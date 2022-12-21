Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There’s one game on the bowl schedule Wednesday. Here’s a look at the matchup, including any players and coaches who have departed via the transfer portal or are opting out. Spreads and totals were taken Wednesday from the consensus odds at VegasInsider.com. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight New Orleans Bowl In New Orleans South Alabama (-4) vs. Western Kentucky

Over/under: 57.5

9 p.m. Eastern, ESPN

Western Kentucky (8-5) got a nice break when quarterback Austin Reed withdrew from the transfer portal. He threw for 4,249 yards and 36 touchdowns, which ranked second and fourth, respectively, in the Football Bowl Subdivision. South Alabama’s two losses — one of them a one-point defeat at UCLA — came by five total points, as the Jaguars (10-2) ranked 12th in passing defense success rate and 15th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.3).

Key personnel losses: Reed withdrew from the transfer portal, but Western Kentucky still has seen some significant attrition since the end of the regular season. Linebacker JaQues Evans (first-team all-conference), tight end Joshua Simon (second team), offensive lineman Gunner Britton (second team), offensive lineman Rusty Staats (honorable mention) and starting kicker Brayden Narveson (honorable mention) all are transferring, while defensive back Kahlef Hailassie (second team) and wide receiver Daewood Davis (honorable mention) have opted out to prepare for the NFL draft. South Alabama has not been seriously affected by transfers or opt-outs.

Pick: South Alabama -4. The Hilltoppers have lost a whole lot of talent, and the Jaguars are set up well to stop what Western Kentucky does best: pass the ball.

