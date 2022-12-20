Fall 2022 All-Met Players of the Year Tony Rojas of Fairfax is the All-Met offensive football Player of the Year. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

Tony Rojas Football (offense), Fairfax | He had plenty chances to leave Fairfax for an established football power. Instead, the senior stuck with the program, helping build the Lions from perennial also-rans into one of Virginia’s most feared teams. The future Penn State linebacker was the best player every time he took the field this fall, accounting for 2,239 rushing yards and 35 rushing touchdowns (to go along with 13 sacks and five forced fumbles on defense), all while leading his Lions to a 13-1 record, a state semifinal appearance and arguably the best season in school history.

Jason Moore

Football (defense), DeMatha | A game-wrecker on the defensive line, Moore is often avoided by running backs and quarterbacks. Facing some of the best offensive lineman in the area, the Ohio State commit still looked as if he was in a league of his own, finishing with 12 sacks, 17 tackles for loss and an interception as a senior. At 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds, he was the terrifying face of a Stags defense that allowed just five points per game.

Daniel Bollman

Boys’ soccer, Gonzaga | A dangerous striker, Bollman was the not-so-secret goal-scoring weapon of a Gonzaga team that will be remembered on Eye Street for a long time. The skilled and shifty junior scored 18 goals as the Eagles went undefeated for the first time in two decades, winning both the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and D.C. State Athletic Association titles.

Emely Rubio

Girls’ soccer, St. John’s | The senior led the Cadets through an undefeated season that included WCAC and DCSAA championships. The WCAC player of the year tallied 15 goals and 17 assists against one of the D.C. area’s toughest schedules. Rubio set up the game-winning goal in the WCAC final with a long cross and scored in the DCSAA title game. After tying its season-opener, the Northwest Washington private school finished with 19 consecutive victories.

Benjamin Siriboury

Golf, River Hill | The junior repeated as the Maryland 3A/4A boys’ state champion with a state record-setting 10-under-par 132 across the two days of competition at the University of Maryland. His career-best round of 64 on the first day of the tournament led the Hawks to a 14-stroke lead that couldn’t be beaten.

Leah Morrison

Field hockey, St. John’s | The two-time Washington Catholic Athletic Conference player of the year led St. John’s to its second straight title. Morrison scored 36 goals as a senior, shattering her own WCAC record for most in a single season, and added 12 assists. The Syracuse commit has both a backhand and forehand shot, which, combined with her elusive speed, made her one of the most dangerous attackers in the area. Her stellar four-year career with the Cadets ends with her as the record-holder for most goals in both school and conference history.

Charlie Ortmans

Boys’ cross-country, Potomac School | Ortmans put himself on the map with convincing September wins at the Monroe Parker and Oatlands invitationals and improved as his senior season progressed, winning all but one of his local races by at least five seconds. With those wins came superlatives, including a a 14-minute 40-second mark at the MileStat.com Invitational for the fastest 5k time from a Virginia runner in seven years. His triumph carried into the postseason, with victories at the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association championship meets.

Leah Stephens

Girls’ cross-country, Good Counsel | The senior had an immaculate fall in local competitions, earning four of her five wins by a 20-plus second margin. It didn’t matter if the starting line featured runners from nearby schools, such as in the WCAC and Maryland private school state championships, or if they were nationally ranked competition, such as at the Adidas XC Challenge and MileStat.com XC Invitational. Her 16-minute 54-second performance at the latter meet was Maryland’s fastest 5k time since MileStat began tracking in 2000. She was one of three local girls who qualified for the Champs Sports Cross Country National Finals, finishing seventh and qualifying for the all-American second team.

Emerson Sellman

Volleyball , Holy Cross | The Ohio State commit used what she learned playing with USA Volleyball’s under-19 training team to lead the Tartans to a regular season finish atop the WCAC. The junior accounted for more than half of her team’s offense throughout the season and was the go-to player to put the ball down.

