 percent of their dropbacks, which ranked 99th nationally.