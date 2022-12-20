Los Angeles Chargers (-4) at Indianapolis Colts

Monday, 8:15 p.m. | ESPN

Pick: Los Angeles Chargers (-4)

I’m fading the Colts not because of their historic collapse against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, but because of how they got into that position in the first place.

Indianapolis built its 33-0 lead even though its offense barely contributed anything. The Colts scored on a pick-six and a blocked punt, recovered a Vikings fumble and had two other first-half drives begin at the Vikings 31-yard line after successive turnovers on downs by Minnesota. They gained a grand total of 21 yards on those two drives — they gained zero on one of them — and settled for two field goals. For the game, Indianapolis averaged a meager 4.3 yards per play — the Vikings averaged six yards per play against what was supposed to be a pretty good defense — and when Minnesota stopped handing Indianapolis the ball, you saw what happened: a comeback of ludicrous proportions. In the second half and a full overtime period, the Colts managed all of 132 yards and averaged 3.5 yards per play.

Indianapolis’s best offensive weapon — running back Jonathan Taylor — is likely out for the season after suffering a high-ankle sprain Saturday. The Chargers, meanwhile, will be as healthy as they’ve been all season. Derwin James, the team’s defensive signal-caller and leading tackler, seems likely to return from a quadriceps injury he suffered in Week 12, and Joey Bosa (core/groin injury) also could return for the first time since Week 3. That’s good news for a defense that was playing pretty well without them, as the Chargers have given up only three touchdowns to opposing offenses over the past two games. They should have few problems against a Colts offense that needs a whole lot of help from the other team to score.