Wizards snap their 10-game skid by turning the tables on the Suns

PHOENIX — Kyle Kuzma caught the ball in front of the Washington Wizards’ bench and let fly for a three-pointer to give his team some breathing room with 1:38 to play. If the bucket looked easy, it was just about the only straightforward triumph during a heart-thumping fourth quarter that required Washington to scratch and claw its way to a win.

The Wizards’ first victory in 11 games, a 113-110 win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, was possible because they finally capitalized on their opportunities — and turned in a 15-0 run in the closing minutes.

For a while, it appeared this might be another letdown for Washington (12-20) after its 17-point third-quarter lead melted away with a 12-0 run by Phoenix (19-13) that bridged the third and fourth quarters. But it had been 43 days since the Wizards’ previous road win — they couldn’t let another chance slip away.

They were without Kristaps Porzingis (non-covid-19 illness), but the Suns were missing five key players and playing on the second night of a back-to-back. Leading scorer Devin Booker showed up for the start of the game to collect the Western Conference’s player of the month award for October and November before he sat out with groin soreness.

Cameron Payne (foot) missed his fourth straight game, Jock Landale (concussion protocol) missed his second, and Josh Okogie was out with right hip soreness. Cameron Johnson remained sidelined with a meniscus tear and has played just eight games this season.

But even when they’re shorthanded, the Suns aren’t schlubs. On Monday, they hammered the Los Angeles Lakers, who were without LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, behind 28 points from point guard Chris Paul and 21 from center Deandre Ayton.

Bradley Beal and Kuzma wouldn’t let them pull off the same trick twice.

Beal shot 1 for 8 in the first half but rebounded to rattle off 16 points in the fourth quarter that made up for a few late-game flubs. In one instance early in the fourth, he ended up on his bottom after getting blocked on a fast-break layup attempt, grabbing his own rebound and getting fouled on another layup try — then missed the ensuing free throws.

Kuzma added eight points in the final quarter, and Deni Avdija had nine.

Beal finished with 27 points on 8-for-20 shooting and went 11 for 14 from the free throw line. He added six assists and six rebounds. Kuzma had 29 points, six assists and six rebounds, serving as the team’s sturdy foundation as Beal found his form.

Avdija added 16 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double in three games. In Porzingis’s place, center Daniel Gafford had 12 points and nine rebounds in his first start of the season.

The Wizards shouldn’t have needed such a frantic stretch in the first place.

They were crisp in the first half and held Phoenix to 18 points in the second quarter. Beal had a poor shooting start but began the game with a few excellent passes that helped establish some fluidity on offense. Kuzma and Gafford combined for 24 points in the first half, and piecemeal contributions from the bench helped make up for Beal’s low output.

Washington had capitalized on 12 Suns turnovers to take a 17-point lead midway through the third quarter. But you might not have known which team was mired in a long losing streak, judging by the equal levels of hustle on the court — Phoenix took just over four minutes to narrow its gap to five.

The Wizards stayed just a nose ahead through the third by getting to the free throw line, but a three-pointer by Landry Shamet just before the buzzer kicked off a surge that put the Suns on top by 10.

Shamet, who had a game-high 31 points, hit another three-pointer as the game ended, but by then Washington had done enough.

Note: Porzingis missed his second game of this six-game road trip — he sat out Wednesday’s loss at Denver with back tightness — after he began to feel ill Tuesday morning. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Porzingis returned a negative coronavirus test and was hopeful he was experiencing nothing more than a one- or two-day bug.

