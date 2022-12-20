D.C. United will kick off season Feb. 25 then host MLS All-Star Game

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. United will open the MLS season against Toronto FC on Feb. 25 at Audi Field as part of a 2023 slate also highlighted by the All-Star Game’s return to D.C. and a month-long summer break for the newly expanded Leagues Cup. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight MLS on Tuesday revealed the 34-game schedules for all 29 teams, including expansion club St. Louis City. The schedules are heavily slanted toward intraconference play, with United facing every Eastern Conference opponent home and away and playing just six matches against Western teams.

The unbalanced schedule means United will not face MLS Cup champion Los Angeles FC, the Concacaf Champions League-winning Seattle Sounders or a Houston Dynamo team led by former United coach Ben Olsen.

D.C. will open the season with 13 straight matches against Eastern opponents before hosting Javier “Chicharito” Hernández and the LA Galaxy on May 20. Including the opening match against Toronto — a meeting of the two worst teams in MLS last season — United will play five of its first seven games against clubs that missed the playoffs in 2022 as Coach Wayne Rooney kicks off his first full season in charge.

United also will have an enviable opportunity to pick up points down the stretch, as it plays five of six matches at Audi Field from Aug. 26 to Sept. 23 and concludes its regular season at home against New York City FC on Oct. 7. In a scheduling quirk caused by the league’s odd number of teams, United will be the lone club not playing Oct. 20, when the regular season comes to a close with 14 simultaneous kickoffs.

All of United’s matches will be played at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time or later, with 28 games on Saturdays, four on Wednesdays, one on a Tuesday (a July 4 trip to face FC Dallas) and one on a Sunday (an Aug. 20 visit to the rival New York Red Bulls).

The league will launch its 10-year partnership with Apple this season, and every match will be streamed via the subscription service MLS Season Pass. The Fox family of networks will also air 34 matches.

As previously announced, United will host the MLS All-Star Game on July 19 at Audi Field, the midseason spectacle’s return to D.C. for the first time since it was held at RFK Stadium in 2004. MLS has not confirmed the format for the match, which has featured the MLS All-Stars facing a squad composed of players from Mexico’s Liga MX the past two years.

The MLS campaign will then go on hiatus until Aug. 20 for the Leagues Cup, the third edition of a tournament with clubs from MLS and Liga MX. After the first two versions of the competition — held in 2019 and 2021 — featured just eight teams, the revamped 2023 iteration will include all 47 clubs from the two leagues in a World Cup-style tournament. United will play from two to seven matches.

After finishing last in MLS with a 7-21-6 record and firing general manager Lucy Rushton, United has bolstered its roster this offseason with the acquisitions of goalkeepers Tyler Miller and Alex Bono and defenders Derrick Williams, Mohanad Jeahze and Pedro Santos.

United’s schedule (all times Eastern):

DATE OPPONENT TIME Feb. 25 Toronto FC 7:30 March 4 at Columbus Crew 7:30 March 11 Orlando City 7:30 March 18 at New York City FC 7:30 March 25 New England Revolution 7:30 April 1 at Chicago Fire 8:30 April 8 Columbus Crew 7:30 April 15 at CF Montreal 7:30 April 22 at Orlando City 7:30 April 29 Charlotte FC 7:30 May 6 at FC Cincinnati 7:30 May 13 Nashville SC 7:30 May 17 at Philadelphia Union 7:30 May 20 LA Galaxy 7:30 May 27 at Toronto FC 7:30 May 31 CF Montreal 7:30 June 3 at Inter Miami 7:30 June 10 at Atlanta United 7:30 June 17 Real Salt Lake 7:30 June 24 FC Cincinnati 7:30 July 1 at Nashville SC 8:30 July 4 at FC Dallas 8:30 July 8 Inter Miami 7:30 July 15 at New England Revolution 7:30 Aug. 20 at New York Red Bulls 7:30 Aug. 26 Philadelphia Union 7:30 Sept. 2 Chicago Fire 7:30 Sept. 9 San Jose Earthquakes 7:30 Sept. 16 at Charlotte FC 7:30 Sept. 20 Atlanta United 7:30 Sept. 23 New York Red Bulls 7:30 Sept. 30 at Vancouver Whitecaps 10:30 Oct. 4 at Austin FC 8:30 Oct. 7 New York City FC 7:30

