Erasmo Ramirez re-signs with Nationals; Tanner Rainey avoids arbitration

Amid their offseason defined by minor moves, the Washington Nationals on Tuesday re-signed right-hander Erasmo Ramirez to a one-year contract. To clear space for him on the 40-man roster, they designated righty Gerardo Carrillo for assignment. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ramirez received a $1 million base salary but could earn another $1 million in incentives, according to a person familiar with the deal. Last season, his first with the Nationals, the 32-year-old journeyman was an invaluable part of Manager Dave Martinez’s bullpen as a multi-inning reliever who could start if needed. Ramirez finished with a 4-2 record and a 2.92 ERA in 60 appearances (including two starts) as he ate innings when the rotation struggled.

The Nationals also announced that they agreed to a one-year deal with Tanner Rainey to avoid arbitration; a person familiar with the contract said it was worth $1.5 million. Rainey, the Nationals’ closer to begin last season, suffered an ulnar collateral ligament sprain in July and had Tommy John surgery, so he won’t be ready for Opening Day. Rainey, who turns 30 next week, had a 3.30 ERA and converted 12 of 16 save opportunities in his fourth season with the Nationals.

Carrillo, 24, was one of four prospects acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Max Scherzer/Trea Turner blockbuster trade in 2021, joining Josiah Gray, Keibert Ruiz and Donovan Casey. Last season, he topped out at Class AA Harrisburg, where he had an 11.32 ERA in 10⅓ innings of relief. Also Tuesday, the Nationals outrighted infielder Lucius Fox to Class AAA Rochester after he cleared waivers.

Righty Erick Fedde, the Nationals’ 2014 first-round pick who was non-tendered in November, agreed to a one-year contract with the NC Dinos of South Korea’s KBO League. His deal is worth $1 million, people familiar with it told The Washington Post. The 29-year-old will look to revive his career in South Korea after finishing last season with a career-worst 5.81 ERA in 127 innings over 27 starts.

