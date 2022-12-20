What questions do you have about the NFL playoff race? Ask The Post.

Put aside the Washington Commanders’ illegal formation at the 1, and egregious missed pass interference in the end zone against the New York Giants, and the NFL’s Week 15 was, frankly, insane.

There was perhaps the most improbable — and, frankly, stupidest — ending in history between the Patriots and the Raiders. There was the Vikings’ comeback from a 33-0 deficit against Indianapolis — the largest in league history. The Jaguars got owned by the Cowboys — until they owned them back. And the hottest team in the league is ... the Lions?