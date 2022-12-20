Brian Newberry won’t make wholesale changes with Navy — just some tweaks

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Brian Newberry remembers driving from Atlanta to Delaware six years ago and stopping for a night in Annapolis. He told the story Tuesday about he and his wife looking out at the Naval Academy from the Spa Creek Bridge and talking about how “awesome” it would be to get a job there.

That was around two years before Newberry was named defensive coordinator. Now, he’s the head coach when having that title, anywhere, wasn’t even a priority three or four years ago.

“Never in my wildest dreams, at that point, did I think I’d have this opportunity to be standing in front of you guys today,” Newberry said.

Athletic Director Chet Gladchuk named Newberry the 40th football coach in Navy history Monday and the pair held an introductory news conference Tuesday. Both talked about expectations and the path to get there, but one thing in particular stood out. For a program that just fired the winningest coach in its history, there was little talk of major changes.

Newberry was already on staff as defensive coordinator and he announced that linebackers coach P.J. Volker would step into the vacated role. The new head coach was adamant that the next steps forward would be more about tweaks than wholesale change.

The Midshipmen just had their third consecutive losing season, finishing 4-8 for the second year in a row, and have played in a bowl game just once in the last five seasons.

“This is not a rebuild; our program is not broken,” Newberry insisted.

Both Gladchuk and Newberry outlined the same expectations — winning the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, winning the American Athletic Conference and playing in the postseason with regularity. That’s on top of developing ideal young Naval officers. Gladchuk made it clear that those are the goals that need to be met, and that all coaches at the academy are aware of them. Former head coach Ken Niumatalolo said after the firing that he was surprised by the move, something Gladchuk has objected to.

“Navy aspires to be the best service academy in everything that we do.” Gladchuk said. “We want to be the best of the three service academies.”

Gladchuk said he spoke with many candidates and used national search firm Turnkey to help. Chad Chatlos, a captain on the 1992 Navy team, was a key part of that Turnkey group. In conversations with current players, Gladchuk said each one supported Newberry, who had a proven track record, the respect of his peers and a reputation for integrity.

Now, all eyes are on how Newberry fills out his offensive staff as that side of the ball has been the biggest struggle of late. He emphasized the need to run the ball, control the clock, get to the perimeter and take what the defense gives in the passing game. The goal is to have the staff finalized by the time players come back from winter break, but Newberry said he won’t rush things.

The triple option seems like it will remain, though there is a desire to be more creative within the system.

“There’s a lot of ways to skin a cat,” Newberry said.

Volker, the new defensive coordinator, spent two years on the staff with Newberry at Kennesaw State and previously coached linebackers and served as recruiting coordinator at Georgia State. He also spent three years coaching linebackers at Indiana State.

“He’s creative, he’s sharp, the players love him,” Newberry said. “He’s a fiery guy. Motivates our players. I have a certain level of trust. We’re aligned. We see things the same way from a philosophical standpoint.

“I certainly will still be involved, not to say that I even need to be. That’s how confident I am in P.J. Volker.”

There is no need for cultural changes, Newberry emphasized, saying effort, attitude and toughness will be paramount. He said the team knows there will be a talent gap most weeks, but they will make that up through schematics and intangibles.

“Our guys know they have to play harder than everyone else,” Newberry said. “We’ve to got be more tough than everybody else and be more disciplined than everyone else to make up that talent gap and exceed that.

“It’s my job to maximize who we are.”

