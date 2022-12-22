Ronnie Hillman, who helped Broncos win Super Bowl, dies at 31

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ronnie Hillman, the leading rusher on the Denver Broncos team that won the Super Bowl after the 2015 season, has died, his family announced early Thursday on Instagram. On Wednesday, Hillman’s family announced that he had been battling a rare form of kidney cancer called renal medullary carcinoma, which mainly affects people with sickle cell trait.

Hillman was 31 years old.

Frank Mazzotta, Hillman’s coach at La Habra High in California, posted a remembrance on Twitter.

Tonight we lost a great Highlander, such a pleasure to coach. So many great memories of you. You could light up the room with your bright smile. As incredible as you were on the field you were even better off it. Loved by so many, too young. Rest in paradise next to Big Ronnie! pic.twitter.com/3jGAE8ANIK — Coach Mazzotta LH FB (@LHHighlanders) December 22, 2022

Former Broncos teammate Omar Bolden also posted his thoughts on Hillman’s death:

I lost a brother and a friend…. I am so hurt and heartbroken. Ronnie, I LOVE YOU BRO, YOU WILL ALWAYS BE MY LIL BROTHER!!! May your soul rest in peace. Until we meet again my brotha 💔😥🙏🏾 #RIPRONNIEHILLMAN #PositiveLiving pic.twitter.com/cQUtLXNwSX — Omar C. Bolden (@OmarBolden) December 22, 2022

Drafted by Denver at the age of 20 in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft after a standout career at San Diego State, Hillman spent four of his five NFL seasons with the Broncos. He was a backup over his first two years before earning his first start in 2014, rushing for 100 yards against the New York Jets.

In 2015, Hillman became the team’s starter again after rushing for 111 yards in a Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns. He had four 100-yard games over the course of the regular season and finished with a career-high 863 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. In Super Bowl 50, Hillman had only five carries for zero yards as the Broncos gave the majority of their carries to C.J. Anderson.

A free agent after the Super Bowl, Hillman re-signed with the Broncos but was released in final roster cuts days before the 2016 regular season began. The Minnesota Vikings signed Hillman early in the season after Adrian Peterson suffered a knee injury, but he rushed for only 50 yards in five games before the Vikings released him. The San Diego Chargers picked him up off waivers, and Hillman rushed for 81 yards over the final three games of his NFL career.

Gone way too soon. We'll miss you, Ronnie. https://t.co/rMdnF7lcmu pic.twitter.com/5U5mFAE7qT — San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) December 22, 2022

