D.C. United trades No. 2 pick in MLS draft for Brazilian defender Ruan

By
December 21, 2022 at 4:25 p.m. EST
D.C. United acquired Brazilian right back Ruan from Orlando City. (Sports Press Photo/Sipa USA/AP)

D.C. United took another step toward a win-now mentality ahead of Wayne Rooney’s first full season as coach by dealing the No. 2 pick in Wednesday’s MLS draft to Orlando City for Brazilian defender Ruan.

The 27-year-old right back is the latest offseason addition to a D.C. defense that also has gained Irish center back Derrick Williams, Iraqi left back Mohanad Jeahze and Portuguese defender-midfielder Pedro Santos, as well as American goalkeepers Tyler Miller and Alex Bono.

United finished last in MLS with a 7-21-6 record in 2022 as it conceded a league-high 71 goals.

“We are thrilled to be getting one of the most dangerous attacking right backs in MLS,” United Sporting Director Dave Kasper said in a statement. “Ruan has been a big success since joining MLS and we are excited to bring him to the nation’s capital.”

Ruan, whose full name is Ruan Gregório Teixeira, was a regular starter at right back over four seasons with Orlando, recording four goals and 15 assists in 101 MLS appearances. He joined Orlando on a one-year loan from Brazilian club Barra da Tijuca before making a permanent move ahead of the 2020 season. Ruan has one season left on a contract he signed last year with an option for 2024.

He joins Andy Najar as veteran right backs on United’s roster. Deployed as a right-sided center back in former coach Hernán Losada’s 3-5-2 system in 2021 and the first half of 2022, Najar played right and left back last year after the club shifted to a four-man defense upon Rooney’s midseason arrival. Plagued by injuries throughout his career, the 29-year-old Honduran ended the season with two assists in 23 appearances.

The MLS draft begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday. United still has selections in the second and third rounds.

United opens the season against Toronto FC on Feb. 25 at Audi Field.

