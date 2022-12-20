Three French players face racist online abuse after World Cup loss

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A day after their loss to Argentina in Sunday’s dramatic World Cup final, three French players were targeted with racist online abuse. Some of the abuse, which was first reported by the BBC on Monday, targeted French standouts Kingsley Coman and Aurélien Tchouaméni, who missed decisive shots in the 3-3 defeat that concluded in a 4-2 penalty shootout. The abuse, which reportedly included monkey and banana emoji, was also aimed at teammate Randal Kolo Muani, who has since turned off comments on his Instagram posts. Meta, the company that owns Instagram, said in a statement to the Athletic that “we’ve removed the disgusting comments for breaking our rules.”

The French national team on Tuesday condemned the abuse, as did Coman’s club, Bayern Munich.

“FC Bayern strongly condemn the racist comments made toward Kingsley Coman. The FC Bayern family is behind you, King,” the team wrote. “Racism has no place in sport or our society.”

Coman, a reliable substitute throughout this tournament, set France behind after its second penalty shot, when Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez saved his attempt to the bottom left corner. Tchouaméni, a Real Madrid midfielder and one of France’s brightest stars throughout its World Cup run, subsequently missed wide left. Kolo Muani converted, but Argentina won after just four rounds following France’s prior misses.

The abuse toward the French trio is reminiscent of the online abuse targeting Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka after last year’s European final. All three players missed their attempts in England’s loss to Italy in a 3-2 penalty shootout.

Those comments, which were condemned by the English Football Association, among others, pushed some fans to rally behind the trio by leaving positive comments under their posts. British police arrested 11 people over racist social media posts and one was sentenced to 10 weeks in jail.

But European soccer fans’ racist abuse toward Black players is hardly new, and has often extended beyond social media.

Two months after the English trio was targeted last year, FIFA fined the Hungarian Football Federation and imposed a ban on the country’s fans after “racist behaviour of numerous supporters” during a loss to England in Budapest. Less than a month later, fans in Germany racially abused Black players, throwing beer and other objects at them during a Bundesliga match. This past September, a banana was thrown at Brazilian forward Richarlison as he celebrated scoring a goal during an international friendly in Paris.

