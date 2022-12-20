Here are my selections for Week 16. All spreads and totals taken Tuesday from the consensus odds at VegasInsider.com. All times Eastern.
New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings (-3½)
Saturday, 1 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Minnesota Vikings -3½
The Giants defeated the Washington Commanders on Sunday night even though they were outgained by nearly 100 total yards (387 to 288) and in yards per play (6.7 to 4.6, a massive disparity) by a Washington offense that ranks 27th in DVOA. Washington made it into the Giants’ red zone three times and came away with only seven points, losing a fumble and then turning it over on downs to end the game after some dicey officiating.
In other words, New York was extremely lucky to win a game in which it managed just one offensive touchdown (it got another on a fumble return). And now you’re expecting the Giants’ one-dimensional offense — nearly half of New York’s scrimmage plays against the Commanders were runs by either Saquon Barkley or Daniel Jones — and shaky defense to keep up with the Vikings, whose offense is better than Washington’s and whose defense approaches respectability, at least against all those running plays New York prefers (Minnesota ranks seventh in expected points allowed per rush).
Something about this point spread doesn’t make sense. The Giants closed as four-point underdogs at Washington on Sunday and now are getting three points at Minnesota, which suggests that the Vikings are slightly worse than the Commanders. Even though Minnesota still is overrated and makes far too many dumb errors (see below), they’re a better team than Washington and should be getting more of an edge.
Take the short-priced favorite here against an underdog that seemingly is getting too much credit for a game it probably should have lost.
Los Angeles Chargers (-4) at Indianapolis Colts
Monday, 8:15 p.m. | ESPN
Pick: Los Angeles Chargers (-4)
I’m fading the Colts not because of their historic collapse against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, but because of how they got into that position in the first place.
Indianapolis built its 33-0 lead even though its offense barely contributed anything. The Colts scored on a pick-six and a blocked punt, recovered a Vikings fumble and had two other first-half drives begin at the Vikings 31-yard line after successive turnovers on downs by Minnesota. They gained a grand total of 21 yards on those two drives — they gained zero on one of them — and settled for two field goals. For the game, Indianapolis averaged a meager 4.3 yards per play — the Vikings averaged six yards per play against what was supposed to be a pretty good defense — and when Minnesota stopped handing Indianapolis the ball, you saw what happened: a comeback of ludicrous proportions. In the second half and a full overtime period, the Colts managed all of 132 yards and averaged 3.5 yards per play.
Indianapolis’s best offensive weapon — running back Jonathan Taylor — is likely out for the season after suffering a high-ankle sprain Saturday. The Chargers, meanwhile, will be as healthy as they’ve been all season. Derwin James, the team’s defensive signal-caller and leading tackler, seems likely to return from a quadriceps injury he suffered in Week 12, and Joey Bosa (core/groin injury) also could return for the first time since Week 3. That’s good news for a defense that was playing pretty well without them, as the Chargers have given up only three touchdowns to opposing offenses over the past two games. They should have few problems against a Colts offense that needs a whole lot of help from the other team to score.
Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets (-1)
Thursday, 8:15 p.m. | Prime Video
Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars +1
Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens (-7½)
Saturday, 1 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Baltimore Ravens -7½
Detroit Lions (-3½) at Carolina Panthers
Saturday, 1 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Detroit Lions -3½
Buffalo Bills (-9½) at Chicago Bears
Saturday, 1 p.m. | CBS
Pick: Under 40½ points
New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns (-3)
Saturday, 1 p.m. | CBS
Pick: Under 31½ points
Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs (-9½)
Saturday, 1 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Over 48½ points
Cincinnati Bengals (-3½) at New England Patriots
Saturday, 1 p.m. | CBS
Pick: Cincinnati Bengals -3½
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (-5)
Saturday, 1 p.m. | CBS
Pick: Houston Texans +5
Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers (-7)
Saturday, 4:05 p.m. | CBS
Pick: San Francisco 49ers -7
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (-5½)
Saturday, 4:25 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Philadelphia Eagles +5½
Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3)
Saturday, 8:15 p.m. | NFL Network
Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers -3
Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins (-4½)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Miami Dolphins -4½
Denver Broncos (-2) at Los Angeles Rams
Sunday, 4:30 p.m. | CBS, Nickelodeon
Pick: Denver Broncos -2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6½) at Arizona Cardinals
Sunday, 8:20 p.m. | NBC
Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -6½