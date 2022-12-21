Commanders land four players on Pro Bowl Games rosters

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Commanders will not lack for representation at the NFL’s reimagined Pro Bowl Games in February. Three players — defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, punter Tress Way and special teams standout Jeremy Reaves — were voted as starters for the NFC, while wide receiver Terry McLaurin was selected as a reserve, the NFL announced Wednesday night. Defensive linemen Daron Payne (first alternate) and Montez Sweat (second alternate) were selected as alternates.

It’s the first time since 2002 that Washington has had at least three starters and the first time since 2016 that it has four players total, including reserves, selected to the Pro Bowl. Fans, players and coaches each count for a third of the vote.

The selection is the second for Allen (2021) and Way (2019) but the first for McLaurin and Reaves, an undrafted player out of South Alabama who was waived by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019 and bounced on and off Washington’s practice squad before making the initial 53-man roster for the first time this season. Reaves, Way’s punt protector and one of the most well-regarded players in the locker room, has earned the praise of Coach Ron Rivera for his persistence and improved play.

“He’s been on the 53 because of the way he’s done things, how he’s handled things,” Rivera said. “That’s what you look for: that type of guy that’s not a first- or second-round or a top-notch player but a guy that can help bring things together. That’s the perfect kind of guy.”

Way, Washington’s most-tenured player, is having one of his finest seasons. In Sunday night’s loss to the New York Giants, he became the sixth active punter to top 30,000 career yards. He leads the league with 32 punts inside the 20-yard line, including 10 that have fallen inside the 10, tied for the third most in the NFL. Way, 32, is tied for fourth in punts (70), ranks fifth in punt yards (3,284) and is tied for seventh in net punting average (43.1 yards).

Over the past two seasons, Allen has developed into one of the NFL’s finest interior defensive linemen, working in tandem with Payne at tackle. Allen (16) and Payne (15) rank first and second in tackles for loss among interior linemen. Allen is also second in run stuffs (8.5) and third in sacks (7.5) in their position group, while Payne is fifth (5.5 run stuffs) and second (8.5 sacks).

Allen, a team captain, is the first Washington defensive tackle in the common draft era (since 1967) to be selected to multiple Pro Bowls. He needs 2.5 sacks to pass Dave Butz (35.5) for the most in franchise history for a defensive tackle, dating from 1982 when the stat became official.

Payne, Washington’s sack leader this season, last week joined Brian Orakpo, Ryan Kerrigan and Andre Carter as the only players in franchise history to have at least 20 sacks, 50 quarterback hits, 10 passes defensed and 30 tackles for loss. Payne will be a free agent in March.

McLaurin, a 2019 third-round pick projected as primarily a special-teams player coming out of Ohio State, quickly latched on as an integral part of Washington’s offense and has become one of the league’s top wideouts. In June, the Commanders cemented his status as their top receiver by signing him to a three-year contract extension worth approximately $71 million. On Sunday, he topped 1,000 receiving yards, becoming the first Washington player since Henry Ellard from 1994 to 1996 to reach the 1,000-yard mark in three consecutive seasons.

Sweat, a fourth-year defensive end, has developed into a formidable threat on the edge by posting a career-high 26 quarterback hits, including seven sacks. He needs two sacks to pass Bruce Smith (29) for the 10th most in Washington history.

The NFL announced in September that it had altered the format of the Pro Bowl and renamed it the Pro Bowl Games. The week-long event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will feature several competitions — football and non-football — between the AFC and NFC that will culminate with a flag football game Feb. 5. Peyton Manning will lead the AFC; his brother Eli will direct the NFC.

