Refreshed Maryland rides pesky defense to blowout of St. Peter’s

A grueling stretch of difficult opponents punished Maryland with a three-game losing streak. Those matchups, including multiple road trips, came in quick succession, leaving little room for practice time and zapping energy from Coach Kevin Willard’s positive start in College Park. But the Terrapins finally had a break, and when they returned to the court Thursday night against St. Peter’s, they ended their skid.

After the seven-day layoff, the Terps’ defense looked sharp as Maryland cruised to a 75-45 victory over the Peacocks (6-6) at Xfinity Center. Maryland (9-3) seized control early with its re-energized defensive effort, then made 9 of 11 field goals to start the second half and expand the lopsided margin.

Maryland held the Peacocks to 30.4 percent shooting and forced 17 turnovers, taking advantage of a St. Peter’s offense that has struggled. Willard said he harped on defense as his team prepared for this game and noticed the progress on the court.

“I just thought they looked mentally fresh,” Willard said.

Even with forward Julian Reese sidelined because of a shoulder injury, the Terps had enough offensive options to dominate. Hakim Hart, who erupted for a career-high 32 points when Maryland played the Peacocks two years ago, had another strong showing in this matchup, leading the Terps with 20 points.

Willard said he had been hard on Hart in the days leading up to this game. Late in the first half, Hart complained after an opposing player elbowed him in the face. Willard said he “got on him just a little bit, and we had a man-to-man conversation.” From there, Hart surged.

“He is the difference-maker,” Willard said. “When he is engaged and he’s playing, he’s going — he just gives us such a different dimension offensively, even defensively.”

The Terps shot 53.2 percent from the field — including a much better three-point shooting mark in the second half (5 of 9 for 56 percent) than in the first (3 of 12 for 25 percent) — and three players, including Hart, scored in double figures.

Senior point guard Jahmir Young added 14 points after not making a basket for the first time in his career in Maryland’s last outing. Patrick Emilien, starting in place of Reese, had his most productive game of the season with 10 points, four rebounds and three blocks.

St. Peter’s became the darling of last season’s NCAA tournament, advancing to the Elite Eight as a No. 15 seed. But all of the starters from that run transferred during the offseason, and this year’s squad entered the game at No. 277 out of 363 Division I teams in Ken Pomeroy’s analytics-based ratings. But this game still gave a Maryland team that was worn down a week ago an opportunity to get back on track before more difficult opponents return to the slate.

Here is what else to know about Maryland’s win:

Lineup changes

Earlier this month, Willard said he’s “not a big shake-up guy” when asked about the continuity of his starting lineup. He praised the group for playing hard and its connectedness on defense. But against the Peacocks, Willard tweaked his lineup for the first time this season — one change out of necessity and another by choice.

Emilien took the place of the injured Reese. Ian Martinez, a junior guard who joined the team before last season, notched his second start as a Terp, and usual starter Don Carey came in off the bench. Willard said he wanted to tinker with the units to avoid a drop-off after he makes his first substitutions. He wanted Carey, rather than Martinez, to play alongside backup point guard Jahari Long.

Martinez, a pesky defender, said his job is to bring energy that helps the team avoid a slow start. Against St. Peter’s, he scored four points in the first four minutes and finished with seven in 21 minutes.

Carey had shot at least 36.4 percent from three-point range in each of the previous four seasons at other schools, but he has struggled in his first season at Maryland. Carey started the first 11 games, tallying 7.2 points per outing and shooting 24.2 percent from deep.

He entered the game against the Peacocks after the first media timeout and missed five three-pointers before connecting on his sixth try. Carey ended with five points and a team-high eight rebounds in 19 minutes.

Reese leaves void

Reese didn’t play during the second half of Maryland’s previous game against UCLA because of a shoulder injury. At the time, Willard said he didn’t believe the injury to be serious and said Reese sat out for precautionary reasons. Eight days later, Reese did not dress out for the game against the Peacocks.

Asked about Reese’s status Thursday night, Willard said, “I don’t talk about injuries.”

Emilien, a 6-foot-7 transfer from St. Francis (N.Y.), has been Reese’s primary backup this season, and played well in his expanded role against St. Peter’s. Emilien has dealt with minor injuries this season — a sprained ankle and then a sprained toe. Willard called him a “walking Band-Aid,” but added: “When he’s in rhythm and consistent, he’s been really good all year.”

St. Peter’s lacks size, so Reese’s absence was less worrisome than it would have been in Big Ten play. Still, the Peacocks had a 38-30 rebounding edge, a problem that was particularly pronounced early. At the 11:19 mark in the first half, St. Peter’s was outrebounding Maryland 10-2. On a possession during that stretch, the Peacocks had four missed shots while continuing to grab offensive rebounds before capitalizing with a made jump shot.

St. Peter’s finished with 17 offensive boards for 14 second-chance points.

The Terps have another nonconference game against Maryland Baltimore County before they dive into the bulk of their conference games. In those matchups, beginning with a Jan. 1 game against Michigan and standout center Hunter Dickinson, the Terps will need a big man who can be a force in the paint.

