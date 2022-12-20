NFL is close to striking a ‘Sunday Ticket’ deal with YouTube

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The NFL is deep in negotiations with Google’s YouTube for its “Sunday Ticket” broadcasting package currently held by DirecTV, two people familiar with the deliberations said Tuesday night. The sides, barring a last-minute breakdown in talks, are expected to complete a deal, according to those people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because no agreement had been announced.

The deal would be another lucrative broadcasting contract for the NFL, which has viewership that far exceeds those of other sports leagues. The “Sunday Ticket” package lets fans watch out-of-market games and has been carried by DirecTV since 1994.

The NFL declined to comment. Google did not respond to requests for comment.

With DirecTV’s contract set to expire, interested bidders in “Sunday Ticket” have included Amazon, Apple and ESPN. But ESPN and Apple reportedly dropped out of the bidding, leaving Amazon and Google as the finalists. Amazon’s Prime Video carries the NFL’s Thursday night games, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at last week’s meeting of team owners in Irving, Tex., that the “Sunday Ticket” negotiations were at a “critical point” but not complete.

“We’re in the process still,” he said. “I would say it’s in a very critical point for us. We’ve had a lot of interest in this. We continue to. Our decisions are not based on timelines. They’re based on getting the best outcome with the best partner.”

Financial terms of the deal were not available. DirecTV is believed to have been paying the NFL about $1.5 billion per season. The pending agreement was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The NFL completed a new set of television and streaming deals in March 2021 that pay the league more than $110 billion in rights fees over 11 years. CBS retained the package of Sunday afternoon AFC games. Fox kept NFC Sunday afternoon games. NBC retained “Sunday Night Football,” and Disney-owned ABC and ESPN kept “Monday Night Football.” Those deals run from the 2023 season through the 2033 season.

In reaching those deals, the league stuck with traditional TV partners for its biggest broadcasts: its Sunday and Monday games. But it chose Amazon for its Thursday games. A deal with YouTube would be another step toward streaming for America’s most popular entertainment product — and another package that would be owned by a tech behemoth.

The NFL had 75 of the top 100 TV broadcasts in 2021, which means however the league decides its media future will have ripple effects across the industry. In an interview this summer, Brian Rolapp, the NFL’s chief media and business officer, said the NFL looks at streaming services similarly to how it viewed cable in the 1980s. It started slowly, then signed larger deals as the platforms grew.

“As pay TV got bigger, we committed a few more games [in the 1980s],” Rolapp said. “Now reach is more complicated, and you’ve seen the migration of some rights. We took a step with ‘Thursday Night Football,’ similar to what we did with ESPN years ago. Now you have the growth of these streaming platforms, and you’ll see an evolution over time.”

The NFL also has explored selling stakes in its media businesses, including NFL Network and RedZone. It is unclear whether the “Sunday Ticket” deal will include any investment in other aspects of the NFL’s media properties.

Amazon has been perhaps the most aggressive of the tech companies to bid for sports rights. It owns an exclusive NFL package; a piece of YES Network, which broadcasts Major League Baseball’s New York Yankees; and some exclusive English Premier League soccer games in the United Kingdom. Apple had an exclusive Friday night MLB package last season and signed a deal to broadcast all Major League Soccer games starting in 2023. The “Sunday Ticket” deal would be Google’s first major foray into live sports.

