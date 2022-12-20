Masters will allow LIV golfers to play in the 2023 tournament

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Qualified players competing on the Saudi-sponsored LIV circuit that has roiled professional golf will be invited to compete in the Masters based on its previous criteria, the tournament announced Tuesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The announcement seemingly puts an end to the possibility that golfers on the Liv Tour would be banned from the year’s first major tournament, and opens the door for at least 16 of the LIV players to play on golf’s most prestigious stage.

“We have reached a seminal point in the history of our sport,” Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said in a statement, in which he lamented that the divisions in golf are diminishing the virtues of the game. “At Augusta National,” he said, “we have faith that golf, which has overcome many challenges through the years, will endure again.”

Former Masters champions Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed and Charl Schwartzel are among those who will be included in the field for this year’s tournament, which runs from April 6-9.

Advertisement

Mickelson, a three-time Masters winner, did not play at Augusta last year as controversy swirled around his dalliance with LIV and his comments about the circuit’s Saudi sponsors. Ridley said that Mickelson had not been disinvited.

LIV Golf 's first season consisted of eight events and ended in late October, with none of the sport’s four major tournaments banning LIV golfers. However, the PGA Tour will keep LIV players from participating in its marquee event, the Players Championship.

Cameron Smith, the highest-rated player to join the breakaway circuit, qualified for the Masters by winning the 2022 British Open, while Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will be invited because they have been U.S. Open champions in the last five years. Although Joaquin Niemann left the PGA Tour in September, he qualifies because he finished in the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings, as did Talor Gooch.

In addition, any player who is in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings on Dec. 31 would also receive an invitation. Harold Varner III, Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na, Abraham Ancer and Louis Oosthuizen would all qualify under that standard.

Advertisement

LIV players Paul Casey, Marc Leishman and Cameron Tringale won’t be at the Masters because they dropped out of the top 50 and won’t receive points needed to be ranked.

LIV Golf has pushed for recognition from the OWGR, which serves as a gatekeeper for the sport, helping decide entry into golf’s biggest tournaments. If LIV players can’t accumulate points, they’ll continue to slide down the rankings, eventually putting more of them at risk of missing golf’s biggest events.

“Through the years, legends of the game have competed and won at Augusta National Golf Club,” Ridley said in the statement. “Champions like Gene Sarazen, Byron Nelson, Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Tom Watson, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods have become heroes to golfers of all ages. They have inspired some to follow in their footsteps and so many others to play and enjoy the game. They have supported the sport and, thus, all who benefit from it. They have shown respect for those who came before them and blazed a trail for future generations. Golf is better because of them.

“Regrettably, recent actions have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it. Although we are disappointed in these developments, our focus is to honor the tradition of bringing together a preeminent field of golfers this coming April.”

GiftOutline Gift Article