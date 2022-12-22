For NFL players, higher pain tolerance can bring complicated questions

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Erik Lorig, a 36-year-old former fullback who played six seasons in the NFL, puts his injuries in categories. Some were serious and acute, others more minor. The acute injuries made for simpler decisions. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I looked at the risk and reward of playing,” Lorig said. “At minimum, to play, I would have to be at 90 percent of my performance level. If not, I didn’t want to play and put bad tape out there.”

But the lesser injuries — a pulled hamstring or a broken toe — fell into a gray area. Lorig would sometimes consider playing through them, which is business as usual in the NFL, where pain and injury are daily companions. Every year, players share stories of the bumps, bruises and worse they’ve played through, everything from broken fingers to torn rotator cuffs.

Exercise science researchers have long known athletes tolerate the discomfort that comes with sports better than non-athletes do. But a recent article in the journal Sports Medicine, which reviewed literature on pain perception in contact sports athletes, adds a wrinkle: It suggests contact sport athletes, such as football players, have pain tolerances even higher than those of other athletes and can not only tolerate higher levels of physical pain, but also maintain performance and focus while in pain. That’s the opposite of the general population, where performance tends to drop with pain. According to research published in the Journal of Pain, experienced contact athletes might view pain as necessary and something to overcome, rather than a threat, using that to maintain performance and sometimes better it.

Advertisement

Vernon Davis, who played 14 seasons in the NFL, says pain most people would consider catastrophic, the typical athlete considers something that’s “just there.”

“I think the average person would have an eye-opening experience if they walked a day in the life, or two to three months, just experiencing what we have to go through as athletes to be in tip top shape,” he said, adding: “You can only go so far when it comes to pain. If you are hurting to the point you just can’t do it, can’t give your best, it’s probably in your best interest to not to go out and compete.”

But when does beating pain and performing well turn into the loss of something more valuable — like a career or mobility after football? And how can the NFL incorporate knowledge about pain into its approach to medical treatment of players?

Advertisement

In 2019, The NFL and NFL Players Association established a joint pain management committee, which regulates players’ use of prescription medications, among other missions. The committee has helped shape education, practice patterns and research into alternative forms of managing pain, and it has placed a pain clinician with every team to assist its efforts.

Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said pain has become a point of discussion. “The proactive management of pain and all types of discomfort, from delayed-onset muscle soreness to strains and other things that we think of happening in athletics, that is really an aggressive part of the discussion,” he added.

Lorig, the retired fullback, said he was never pressured to ignore injury or play in pain, and he felt he had all the resources he needed — MRI results, trainers, doctors — to help him decide whether to play.

Advertisement

“I was a middle-class player in the NFL; I wasn’t a star,” he added. “Yet I still feel like all the control over whether to play was in the hands of the players.”

But pain is part of football. Tolerating it is deeply rooted in the culture of the game, and external pressure — from a coach or other team personnel — isn’t necessarily what pushes players to compete when hurt. Other factors enter that equation. For instance, without guaranteed contracts, players feel a lack of job security.

“It becomes extremely difficult to admit when you physically can’t perform, and a sense of guilt can also come into play,” Arthur Moats, a linebacker who played for the Bills, Steelers and Cardinals from 2010-18, said in a text message. “You feel as if you’re letting your teammates and coaches down because you may have played while being injured before, but this time it won’t allow it.”

Advertisement

And sometimes players aren’t even able to accurately sense or report how much pain they’re in.

“Playing contact sports definitely helps with your overall pain threshold,” Moats said. “I’m not saying it makes you superhuman, but it does help your body to become hardened, and mentally, you become familiar with the feeling of pain.”

“Our bodies evolve; we feel less pain,” Lorig said.

And the NFL’s means of managing pain have evolved, too.

Sills said things like recovery tubs, recovery chairs and sensory deprivation tanks were relatively unheard of a decade ago, and now they are “somewhat standard equipment in club facilities.” There is hope that continued advances in preparation, training and recovery can help players mitigate the long-term effects of playing through pain.

After all, Lorig said, less pain and better performance is in everyone’s best interest. But better, and more specific, knowledge about the long-term effects of playing through pain might also help players understand what that pain today could mean later.

Advertisement

“We get a lot of information about an injury and how that affects a practice or a game,” Lorig said, “but I don’t think players always know what problems that might lead to later.”

That football players can tolerate pain, and even excel despite it, is established. But can improved care and awareness allow players to make choices where the short-term gains aren’t outweighed by the long-term consequences?

Ian McMahan is a freelance writer and full-time certified athletic trainer. He has a master’s degree in exercise physiology from the University of Maryland and has experience working for Major League Soccer, the Women’s World Cup and the San Francisco 49ers. Find him on Twitter @IanMcMahan.

GiftOutline Gift Article