Franco Harris, Steelers great who caught the ‘Immaculate Reception,’ dies at 72

Franco Harris, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Hall of Fame running back best known for his role in the “Immaculate Reception,” one of the greatest plays in NFL history, has died at the age of 72. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Harris’s death, citing Harris’s family, which said he died overnight. No cause of death was given.

“We have lost an incredible football player, an incredible ambassador to the Hall and, most importantly, we have lost one of the finest gentlemen anyone will ever meet,” Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in the announcement. “Franco not only impacted the game of football, but he also affected the lives of many, many people in profoundly positive ways.”

News of Harris’s death comes two days before the 50th anniversary of the play that helped make the Steelers one of the NFL’s elite franchises and three days before the team planned to retire Harris’s No. 32 during halftime of its game Saturday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The significance of Harris’s most iconic moment, which the NFL named its No. 1 play during its 100th season in 2019, went beyond the franchise, Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday, and resonates even today.

“The career that it spawned in Franco — a gold jacket career,” Tomlin said, “what it did for them that season in terms of the trajectory of the season, what it’s done for this franchise — there’s many things that make it the play that it is: The most significant play in the history of the game.”

Harris rushed for 12,120 yards over his 13-year career from 1972 to 1984, gaining all but 170 of those yards with the Steelers before spending his final season with the Seattle Seahawks. He won four Super Bowls with Pittsburgh, was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990. It was a desperation pass by quarterback Terry Bradshaw during a 1972 divisional playoff game against the Oakland Raiders that gave him a special place in NFL history, though.

With 22 seconds remaining and the Raiders leading 7-6, the Steelers faced fourth and 10 at their 40-yard line when Bradshaw threw deep to running back Frenchy Fuqua. Fuqua collided with Oakland defensive back Jack Tatum, and the ball flew back toward Harris. He caught it just inches before it would have bounced off the turf and scored — lifting Pittsburgh to its first playoff win.

#Steelers Hall of Fame Running Back Franco Harris has passed away at age 72, may he rest in peace.



Harris' football career is best remembered for the Immaculate Reception. It happened 50-years ago this week.pic.twitter.com/K5Zy7rPVT9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 21, 2022

The Steelers lost the following week to the undefeated Miami Dolphins, but they won their first Super Bowl in the 1974 season and followed that with championships in the 1975, 1978 and 1979 campaigns.

“I think it’s funny that, surprisingly, I probably met 75,000 people that were there that day,” Tomlin said of the game against the Raiders (via Triblive.com). “It’s just one of those beautiful things in the history of our game, and it’s just humbling to be in close proximity to it, to work for this organization, to understand its impact on this organization.”

That impact lasts to this day. NFL Network planned to premiere an episode of its “A Football Life” series chronicling Harris on Friday.

“That’s the funny thing about this generation of guys,” Tomlin said. “You can give them an oral history. You can tell them a story, and you can be really colorful in your delivery, all the while they’re looking at their handheld confirming it. They’re aware. They’re aware of Franco. They’re aware of the ‘Immaculate Reception.’ They’re aware of the significance of it.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

