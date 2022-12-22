Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEATTLE — Brock Purdy is the charming underdog on a team that doesn’t really do cute. For the most part, the San Francisco 49ers are a pulverizing bunch, a repurposed throwback that combines football traits once seen on black-and-white television with cutting-edge creativity and elite speed. When they win, they don’t just beat teams. They pummel them with this fierce blend of physicality and athleticism. They’re a constant problem, even though they’re rarely healthy.

The surprise emergence of Purdy makes the 49ers seem like something fanciful, but the rookie quarterback wouldn’t be able to thrive if they weren’t built in such a thorough and practical manner. How is San Francisco on a seven-game winning streak despite injuries forcing the 49ers to go to their third-string quarterback? Why has Purdy, the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 draft, been such a seamless fit? It’s because the 49ers have created the coziest pocket around the quarterback.

For all the resources they’ve put into finding the right quarterback — trading for Jimmy Garoppolo and signing him to a $137.5 million deal in 2018; trading up to draft Trey Lance third in 2021 — the 49ers have devoted just as much energy to building around their signal caller. The league’s best defense anchors them, with pass rusher Nick Bosa and middle linebacker Fred Warner leading the unit. Left tackle Trent Williams commands a potent offensive line. The run game, a staple of Coach Kyle Shanahan’s offensive system, continues to be very good, and San Francisco acquired Christian McCaffrey at midseason to add star power and versatility at running back. When the 49ers do need to throw, they’ve been among the league’s most efficient in the passing game even though they’ve shuffled through Lance, Garoppolo and Purdy.

Advertisement

In nearly every facet of the game, the 49ers play with force and feature a game-changing talent. It streamlines the quarterback’s responsibilities and enhances his effectiveness. Many times during his six seasons in charge, Shanahan has faced misfortune and watched his quarterback-friendly system get tested. It has never been sturdier than this season. As a team, San Francisco is that good. As a guru, Shanahan is too in tune with what’s needed from the position to be denied.

Purdy is the beneficiary of it all. On his own, he’s better than advertised, and with the right team, he’s playing the best football of his life. At 6-foot-1, the former Iowa State quarterback isn’t big. He doesn’t have a strong arm. He was a streaky college player. But early in a Week 13 victory over the Miami Dolphins, Purdy took control after Garoppolo suffered a broken foot. Three victories and three solid performances later, he’s the biggest story on the hottest team in the NFL. He hasn’t lost perspective, though.

“It’s special and everything,” Purdy said last week after a 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. “But honestly, I’m just another component, another piece to this team, in terms of a guy coming in and doing what he’s asked. I’m the quarterback. I have to make decisions. I trust how the coaches are teaching me each week. I just try to get the balls out to the guys on time.”

Advertisement

Purdy makes it sound easy. Sometimes he makes it look even easier. But what he’s doing is remarkable. And what the 49ers are doing is abnormal.

Many teams attempt to survive without an ideal quarterback situation. Most are too reliant on a savior and too sloppy to string together solid decisions in pursuit of a complete team. General Manager John Lynch has made the most of the 49ers’ opportunities. And when they’ve gotten lucky, they’ve capitalized, such as when an injury-riddled 2018 season resulted in the No. 2 pick of the 2019 draft. They used the selection to add Bosa to an already loaded defensive line, and the move propelled them to a Super Bowl appearance his rookie season. Three years later, Bosa is a leading candidate to be the defensive player of the year.

It’s hard not to look at San Francisco and think about Washington, its opponent Saturday. Taylor Heinicke is another undersized and undervalued quarterback energizing his team after a starter’s injury. The Commanders also have spent an inordinate amount of draft capital on the defensive line. Like Bosa, Chase Young is a former Ohio State defensive end taken second overall. Perhaps Young bounces back from his knee injury, reaches his Bosa-level potential and lifts the defense from good to great by next season. Still, Washington would have work to do.

Advertisement

The Commanders are the typical team trying to figure out how to elevate without a star quarterback. Every roster mistake seems glaring. Heinicke has done his part, but in big games, they’re left to hope he can play at an unrealistically high level. The difference between San Francisco’s 10-4 record and Washington’s 7-6-1 mark is about three impact players, a little more depth and an offensive mind like Shanahan’s to compensate for any holes.

“A coach gets into a rhythm with his players,” said Shanahan, who still calls the offensive plays. “As a play caller, when your players are in rhythm, that gives you a chance to get in rhythm. Sometimes, you can help and get a lucky one. But our guys have been playing well, and when they’re like that, especially the way Brock’s been playing, it’s really fun to call plays for them.”

Purdy was pressed into action against the Dolphins and needed to counter their prolific offense. The defense dominated, and at the end, Purdy and Co. blew the game open in a 33-17 win. Then, in his first career start, he faced Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. San Francisco rolled, 35-7. Last week, he started a game on the road for the first time, at boisterous Lumen Field in Seattle, and while playing with rib and oblique muscle injuries, completed his first 11 passes.

Advertisement

He was shaky the rest of the way, going just 6 for 15 after the hot start, but when the moment demanded a big play or simply a prudent decision, he did the job. That perseverance provided the strongest indicator to date that Purdy can drive a championship-caliber machine.

“I had a lot of respect for him before the game,” Shanahan said, “but a lot more now.”

When thinking about all the young quarterbacks he has groomed in his career, Shanahan said of Purdy: “He’s definitely the most poised rookie I’ve ever had. He’s been like that since he’s gotten here.”

Of course, Shanahan was the offensive coordinator in Washington in 2012, when Robert Griffin III blazed into fleeting stardom. But he wasn’t slighting Griffin’s dynamic rookie season. He was praising Purdy’s rare self-possession. His assignment is not to carry the team. It is to reflect a roster that has weapons all around him.

Advertisement

Opposing defenses will determine more ways to make Purdy uncomfortable, but San Francisco is good enough to withstand a little slippage from its quarterback. In today’s NFL, it is rare for a team with so much quarterback instability to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender. The 49ers are just built different.

“I don’t know if it’s unusual,” defensive lineman Arik Armstead said. “I’ve been here eight years, so I’ve seen the culture that Kyle and John [Lynch] have built here, and I think it’s been like this for a while. We love playing with one another. We have a lot of fun. Everybody’s happy for each other’s success, and we really don’t bring in a lot of guys who are the opposite of that.

“It’s not unusual because I’ve been here. I don’t know what it’s like other places.”

It’s not like this. Not even close.

GiftOutline Gift Article