The NFL told teams at last week’s league meeting that draft-eligible players who participate in the scouting combine must be treated with a level of professionalism that allegedly was lacking in some instances. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Talking to the players, we could be better in that particular aspect,” Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, said last week. “So there was, I would say, good discussion around what that looks like, where we could be, keeping in mind that the combine is the players’ first experience with the National Football League. And in that experience, there has to be dignity. [It’s a] great opportunity for the young men. But there has to be some form of dignity, a level of dignity and respect, as they go through that process.”

Before running back Derrius Guice was drafted by Washington’s NFL team in 2018, he told SiriusXM that he had been asked by one unidentified team at the combine about his sexual orientation and by another whether his mother was a prostitute. The NFL said following an investigation that it could not confirm those accounts. In 2016, an Atlanta Falcons assistant coach asked cornerback Eli Apple about his sexual orientation during an interview at the combine. The Falcons acknowledged the “inappropriate and unprofessional” question and issued a public apology to Apple. There was a similar alleged incident involving tight end Nick Kasa in 2013, although the NFL said it did not corroborate any specific violations in its investigation.

“We’ve seen at times, it’s been reported, questions that are not professional questions, not even legal questions, that are being asked of these, let’s just say prospects, student-athletes that many of them are still in school,” Vincent said last week, without citing specific examples. “And frankly, the uniformity is what we’re looking for. Some clubs, as we would say, do a little bit better than others. … We’re evolving.”

Vincent said he and Commissioner Roger Goodell speak to players annually about their experiences during the combine and the rest of the pre-draft evaluation process.

“It’s something that the athletes, when we talk to them during the draft experience, in particular the commissioner and I ask the question: Is there anything that we should be doing from your first interaction with the National Football League?” Vincent said. “And those men are open. Sometimes they say things and they share things where you just scratch your head. Oftentimes you’re embarrassed. And you can say these are things that we can fix. These are things that we can adjust to make that whole prospect experience better.”

NFL EVP Troy Vincent mentions league interest in cleaning up combine interview process. Belief that some questions from clubs were “not professional, not even legal.”



“There’s a better way of getting the information—with dignity and respect.” pic.twitter.com/iPla9thTXE — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 14, 2022

Vincent credited Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, with improving the process by which players undergo their medical evaluations at the combine.

“If [a player] had a knee injury in college and he got a surgery on it, let’s say, three or four months before the combine, he might have had an MRI done a month or two postoperatively,” Sills said last week. “Taking the extra time and effort to retrieve that MRI and get it as opposed to just doing another MRI, that’s better. If you’ve ever been through an MRI … a player has to wait his turn, and that day becomes very long. And he has other things that he needs to attend to.”

The scouting combine is scheduled to begin Feb. 28 in Indianapolis.

Top five teams

Team Comment 1. Eagles Jalen Hurts’s sprained right shoulder is an issue as the Eagles prepare to play Saturday at Dallas. But they have a three-game lead in the division and a two-game cushion in the chase for the NFC’s top seed. Gardner Minshew II is a capable backup. The Eagles can afford to be cautious with Hurts and make sure he’s as close to fully healthy as possible for the playoffs. 2. Bills The Bills didn’t play their best Saturday night against the Dolphins until the snow started falling heavily during the fourth quarter. Their home-field advantage is considerable as they attempt to wrap up the AFC’s top seed. 3. Bengals The defense was opportunistic in Sunday’s comeback victory in Tampa. The offense did its part after being given great field position repeatedly. The Bengals are playing well. But the problem with being the No. 3 seed in the AFC is the prospect of having to win at Kansas City and Buffalo to reach another Super Bowl. 4. Chiefs They have fallen into a rut the past two weeks of playing down to the level of underwhelming competition. The Chiefs need to return to their highest level before the postseason arrives. 5. 49ers There still should be wariness about the 49ers needing to rely on a rookie QB in the playoffs. But Brock Purdy undeniably has looked terrific.

Saturday’s candidacy

The Indianapolis Colts did not have to comply with the NFL’s minority interviewing requirements for head coaching vacancies when owner Jim Irsay hired Jeff Saturday, the franchise’s former all-pro center who had never coached above the high school level, as the team’s interim coach last month following the firing of Frank Reich. Such provisions do not apply to interim coaching moves made during a season.

