Alex Ovechkin couldn’t have scored 800 goals if he never scored one. So on the night of Oct. 5, 2005, in the moments before Ovechkin made his NHL debut on the ice at MCI Center — Capital One Arena, two names ago — a nervous, 22-year-old goaltender awaited between the opposing pipes. Ovechkin, a 20-year-old rookie from Russia, was supposed to transform the Washington Capitals, not to mention hockey in the nation’s capital. Pascal Leclaire’s job: delay that overhaul.

“I had to worry about a whole bunch of stuff that night,” Leclaire said.

With all the talk about Ovechkin’s next goal, not to mention the one after that — the tallies that will tie the late Gordie Howe and then pass him for second all-time — it’s worth thinking back to a time when he had zero. There are high school graduates who can’t pull such thoughts from the memory bank. They were still in diapers. It has taken more than 17 years to rack up 800. It took one night to get the first.

“I remember, it was a lot of buzz around him,” LeClaire said.

Ovechkin has scored his 800 goals on 165 different goalies (and 53 into empty nets.) He has scored on nine players who either were once or would later become teammates. Nicklas Backstrom has most frequently assisted him, but he has also scored on Niklas Backstrom — twice. He has scored on an Aaron (Dell) and a Yann (Danis) and about every alphabetic combination in between. He has scored on three Michaels (Hutchinson, Garnett and Leighton), three Mikes (Dunham, McKenna and Smith) and a Mikael (Tellqvist).

There’s no end to the lists. Ovechkin has scored on 16 winners of the Vezina Trophy, the annual award for the league’s top goalie, and three men who have already been inducted into the Hall of Fame — Ed Belfour, Martin Brodeur and Dominik Hasek. Three of the players against whom he has scored the most — Marc-Andre Fleury (25 goals), Henrik Lundqvist (24) and Carey Price (22) — could end up in the Hall, too.

So there is no shame in allowing a goal to Ovechkin. And even all those years ago, when the Capitals opened the season, there was a sense that one would lead to … well, if not 800, a whole lot more. He had to start somewhere.

“As a group, we did hear about Ovi being a first pick overall, and heard that he was a good offensive player and he had the chance to be a marquee player,” Leclaire said. “We knew that he was going to be a special one.”

If Ovechkin took the ice expecting to score in his NHL debut, Leclaire took his opening-night assignment as something of a surprise. Marc Denis had played a league-high 77 games in net two years prior and 66 the season before the NHL’s lockout. He was the established starter. Leclaire had only played two NHL games.

“To me that was a special night, because I’m starting the season for the Blue Jackets over a guy who just started [66] the year before,” Leclaire said. “That’s why I worried about Ovi, but not that much. I just wanted to have a good night. It was a good opportunity for me.”

In the first period, on the first shift of his career, Ovechkin began a charge at his own blue line and chased down a puck that was headed behind the Columbus net. When Ovechkin arrived as a locomotive, a Blue Jackets defenseman named Radoslav Suchy had the misfortune of playing the puck. Ovechkin turned his left shoulder and, at full speed, obliterated Suchy into the boards, a hit so hard that one of the metal stanchions that hold the plates of plexiglass together fell to the ice.

“It was kind of a big intensity in the rink,” Leclaire said. “When he did that, when he hit our defenseman, he kind of set the tone for that night.”

Not to mention a career. Just more than seven minutes into that career, the Capitals trailed 1-0, and Jeff Halpern — then the team’s captain — found a puck behind the Columbus net, behind Leclaire. He cycled it to forward Dainius Zubrus, a veteran from Russia who helped with Ovechkin’s transition to American life.

To that point, Zubrus had played 539 NHL games and had 152 assists. He knew how to find the open man, even if the open man he was about to find was unlike any of the characters he had found in the past. As he turned from the half wall near the right faceoff circle, Zubrus saw the black sweater wearing No. 8 in between the circles.

“It happened pretty quickly,” Leclaire said. “I was surprised by how hard the shot came for like [a 20]-year-old. I didn’t expect that.”

This is what the NHL knows now but was just learning then: Ovechkin’s shot is a lethal combination of raw power coming from a release that lasts the beat of a hummingbird’s wing. He doesn’t need a long, drawn-out, coil-and-spring setup to drive a shot on a goalie in a hurry.

“It’s his release,” Leclaire said. “Some guys in the NHL just shoot hard, but some of them, some … like Ovi, they shoot hard, but their release is extremely quick, too.

“It’s kind of a weird feeling, and it feels heavy. Like sometimes you’ll get hit by a puck and say, ‘Okay, it was just a quick shot.’ But a guy like Ovi, you can feel it. There’s weight behind it. Sometimes you think you can stop it, but it goes through you because there’s so much power and whip on it.”

So, for the first of 747 times in the regular season, Ovechkin beat a goalie. As the puck came from Zubrus to Ovechkin, Leclaire tried to slide to his right. The shot — not a fully loaded slap shot, but a sort of hybrid with that blink-of-an-eye release — was too hard and too well-placed, just to Leclaire’s stick side. He effectively had no chance.

“After that,” Leclaire said, “I was like, ‘OK, the kid can shoot.’”

The kid is now a graying father of two. He can still shoot. The next two goals, perhaps Thursday night against Ottawa, feel inevitable. He will, at some point and some point soon, be ahead of Howe. The next 93, the total it’ll take to pass Wayne Gretzky for the most all-time?

“A few years ago, you would say, ‘Okay, the Gretzky record? No,” Leclaire said. “He’s going to be the guy of our generation that would come close to it. You always thought that record would never be broken. For myself, I was one of those guys. And now I would be surprised if he doesn’t go by it.”

Imagine having the audacity to imagine such a notion on Oct. 5, 2005. He had to start somewhere. Who knows where he’ll end up?

