Inside the Commanders’ emotional Pro Bowl announcement video

Commanders General Manager Martin Mayhew received the list of the team’s Pro Bowl selections and alternates on Tuesday and promptly shared it with Coach Ron Rivera, who plotted to surprise his players and record their reactions. The result: an emotional video that went viral Wednesday evening after the NFL announced the rosters for the Pro Bowl Games.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, punter Tress Way and special teams player Jeremy Reaves were voted as starters for the NFC, and wide receiver Terry McLaurin was selected as a reserve. Two other players — defensive linemen Daron Payne and Montez Sweat — were named alternates.

To avoid word getting out early, Rivera wanted to inform the players Wednesday afternoon, following team meetings. So, with the help of the in-house video team, a camera was placed in Rivera’s office, and as the players sauntered in, Rivera told them the camera was for another interview. He said he wanted to speak with them briefly first, though.

After leading the players to believe he had bad news to share, Rivera quickly pivoted to congratulating them on the Pro Bowl honors, surprising everyone but Allen, who said he’d suspected that was the reason for speaking to Rivera.

McLaurin perked up when Rivera informed him that Reaves, an undrafted safety out of South Alabama, made it too.

“He’s a difference-maker,” McLaurin told his coach.

Way teared up when he learned Reaves would join him at the Pro Bowl. The two have become close over the past year, even creating a unique handshake, and Way pleaded with Rivera to stay in his office while he shared the news with Reaves.

After Reaves walked in, Rivera acted as though he had bad news, then put out his hand and said: “Congratulations. You’re the Pro Bowl special teams guy. You’re the starter.”

After pausing in shock, Reaves broke down and hugged his coach, who told him he’d earned the honor and thanked him for trusting him.

“Always, Coach,” Reaves responded. “I told you I’d run through a brick wall for you.”

Reaves, a safety who went undrafted in 2018, has bounced on and off the Commanders’ practice squad since his rookie year and has become one of the most well-respected players in the locker room. He played sparingly on defense the past three seasons, typically joining the active roster late in the year when injuries depleted the secondary, but after an impressive showing in training camp in the summer, he made the final cut for the Commanders’ Week 1 active roster.

Almost all of his snaps have been on special teams. He is Way’s punt protector and has amassed 15 special-teams tackles, a league high.

“I think that’s been my approach since OTAs, just have a confidence about me,” Reaves said in August. “I know why I’m playing now, and my why is a lot bigger than it was before, and so [I’m] just having that with me and thinking of that every day I come out here and putting my best foot forward. It just feels a lot different.”