Irsay and the Colts must comply after the season, however, when they hire a full-time head coach.

Jim Irsay just did a media gaggle on a golf cart while ripping a cigarette as the league meetings conclude pic.twitter.com/j2d742LwNr — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) December 14, 2022

“I’m looking forward to the interview process,” Irsay said following the owners’ meeting last week. “I think Jeff’s a candidate. But there’s a lot of great candidates out there. I think there’s a lot of great candidates in college. I think the pool needs to be broadened somewhat more. And there’s some great college coaches, you know, that may be capable. There’s some unknown coaches that may be capable. … And sometimes people come in and just knock your socks off.”

The Colts have lost four straight games under Saturday since winning his debut Nov. 13 at Las Vegas. They were on the wrong end of the biggest comeback in NFL history Saturday, squandering a 33-0 lead in a 39-36 overtime defeat at Minnesota.

Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II, chairman of the NFL’s diversity, equity and inclusion committee, said the interim coaching issue has been discussed but the committee decided it was not practical to apply the interviewing provisions to in-season moves.

“We don’t think there’s a lot we can do about the interim coach situation,” Rooney said. “It’s just that the timing that needs to apply to a situation like that just doesn’t allow for all the policies to be enforced in that situation. But the requirements still are there after the season. And we expect they’ll be applied.”

Bottom five teams

Team Comment 28. Broncos The win with Brett Rypien at QB was over the lowly Cardinals. But it does raise the question: Is Russell Wilson the real problem here, or is it Coach Nathaniel Hackett? 29. Cardinals Remember all the way back to last season when the Cardinals were 7-0 and Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray looked like the NFL’s next big thing? Nope, no one else does, either. 30. Colts The biggest comeback in NFL history said at least as much about the team on the wrong end of it as it did about the Vikings. 31. Bears Justin Fields is superb. He continues to provide reasons to be optimistic that he is a franchise QB. But the team around him simply isn’t good enough. And how in the world do you punt from your opponent’s 30-yard line? 32. Texans They are playing hard for Coach Lovie Smith and took the Chiefs to overtime one week after nearly beating the Cowboys. But playing just well enough to keep losing simply isn’t good enough in the NFL.

More from league meetings

There were other notable issues discussed during last week’s league meeting.

Ejections and making roughing the passer reviewable: Vincent said that during the discussion with the owners about on-field matters, the possibility of making an illegal hit on a quarterback subject to an automatic ejection, potentially with instant-replay confirmation, was raised.

Vincent did not express support for such a provision, saying: “The game should be called on the field. It’s played on the field. Replay is there to assist the clear and obvious. I think chasing perfection [in officiating] is a dangerous place to go.”

He reiterated he expects offseason consideration to be given to making roughing-the-passer penalties reviewable, although the league and the NFL competition committee have remained wary of making such judgment calls subject to instant replay.

“That will be a healthy discussion [in] the offseason with the competition committee,” Vincent said.

Player survey on playing surfaces: The NFL Players Association and its president, former Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter, have called for the league and teams to ban one particular type of artificial-surface field used at six NFL stadiums. The NFL said last week that as it works through those issues with the NFLPA, it has agreed to consider player input by surveying players about particular playing surfaces leaguewide.

“The Players Association raised that with us,” said Jeff Miller, the NFL’s executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy. “So what we did this year with them is put out a player survey so that we can get real, objective feedback from players. … And so we’ll see what the players say about the different surfaces they play — what they like, what they don’t like.”

Praise for Agholor: Sills lauded New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor for intervening to stop play during last week’s victory at Arizona to have fellow wideout DeVante Parker removed from the game to be evaluated for a head injury.

Shout out Nelson Agholor for looking out for his teammate earlier in the game tonight. pic.twitter.com/MUsu8kKMJJ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 13, 2022

“Kudos to a teammate who spoke up in that situation,” Sills said. “I often say that concussion diagnosis or recognition is not one person’s responsibility. We put an entire network of people. And that network includes our spotters and our sideline personnel. But it also includes coaches and game officials and players themselves …. I can tell you from having stood on the sidelines for 30 years … it’s impossible for anyone to see everything that’s going on.”

The NFL and NFLPA are conducting a joint review of whether the concussion-evaluation procedures were followed properly in that situation.

