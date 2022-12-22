NFL playoff clinching scenarios entering Week 16

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Several NFL teams can clinch home-field advantage, division titles or playoff berths in Week 16. Here's a look at where things stand as the regular season winds down. NFL best bets for Week 16: The Giants won't get that lucky again Philadelphia Eagles (13-1)

The Eagles will clinch the NFC East with a win or tie against the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia will clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a win over the Cowboys, or a tie combined with a Minnesota Vikings loss/tie against the New York Giants.

New York Giants (8-5-1)

The Giants will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Vikings combined with losses by the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions; or a win combined with losses by the Commanders and Seattle Seahawks; or a win combined with losses by the Lions and Seahawks.

Buffalo Bills (11-3)

The Bills will clinch the AFC East with a win/tie against the Chicago Bears, or with a Miami Dolphins loss/tie against the Green Bay Packers.

Cincinnati Bengals (10-4)

The Bengals will clinch a playoff berth with a win/tie against the New England Patriots, or with a New York Jets loss/tie against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

The Ravens will clinch a playoff berth most easily with a win over the Atlanta Falcons combined with losses/ties by the Patriots and Jets; or a win combined with losses/ties by the Patriots and Dolphins; or a win combined by losses/ties by the Jets and Dolphins. There also are playoff-clinching scenarios involving a Baltimore tie, and the Ravens also will clinch a playoff berth if the Jets, Patriots, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans all lose and the Los Angeles Chargers win.

Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

The Chargers will clinch a playoff berth most easily with a win over the Indianapolis Colts combined with losses by the Raiders, Jets and Patriots.

NFC playoff standings

x-1. Philadelphia Eagles (13-1)

y-2. Minnesota Vikings (11-3)

y-3. San Francisco 49ers (10-4)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8)

x-5. Dallas Cowboys (10-4)

6. New York Giants (8-5-1)

7. Washington Commanders (7-6-1)

Still in contention: Seattle Seahawks (7-7), Detroit Lions (7-7), Green Bay Packers (6-8), Carolina Panthers (5-9), New Orleans Saints (5-9), Atlanta Falcons (5-9)

Eliminated: Arizona Cardinals (4-10), Los Angeles Rams (4-10), Chicago Bears (3-11)

AFC playoff standings

x-1. Buffalo Bills (11-3, hold tiebreaker over Kansas City via head-to-head win).

y-2. Kansas City Chiefs (11-3)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (10-4)

4. Tennessee Titans (7-7)

5. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

6. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6, hold tiebreaker over Miami via head-to-head win)

7. Miami Dolphins (8-6)

Still in contention: New England Patriots (7-7), New York Jets (7-7), Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8), Las Vegas Raiders (6-8), Cleveland Browns (6-8), Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8), Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1)

Eliminated: Denver Broncos (4-10), Houston Texans (1-12-1)

x — clinched playoff berth; y — clinched division

