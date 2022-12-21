Knicks docked a draft pick for free agency violation with Jalen Brunson

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The New York Knicks must forfeit a 2025 second-round draft pick after an NBA investigation concluded that the franchise broke league rules in its pursuit of point guard Jalen Brunson, one of last summer’s top free agents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The NBA announced Wednesday that the Knicks would be penalized for “[engaging] in free agency discussions involving Jalen Brunson prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.” Per league rules, teams are not supposed to have contact with players until the free agency moratorium period opens on June 30.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/qBA7JnwKlo — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 21, 2022

Brunson, 26, agreed to sign a four-year, $104 million contract with the Knicks in the opening hours of free agency after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Dallas Mavericks. Brunson’s move to New York made him one of best players to change teams last summer, while also robbing Mavericks star Luka Doncic of his leading sidekick.

The Knicks made no secret of their interest in Brunson before free agency, sending executives to sit courtside during a playoff game between the Mavericks and the Utah Jazz, then hiring Brunson’s father, Rick, as an assistant coach on Tom Thibodeau’s staff.

Brunson has thrived as the Knicks’ starting point guard, averaging career-highs of 20.8 points and 6.2 assists per game this season. Thanks to an eight-game winning streak entering Wednesday’s action, New York sits in sixth in the East with an 18-13 record. Dallas, meanwhile, is in the Western Conference’s play-in mix with a 15-16 record after reaching last season’s Western Conference finals.

The NBA, which in 2019 implemented stricter rules and punishments around improper free agency contact between teams and players, opened its investigation of the Knicks in August. Previous investigations of the Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers had also resulted in draft-pick forfeitures. The 76ers were docked two second-round picks in October for making improper contact with free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr.

After a series of trades, New York possesses a surplus of draft picks, including as many as four 2023 first-rounders. The Knicks also will receive the Brooklyn Nets’ second-round pick in 2025.

