Langley hockey repeats late-game heroics; St. John’s jumper PRs

The Langley hockey team looked a bit different than usual Friday night. Missing five starters, the Saxons pulled up five freshmen — three of whom have never played on varsity before — to fill those gaps. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But in one big way, they looked the same. Last February, Langley won the Northern Virginia School Hockey League championship over Briar Woods on a game-winning goal by Noah Scheinerman in the third period. And in the rematch Friday at SkateQuest in Reston, Scheinerman again scored the winner, this time with four seconds left in the Saxons’ 5-4 come-from-behind victory.

A shaky start and defensive errors by Langley helped Briar Woods build a three-goal lead before freshman Cole Samburg scored a shorthanded goal to put the Saxons on the board. Capitalizing on two penalties, Langley came back to tie the game at 4-4 going into the third period.

“When we scored the fourth goal [to tie the game], I was like ‘All right, this game is ours now,’ because you could see the wind get sucked out of them,” Coach Patrick Keough said. “I looked down at the other bench and you could just see their coach is pissed and their kids are dejected, so the thing that you got to not let them do is get back in the game.”

Langley (5-0) held firm defensively, and then Scheinerman became the hero with assists from senior captain Kam Khazai and Samburg.

Keough praised his team’s composure and its depth, which is somewhat a product of the team’s developmental junior varsity program that focuses entirely on skill and strength enhancement. That depth came up big Friday with the team a bit shorthanded.

— Hayley Salvatore

Indoor track

St. John’s senior jumper Roman Mills has shown what he can do in the air. Now he’s just hoping for good health.

Mills is coming off a spring season in which he placed sixth in the triple jump at the Adidas Outdoor Nationals, despite competing with a wrapped hamstring. Feeling fit this winter, he set a personal record in the long jump at the Howard County Winter Festival meet on Saturday, jumping 20 feet, 0.25 inches to place seventh.

Mills said he has been focusing on building hip strength and mobility to help with the timing of his strides and landing with proper form in the triple and long jumps.

“It’s a pretty hard event to do on your body,” Mills said of the triple jump. “If you don’t get the mechanics stuff down, then you’re going to end up getting hurt like I did, and then you might miss part of your season. It’s good to fix things early on, especially in triple jump, just so you don’t hurt yourself in the future.”

Mills is betting his work on jumping fundamentals will pay off as the season continues, and as the rest of the boys’ team recovers from a hard-hitting flu season. The Cadets will get their next test at the Holiday Invitational on Dec. 28 at Prince George’s Sports Complex.

“I know that there’s still a lot of work to be done,” Mills said. “I know I’ve gotten a lot stronger since last year, and I know that the minor improvements that I can make now can help me translate that to the runway.”

— Aaron Credeur

Wrestling

Rafael Hipolito knew he needed to bounce back after falling to top-seeded Alessio Perentin of Delbarton (N.J.) in the quarterfinals at the prominent Beast of the East meet in Newark, Del., on Saturday. The first Virginia Class 5 champion in Independence High history, Hipolito went on to win his next four matches and take third among 157-pounders, one of the highest finishes of any D.C. area wrestler.

“His success on the mat goes a long way because it allows our guys to see it actually happen — someone they know, someone they train with, someone they’re friends with accomplish these big goals,” Coach Paul Grinups said. “And he has a great mentality — as a coach, that’s the best thing you can have.”

In March, Hipolito won the 160-pound title at the National High School Coaches’ Association Nationals; the Virginia Tech commit was the last one standing in a bracket of more than 100 wrestlers from around the nation. Over the summer, he took fourth place to achieve all-American status at Fargo, N.D., Junior Nationals, becoming the second Loudoun County wrestler to accomplish that feat.

This past weekend in Delaware, St. Mary’s Ryken led 13 D.C. area schools with eight wrestlers in the meet, including Mekhi Neal’s second-place finish at the 150, followed by Westfield (six wrestlers), Skyline (five), Landon (five) and Spalding (four).

— Shane Connuck

Swimming

There’s a friendly competition brewing between La Plata’s boys’ and girls’ relay teams.

Led by junior Addy Donnick, the girls’ side brings back three of its four swimmers who set the state record in the 200 freestyle relay a year ago — one of two Maryland state championship wins, the other coming in the 200 medley. A University of North Carolina-Wilmington commit, Donnick never lost a race last year and set the state record in the 100-yard backstroke.

The boys bring state title aspirations of their own. Coach Mary Jane Cupples said that the boys have to be 22 seconds or faster to be a part of the 200 freestyle relay this season, and they are vying to win the 200 and 400 freestyle relays at states.

“Those boys are looking at the big picture, too,” Cupples said. “They’re not letting the girls get all the attention.”

The shared goal of bringing home state titles has sparked a lighthearted rivalry. The swimmers share lanes with one another during practice, where Cupples sees this competition come to a head.

“There’s times I do see them pulling each other underwater and holding each other back when they’re kicking,” Cupples said lightheartedly. “They’re very competitive in that water.”

The boys have yet to unveil their full relay this season, with one of their legs out due to an illness. But the girls showed promise against Northern, breaking the Lackey pool record in the 200 freestyle, which helped them eke out a 140-134 dual meet win.

— Noah Ferguson

