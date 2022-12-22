NFL playoff clinching scenarios entering Week 16

Several NFL teams can clinch home-field advantage, division titles or playoff berths in Week 16. Here’s a look at where things stand as the regular season winds down.
New York Giants (8-5-1)
The Giants will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Vikings combined with losses by the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions; or a win combined with losses by the Commanders and Seattle Seahawks; or a win combined with losses by the Lions and Seahawks.
Buffalo Bills (11-3)
The Bills will clinch the AFC East with a win/tie against the Chicago Bears, or with a Miami Dolphins loss/tie against the Green Bay Packers.
Cincinnati Bengals (10-4)
The Bengals will clinch a playoff berth with a win/tie against the New England Patriots, or with a New York Jets loss/tie against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Baltimore Ravens (9-5)
The Ravens will clinch a playoff berth most easily with a win over the Atlanta Falcons combined with losses/ties by the Patriots and Jets; or a win combined with losses/ties by the Patriots and Dolphins; or a win combined by losses/ties by the Jets and Dolphins. There also are playoff-clinching scenarios involving a Baltimore tie, and the Ravens also will clinch a playoff berth if the Jets, Patriots, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans all lose and the Los Angeles Chargers win.
Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)
The Chargers will clinch a playoff berth most easily with a win over the Indianapolis Colts combined with losses by the Raiders, Jets and Patriots.
NFC playoff standings
x-1. Philadelphia Eagles (13-1)
y-2. Minnesota Vikings (11-3)
y-3. San Francisco 49ers (10-4)
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8)
x-5. Dallas Cowboys (10-4)
6. New York Giants (8-5-1)
7. Washington Commanders (7-6-1)
Still in contention: Seattle Seahawks (7-7), Detroit Lions (7-7), Green Bay Packers (6-8), Carolina Panthers (5-9), New Orleans Saints (5-9), Atlanta Falcons (5-9)
Eliminated: Arizona Cardinals (4-10), Los Angeles Rams (4-10), Chicago Bears (3-11)
AFC playoff standings
x-1. Buffalo Bills (11-3, hold tiebreaker over Kansas City via head-to-head win).
y-2. Kansas City Chiefs (11-3)
3. Cincinnati Bengals (10-4)
4. Tennessee Titans (7-7)
5. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)
6. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6, hold tiebreaker over Miami via head-to-head win)
7. Miami Dolphins (8-6)
Still in contention: New England Patriots (7-7), New York Jets (7-7), Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8), Las Vegas Raiders (6-8), Cleveland Browns (6-8), Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8), Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1)
Eliminated: Denver Broncos (4-10), Houston Texans (1-12-1)
x — clinched playoff berth; y — clinched division