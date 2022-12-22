Travis Hunter and top recruits chose HBCUs, but they don’t always stay

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Around this time last year, Travis Hunter stunned college football observers when he flipped his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State. Arguably the top recruit in the country, Hunter appeared to be the latest coup for historically Black colleges and universities, which in the months after the murder of George Floyd in May 2020 attracted high-profile coaches and saw a spike in interest from top recruits, who considered offers from Howard and Alabama State alongside LSU and USC.

But like Hunter, who on Wednesday officially decided to follow his former Jackson State coach Deion Sanders to Colorado, several of those players left after brief stays — if they ever signed at all.

“I talked to a couple schools, you know. Like I said I was going to do, I was going to weigh my options out and go ahead and see who had the best fit for me,” Hunter said in a video announcing his Colorado commitment. “I seen the rumor saying it was all about money. It’s not about money. It’s about where I’m going to get developed most at. Y’all seen me at Jackson State. I dominated. But y’all said, ‘That’s a high school league, you ain’t really doing nothing there.’ … It’s time for the next level.”

Hunter’s defection was predictable. Hunter long admired Sanders before they bonded over football and bass fishing during his high school recruitment. Sanders promised to teach Hunter about creating a personal brand off the field and becoming a two-way star on it, as Sanders did during his Hall of Fame career.

As a true freshman this fall, Hunter quickly evolved into one of the best cornerbacks in the Football Championship Subdivision, recording eight passes defensed and two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown. He also caught 18 passes for 190 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver.

Sanders’s son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and Tyler Brown, an FCS all-American offensive lineman, also left Jackson State and committed to Colorado on Wednesday.

Hunter’s brief stint at the Mississippi HBCU is reminiscent of basketball standout Makur Maker’s inauspicious stay at Howard.

Maker made waves in 2020 when he chose Howard over predominantly White powerhouses such as Kentucky and UCLA. Considered one of the best centers in the Class of 2020, his commitment was hailed by some as a game changer. When he announced his commitment, Maker said he needed “to make the HBCU movement real so that others will follow.”

Following Maker’s commitment that July, others appeared to entertain the idea, including Mikey Williams, a top basketball recruit in the Class of 2023 who couched his HBCU interest in terms of Black empowerment. A day after Maker’s commitment, Williams wrote on Instagram: “I’m 10 toes behind the black community! Any way that I can help or make a change in the black community best believe I am going to do it.” He committed to Memphis in November.

Still, others followed through.

Two months after Maker’s decision, Class of 2021 quarterback Noah Bodden chose Grambling State over several Power Five conference suitors including Oregon, Tennessee and Arizona State. That November, ESPN 100 point guard Se’Quoia Allmond committed to play basketball for Jackson State, and forward Duncan Powell flipped his commitment from Arkansas to North Carolina A&T. Four months later, Hercy Miller, the son of hip-hop mogul Master P, opted to play basketball for Tennessee State, rejecting offers he said he received from USC and Missouri, among others.

Interest in HBCUs has continued, albeit more quietly. This year, wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. joined Hunter in Jackson State’s 2022 recruiting class, declining suitors that included Miami, Florida State and USC. Recruiting service 247 Sports ranked Jackson State’s recruiting class No. 75 in the country, higher than Wake Forest, Tulane and Coastal Carolina, which all dabbled in the Associated Press top 25 this season.

But most of those players have since departed.

Miller transferred to Louisville this year because he didn’t believe the Tennessee State medical staff could provide the proper care after he suffered a hip injury during his freshman season, his father told the Tennessean. Allmond, who never suited up for Jackson State, plays for Loyola Marymount. Coleman on Monday entered the transfer portal, while Bodden left Grambling State in May — albeit for Southwestern Athletic Conference rival Southern.

A groin injury ended Maker’s freshman season at Howard just two games after it started. He went undrafted in 2021 but opted to train in Los Angeles rather than return to college. After a professional stint in Australia, he eventually returned to D.C., where he plays for the Wizards’ G League affiliate.

