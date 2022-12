Baylor (6-6) lost three straight to end the regular season and fired defensive coordinator Ron Roberts after the Bears allowed 26.6 points per game, up quite a bit from the 18.3 allowed by the Big 12 championship team of 2021. To the surprise of no one, Air Force (9-3) led the nation in rushing yards per game (330.9) and was one of only two Football Bowl Subdivision teams to run the ball more than 700 times. Air Force won five of six to end the regular season, and its defense hasn’t allowed more than 19 points in a game since an Oct. 8 loss at Utah State.