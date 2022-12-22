After 13 months on the sideline, Commanders’ Chase Young will play vs. 49ers

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chase Young will make his long-awaited comeback on Saturday in a matchup with the 49ers that carries significant playoff implications for the Commanders. The No. 2 pick and defensive rookie of the year in 2020 missed the past 22 games because of a torn ACL and ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee. Young suffered the injury in 2021 in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and promptly underwent surgery. His recovery was expected to be lengthy, even though he had expressed optimism in training camp for a speedier return.

Young returned to practice Nov. 2, and the Commanders activated him to the 53-man roster Nov. 21. Since then, Young’s pending return has been a week-by-week decision dependent largely, according to Coach Ron Rivera, on his comfort and confidence in practice. Young still appeared hesitant on the field when planting his leg and cutting, movements critical to his role as a pass rusher.

Before the Commanders’ loss to the New York Giants Sunday at FedEx Field, Young met with Dr. James Andrews, his surgeon, and received assurance his knee was fine.

“I think seeing Dr. Andrews was probably the last, final thing, just to get him over the hump,” Rivera said Thursday. "[Young] practiced with confidence. He showed us he was willing to stick that leg in the ground and roll off if it, plant it and cut off of it.”

Rivera said he noticed a difference in Young throughout the week of practice, which was lighter because of the short turnaround. Young will play limited snaps Saturday, to minimize the risk of re-injury.

“We’ll just take him through the actions and see how he handles it,” Rivera said.

Young said Wednesday he “definitely” felt different this week.

“I want to play with my brothers who are out there fighting,” he said.

Washington’s defensive line has improved markedly since Young was last in the lineup. The starting line — featuring Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen on the interior and Montez Sweat and James Smith-Williams, Young’s replacement, on the edge — has totaled 26 sacks (the third-most in the NFL), 164 pressures (tied for the second-most) and four takeaways.

Its success allowed Washington to take it slow with Young and not rush him back. But the gravity of Saturday’s game created more urgency.

Last weekend’s loss to the Giants put the Commanders in a precarious position as they push for a playoff berth. A win over the 49ers would improve their chances significantly before they host the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys to close out the regular season. A loss Saturday would further dampen Washington’s playoff hopes.

“We need all hands on deck,” Rivera said Tuesday. “This is what you live for. This is the crunchtime of it, and you got to want to be there and got to want to be part of it and do whatever you can to get on the field.”

Other injuries

The Commanders ruled out offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles for Saturday’s game and listed safety Kam Curl and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste as questionable because of ankle injuries.

St-Juste said earlier in the week that he planned to play after missing the past three games.

Curl, however, is more of a concern. He was limited in practice Tuesday and Wednesday, and should he be unable go, Rivera said the Commanders plan to take a committee approach, relying on Jeremy Reaves and rookie Percy Butler to help fill the void.

For depth on the offensive line, the team activated guard Wes Martin from the practice squad and released linebacker De’Jon Harris.

