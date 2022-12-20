Bowl season rolls on with two more games Tuesday. Here’s a look at the matchups.
Key personnel losses: Neither team has lost any major contributors to the transfer portal or to opt-outs.
Pick: Eastern Michigan +4
Boca Raton Bowl
In Boca Raton, Fla.
Toledo (-3.5) vs. Liberty
Over/under total: 53
7:30 p.m. Eastern, ESPN
Liberty Coach Hugh Freeze finally departed for Auburn after weeks of rumors — once ranked 19th in the country after beating Arkansas, the Flames (8-4) lost three straight to end the season amid the speculation — so co-defensive coordinator Josh Aldridge will lead the team in the bowl game. Toledo (8-5) also struggled late, losing its final two regular season games before beating Ohio in the MAC championship. Both of these teams are stronger on defense than offense, with Liberty ranking eighth in defensive success rate and Toledo ranking 18th.
Key personnel losses: Toledo’s roster has not been hugely affected by the transfer portal or opt-outs. Several Liberty players have entered the portal, including starting linebacker Ahmad Walker, who was third on the team in tackles and had four sacks. The other departing players were all reserves.
Pick: Under 53