A five-minute guide to NFL Week 16

After a wild Week 15, things in the NFL got a little wilder this week when the Philadelphia Eagles’ sashay toward the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed hit a bump in the form of an injury to Jalen Hurts. The Eagles’ quarterback, who is in the running to be named NFL MVP, sprained his shoulder on a third-quarter scramble Sunday against Chicago, suffering an injury that Coach Nick Sirianni doesn’t consider “long term.”

But it is still a concern for a 13-1 team led by Hurts, who has passed for 3,472 yards and 22 touchdowns and rushed for 747 yards and 13 more scores. Whether Hurts can play Saturday against Dallas will impact the weekend’s biggest matchup. Here is a quick look at that game and the rest of the Week 16 slate, which comes amid an especially cold holiday weekend.

All times Eastern

Thursday

Jaguars (6-8) at Jets (7-7), 8:15 p.m., Prime Video: Under Coach Doug Pederson’s guidance, Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence has validated his position as the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft and the Jaguars are only one game out of first place in the AFC South after winning four of their past six. They also hold the tiebreaker over division-leading Tennessee, with a meeting in Jacksonville scheduled to end the regular season. The Jets have flipped their season the other way, going 2-5 after a 5-2 start.

Saturday

Falcons (5-9) at Ravens (9-5), 1 p.m.: Baltimore has fallen out of first place in the AFC North, and it’s a measure of how things are going that even kicker Justin Tucker hit a rough patch this past Saturday, missing two field goals in a game for the first time since Week 16 in 2018. After getting to 4-4, Atlanta has lost five of its past six games but remains only a game out of first place in the NFC South.

Lions (7-7) at Panthers (5-9), 1 p.m.: The Lions are doing so well that the 2023 first-round pick they obtained from the Los Angeles Rams in the Matthew Stafford trade will almost certainly be significantly better than their original pick based on their own record. Detroit has won six of its past seven games and faces Carolina, Chicago and Green Bay — teams with a combined 14-28 record — down the stretch.

Bills (11-3) at Bears (3-11), 1 p.m.: Josh Allen rallied the Bills from eight points down in the fourth quarter Saturday in a win over the Dolphins in which he led the team with 77 yards rushing on 10 carries and completed 25 of 40 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns (with a 119.2 passer rating). Buffalo can clinch the AFC East with another win or a tie against Chicago.

Saints (5-9) at Browns (6-8), 1 p.m.: Deshaun Watson passed for 161 yards and a touchdown Saturday, with a 91.5 passer rating, and continues to put up pedestrian numbers since returning from his suspension. Cleveland’s defense made the difference against Baltimore, with Myles Garrett accounting for four quarterback pressures (he leads the NFL with 63) and 1.5 sacks on 28 pass rushes.

Seahawks (7-7) at Chiefs (11-3), 1 p.m.: Kansas City has clinched its seventh consecutive AFC West title, and Patrick Mahomes (with five incompletions in the past five quarters), is in the MVP conversation against. One-win Houston extended Kansas City to overtime this past week, but Mahomes completed 20 straight passes at one point and 87.8 percent of his passes overall in the Chiefs’ win.

Giants (8-5-1) at Vikings (11-3), 1 p.m.: The Vikings, the NFC North champions, continue to make every game an adventure, but they’re 10-0 in one-score games and are a game ahead of San Francisco for the No. 2 seed in the NFC. In the Vikings’ historic comeback against Indianapolis last week, Kirk Cousins passed for 460 yards (417 after halftime!) and four touchdowns (plus two interceptions). Justin Jefferson, who leads the NFL with 1,623 receiving yards, is within reach of Calvin Johnson’s single-season record of 1,964 with games remaining against the Packers and Bears after this one.

Bengals (10-4) at Patriots (7-7), 1 p.m.: New England’s playoff chances are dropping after Sunday’s remarkable loss to Las Vegas, with games against Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Allen looming to end the regular season. Cincinnati is peaking at the right time, riding a six-game winning streak, and Burrow is the first NFL quarterback with 75 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns in his first 40 career games.

Texans (1-12-1) at Titans (7-7), 1 p.m.: Houston has given Dallas and Kansas City a fight in the past two weeks, and Tennessee is mired in a four-game losing streak that must end if it is to make the playoffs.

Commanders (7-6-1) at 49ers (10-4), 4:05 p.m.: Washington came up on the short end of things Sunday night in a pivotal game against the Giants, and now it gets to face the pesky 49ers, a team that has won seven in a row and is coached by a guy who would probably like to beat his former team. Lost in the officiating outrage Sunday is the fact that Washington lost two fumbles and converted on 1 of 10 third-down opportunities.

Eagles (13-1) at Cowboys (10-4), 4:25 p.m., Fox: A loss to Jacksonville ended the Cowboys’ four-game winning streak, but thanks to the Giants’ win against Washington they clinched a playoff berth. Philadelphia won these teams’ first meeting on Oct. 16, but Gardner Minshew may get the start Saturday rather than Hurts. The Eagles have some margin for error: they need one more win in their final three games to clinch the NFC’s top seed.

Raiders (6-8) at Steelers (6-8), 8:15 p.m., NFL Network: Las Vegas and Pittsburgh meet the day after the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. The matchup takes on even more meaning after the death this week of Franco Harris.

Sunday

Packers (6-8) at Dolphins (8-6), 1 p.m., Fox: Miami has lost three games in a row for the second time this season, and like Green Bay it is hoping for a strong finish and a wild-card berth. That might be a taller order for the Packers, who have a 12.2 percent chance of making the playoffs entering the week, according to ESPN, and whose final three opponents have a combined 26-16 record.

Broncos (4-10) at Rams (4-10), 4:30 p.m., CBS, Nickelodeon: There’s little to be said for either team’s prospects, other than to focus on whether coaches Nathaniel Hackett and Sean McVay will return.

Buccaneers (6-8) at Cardinals (4-10), 8:20 p.m., NBC: Tom Brady has had seven turnovers in his past three games after committing four in his first 11. But the Tampa Bay offense’s problems don’t end with him. The Buccaneers have only four rushing touchdowns this season after they had 18 last year. Still, Tampa Bay leads its division.

Monday

Chargers (8-6) at Colts (4-9-1), 8:15 p.m., ESPN: Indianapolis’ collapse last week — blowing a 33-point lead to Minnesota — probably removed any doubt about Jeff Saturday’s long-term coaching prospects. And poor Matt Ryan, who will be replaced by backup Nick Foles this week. Ryan has now come up on the losing end of the biggest comeback in NFL regular season history and in Super Bowl history (when his Falcons lost Super Bowl LI to the Patriots in 2017). Meanwhile, Justin Herbert rather quietly became the first quarterback to pass for over 4,000 in each of his first three NFL seasons.

