For local high school stars, signing day is the culmination of a journey

On the eve of signing with the University of Southern California, Washington-Liberty defensive lineman Elijah Hughes thought back to the days when he hated football. He started playing tackle football in seventh grade as a spry cornerback who barely met the 130-pound minimum. In his first full-contact practice, Hughes got his bell rung.

“It took me like eight games to want to tackle again,” he recalled with a laugh. “I would pretend to get blocked so I didn’t have to tackle.”

In the final game of that season, Hughes made a big hit and realized tackling could be fun. That was the beginning of a football career that will now take him across the country, where the four-star, 265-pounder is expected to help the Trojans chase national championships.

Hughes was one of dozens of local football players who finalized their college decisions Wednesday as part of national signing day, inking his pledge in a ceremony at Washington-Liberty. Each of those pacts represents the end of a long and often grueling football journey where the work began long before colleges came calling.

For Hughes, the transformation from uncertain youth player to game-wrecking high school star was physical as well as mental. He added nearly 100 pounds of mostly muscle during his high school career, an evolution that caused big changes in his wardrobe as well as his dinner habits.

It wasn’t until his sophomore season in Arlington, his second year as a two-way starter for the Generals, that Hughes started to think college football might be a possibility. He received his first offer, from William & Mary, in the summer before his junior year.

“That was an amazing day,” Hughes said. “I was doing yardwork for somebody, and my phone was at 2 percent. I got a message and made a phone call and my phone died mid-conversation. But [the recruiter] got the message across, and I just thought it was incredible.”

Many more offers followed. Last week, Hughes picked the Trojans over finalists Stanford and Virginia Tech. In Los Angeles, he will join Gonzaga product Caleb Williams, the Trojans’ quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner.

Four-star offensive lineman Evan Link, another Gonzaga Eagle, woke up early Wednesday to sign with Michigan “as soon as possible.” The 6-foot-6, 290-pound senior is one of several blue chip prospects from the area’s private schools, a landscape that has garnered a national reputation for its riches.

Link, who has played football since he was 10, carved out a role for himself early in high school. He was a three-year starter for the Eagles and a rock up front for a team with WCAC championship aspirations every fall. He received more than 30 Division I offers but said he never felt too stressed by the recruiting cycle.

“The recruiting process, while it’s definitely demanding, is something that a lot of people wish they could experience,” Link said. “So I tried to be grateful every second for the opportunity. Everybody who talked to me, who looked at me — I was just grateful every time.”

Quince Orchard linebacker Kendall Johnson tried to adopt a similar attitude as he sifted through suitors. The three-star playmaker, who moved to Maryland from California after his freshman year of high school, started seriously considering the college game midway through his junior season as his role with the Cougars grew.

“I was starting to make a bigger impact on the team, and making that bigger impact made me think football could make a bigger impact on me,” Johnson said. “Playing Division I football hadn’t really been a thought in my head until I really started contributing more and more in high school.”

The offers came quickly after his junior season, and in June he chose Duke over Rutgers and Wake Forest.

“I was looking for a place of love where I felt like I could fit in and also grow at the same time,” he said. “I wanted to be somewhere where they wanted me. I wanted coaches to believe in me and respect me at the same time.”

This fall, with his future secure, Johnson starred at linebacker and tight end for the Cougars as they completed a second consecutive undefeated season and captured another Maryland 4A title.

On Tuesday, he was named as a first-team All-Met selection. On Wednesday, he joined his teammates for a signing ceremony at lunchtime.

Other notable players who signed Wednesday:

Quince Orchard OL Zachary Anderson (U-Mass.)

Good Counsel DL Neeo Avery (Maryland)

Churchill WR Ezekiel Avit (Maryland)

DeMatha OL Oluwatosin Babalade (South Carolina)

Broad Run OL Alex Birchmeier (Penn State)

DeMatha DB Tawfiq Byard (South Florida)

Wise DB Kshawn Cox (Delaware)

DeMatha OL Michael Crounse (Boston College)

St. John’s DB Rohan Davy (North Carolina State)

Lightridge OL Anthony Donkoh (Penn State)

St. John’s DB Collin Gill (Oregon)

Wilde Lake LB Dylan Gooden (Maryland)

Good Counsel WR Spencer Jones (Duke)

DeMatha DB Dante Lovett (Virginia Tech)

DeMatha DL Jason Moore (Ohio State)

Wise ATH Mykel Morman (Maryland)

Archbishop Spalding WR Maxwell Moss (James Madison)

St. John’s DL David Ojiegbe (Clemson)

Centreville RB Isaiah Ragland (Villanova)

Independence TE Julien Randolph (North Carolina)

Fairfax LB Tony Rojas (Penn State)

St. John’s DB Zahbari Sandy (South Carolina)

Chesapeake DB Rushaun Tongue (Wake Forest)

C.H. Flowers DL Desmond Umeozulu (South Carolina)

St. John’s WR Sean Williams (Maryland)

St. Vincent Pallotti LB Daniel Wingate (Maryland)

Battlefield DB Caleb Woodson (Virginia Tech)

