Still at 800 goals, Alex Ovechkin dishes two assists instead as Caps win in OT

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

OTTAWA — Instead of moving up the NHL’s all-time goals list Thursday night, Alex Ovechkin took on the role of facilitator, handing out a pair of assists as Washington defeated the Ottawa Senators, 3-2, in overtime for the Capitals’ third straight win and their eighth in nine games. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Capitals (18-13-4) topped the Senators (14-16-3) when Marcus Johansson got in alone and beat Senators goalie Cam Talbot at 2:04 of overtime.

That gave the many Capitals fans in Canadian Tire Centre a thrill — just not the one they were hoping for. Ovechkin remains one goal shy of Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time list. He has gone four games without a goal since reaching 800 with a hat trick Dec. 13 at Chicago. His next chance comes Friday night against Winnipeg at Capital One Arena.

Ovechkin’s goal total remained unchanged, but he did make NHL history Thursday. By putting six shots on goal, he passed Ray Bourque (6,209) for the most in NHL history. Ovechkin now stands at 6,211.

Advertisement

Capitals goalie Darcy Kuemper, who hadn’t played since Dec. 3 at Calgary after suffering an upper-body injury, made 23 saves. Cam Talbot impressed by making 37 stops in the losing effort.

The Senators’ Alex DeBrincat opened the scoring with a nifty redirection of a blue-line shot by Nick Holden at 4:50 of the first period. Evgeny Kuznetsov scored the equalizer for Washington on the power play at 7:01, with the primary assist going to Ovechkin. Including his assist on Johansson’s winner, Kuznetsov has 11 points in his past 10 games after a slow start to the season.

Sonny Milano notched his fourth goal of the season at 5:25 of the second to put the Capitals ahead — but it was very nearly a celebratory effort by Ovechkin. His slap shot from the left side managed to sneak through Talbot, but Milano nudged the puck across the goal line.

Drake Batherson chipped a power-play equalizer over Kuemper’s pad at 3:04 of the third period; Milano had taken a double minor for high-sticking on the period’s first shift.

Advertisement

Midway through the final period, there was a flurry in front of the Senators’ goal, including a great chance for Ovechkin, but Talbot denied him. Ovechkin also came close to opening the scoring in the first period, but his left-side shot nipped Talbot and was pushed wide.

Here is what else to know about the Capitals’ win:

Senators say no more

Ovechkin has had plenty of memorable moments against Ottawa. He scored his 500th goal against the Senators in Washington in 2016. He also scored Nos. 694 and 695 at Ottawa in 2020 to pass Mark Messier for eighth on the NHL’s all-time list.

There are only six franchises that Ovechkin has scored against more than Ottawa. Coach Peter Laviolette said there’s “not a lot of noise” about his chase of history.

“There’s nothing really to tune out. I’m sure Alex feels it. He certainly doesn’t show it. He’s very calm and goes about his business every day,” he said before the game. “… He’ll probably be happy when he’s past it and just moving on. ... He has an unbelievable delivery at the net, and eventually they’re doing to drop.”

Doubling up

Thursday brought Ovechkin’s 11th multi-point game of the season. He has 408 multi-point efforts in his career, tied for 12th most in NHL history with Paul Coffey.

GiftOutline Gift Article